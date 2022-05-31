Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  Precision BioSciences, Inc.
  News
  Summary
    DTIL   US74019P1084

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(DTIL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  05/27 04:00:01 pm EDT
1.630 USD   +5.16%
Precision BioSciences : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)

05/31/2022 | 08:21am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Ownership Submission
FORM 3
UNITED STATES SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549INITIAL STATEMENT OF BENEFICIAL OWNERSHIP OF SECURITIES Filed pursuant to Section 16(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 or Section 30(h) of the Investment Company Act of 1940
OMB APPROVAL
OMB Number:3235-0104Expires:January 31, 2005Estimated average burden hours per response...0.5
1. Name and Address of Reporting Person *
Brown Melinda
2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)
2022-05-26 		3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol
PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC [DTIL]
(Last) (First) (Middle)
C/O PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC. , 302 E. PETTIGREW STREET, SUITE A-100
4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer
(Check all applicable)
__X__ Director _____ 10% Owner
_____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below)
5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)
(Street)
DURHAM NC 27701
6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)
_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person
___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person
(City) (State) (Zip)
Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned
1.Title of Security 2. Amount of Securities Beneficially Owned 3. Ownership Form: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 4. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Table II - Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned (e.g., puts, calls, warrants, options, convertible securities)
1. Title of Derivate Security 2. Date Exercisable and Expiration Date 3. Title and Amount of Securities Underlying Derivative Security 4. Conversion or Exercise Price of Derivative Security 5. Ownership Form of Derivative Security: Direct (D) or Indirect (I) 6. Nature of Indirect Beneficial Ownership
Date Exercisable Expriation Date Title Amount or Number of Shares
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address Relationships
Director 10% Owner Officer Other
Brown Melinda
C/O PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
302 E. PETTIGREW STREET, SUITE A-100
DURHAM, NC27701 		X


Signatures
/s/ Dario Scimeca, Attorney-in-Fact for Melinda Brown 2022-05-31
**Signature of Reporting Person Date
Explanation of Responses:
(*) If the form is filed by more than one reporting person, see Instruction 5(b)(v).
(**) Intentional misstatements or omissions of facts constitute Federal Criminal Violations. See 18 U.S.C. 1001 and 15 U.S.C. 78ff(a).
Note: File three copies of this Form, one of which must be manually signed. If space is insufficient, See Instruction 6 for procedure.Potential persons who are to respond to the collection of information contained in this form are not required to respond unless the form displays a currently valid OMB number.

Disclaimer

Precision BioSciences Inc. published this content on 31 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2022 12:20:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
