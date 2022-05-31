Precision BioSciences : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership (Form 3)

1. Name and Address of Reporting Person * Brown Melinda 2. Date of Event Requiring Statement (Month/Day/Year)

2022-05-26 3. Issuer Name and Ticker or Trading Symbol

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC [DTIL] (Last) (First) (Middle) C/O PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC. , 302 E. PETTIGREW STREET, SUITE A-100 4. Relationship of Reporting Person(s) to Issuer

(Check all applicable) __X__ Director _____ 10% Owner _____ Officer (give title below) _____ Other (specify below) 5. If Amendment, Date Original Filed(Month/Day/Year)

(Street)

DURHAM NC 27701 6. Individual or Join/Group Filing(Check Applicable Line)

_X_ Form filed by One Reporting Person

___ Form filed by More than One Reporting Person (City) (State) (Zip) Table I - Non-Derivative Securities Beneficially Owned