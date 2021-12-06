Log in
    DTIL   US74019P1084

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(DTIL)
Precision BioSciences to Host Virtual Webcast and Conference Call to Review Interim Phase 1/2a PBCAR0191 CAR T Data and Provide CAR T Program Updates on Saturday, December 11, 2021

12/06/2021 | 04:50pm EST
Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company using its ARCUS® genome editing platform to develop allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced it will review interim data results presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting from the PBCAR0191 CD19 allogeneic CAR T program and provide other CAR T program updates during a company-hosted webcast and conference call on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET.

Precision previously announced that abstracts accepted by ASH are now available at www.hematology.org, and the following two abstracts will be presented during oral presentation sessions:

Oral Presentation: #626. Allogeneic CAR-T PBCAR0191 with Intensified Lymphodepletion is Highly Active in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory B-cell Malignancies (Abstract #302)
Presenting Author: Bijal Shah, M.D., Moffitt Cancer Center
Date/Time/Location: Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 4:15 PM ET in the Georgia World Congress Center, B401-B402

Oral Presentation: #704. Preliminary Safety and Efficacy of PBCAR0191, an Allogeneic ‘Off-the-Shelf’ CD19-Directed CAR-T for Patients with Relapsed/Refractory (R/R) CD19+ B-ALL (Abstract #650)
Presenting Author: Nitin Jain, M.D., The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
Date/Time/Location: Monday, December 13, 2021 at 10:45 AM ET in the Georgia World Congress Center, Sidney Marcus Auditorium

Company-Hosted Webcast and Conference Call Information
Precision will host a conference call and webcast on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at 7:30 PM ET to discuss interim data results for PBCAR0191 presented at the ASH annual meeting, as well as additional updates regarding its allogeneic CAR T pipeline. This event is not an official program of the ASH annual meeting. The dial-in conference call numbers for domestic and international callers are (866) 996-7202 and (270) 215-9609, respectively. The conference ID number for the call is 1178837. Participants may access the live webcast, and accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived webcast on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations: https://investor.precisionbiosciences.com/events-and-presentations.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 114 M - -
Net income 2021 -38,8 M - -
Net cash 2021 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -13,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 498 M 498 M -
EV / Sales 2021 3,18x
EV / Sales 2022 9,41x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float 88,1%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 8,19 $
Average target price 16,29 $
Spread / Average Target 98,8%
Managers and Directors
Michael Amoroso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Alexander Kelly Chief Financial & Corporate Affairs Officer
Kevin J. Buehler Chairman
Jeff Smith Chief Technology Officer
Derek N. Jantz Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.-1.80%498
MODERNA, INC.193.60%124 359
LONZA GROUP AG25.98%58 058
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.46.05%49 991
SEAGEN INC.-13.93%27 564
CELLTRION, INC.-42.48%24 298