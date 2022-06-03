Precision BioSciences to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference taking place June 8-10, 2022.

Details for the in-person fireside chat are as follows:

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022

Time: 4:00 PM ET

Location: New York Marriott Marquis

The fireside chat will be available via a live webcast accessible on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations: https://investor.precisionbiosciences.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple ex vivo “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

