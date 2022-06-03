Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Precision BioSciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTIL   US74019P1084

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(DTIL)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  06/02 04:00:00 pm EDT
1.530 USD   +1.32%
07:31aPrecision BioSciences to Provide an Update on its Ongoing Allogeneic CAR T Programs via Hosted Virtual Webcast and Conference Call on Wednesday, June 8, 2022
BU
07:02aPrecision BioSciences to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference
BU
06/02Precision BioSciences Announces Grant of Inducement Awards Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precision BioSciences to Participate in Upcoming Jefferies Healthcare Conference

06/03/2022 | 07:02am EDT
Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based ex vivo allogeneic CAR T and in vivo gene editing therapies, today announced that the Company will participate in the Jefferies Healthcare Conference taking place June 8-10, 2022.

Details for the in-person fireside chat are as follows:

Date: Thursday, June 9, 2022
Time: 4:00 PM ET
Location: New York Marriott Marquis

The fireside chat will be available via a live webcast accessible on Precision’s website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations: https://investor.precisionbiosciences.com/events-and-presentations. An archived replay will be available for approximately 30 days following the event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of multiple ex vivo “off-the-shelf” CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 22,3 M - -
Net income 2022 -118 M - -
Net cash 2022 131 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 -0,86x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 95,1 M 95,1 M -
EV / Sales 2022 -1,59x
EV / Sales 2023 -1,99x
Nbr of Employees 190
Free-Float 87,2%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 8
Last Close Price 1,53 $
Average target price 11,43 $
Spread / Average Target 647%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Amoroso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Alexander Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Kevin J. Buehler Chairman
Jeff Smith Chief Technology Officer
Derek N. Jantz Director & Chief Scientific Officer
