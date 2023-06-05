Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences in June 2023:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2023

Date: Friday, June 9, 2023

Time: 10:30 am ET

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference

Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023

Time: 8:40 am PT (11:40 am ET)

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website www.precisionbiosciences.com, under the Investors & Media section. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist and multiple ex vivo clinical candidates. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

