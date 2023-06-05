Advanced search
    DTIL   US74019P1084

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(DTIL)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-02 pm EDT
0.7500 USD   -2.22%
07:05aPrecision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming June Investor Conferences
BU
05/31Precision BioSciences Reports 'High Response Rates' in New Interim Data on Lead Drug Candidate
MT
05/31Transcript : Precision BioSciences, Inc. - Special Call
CI
Precision BioSciences to Present at Upcoming June Investor Conferences

06/05/2023 | 07:05am EDT
Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL) a clinical stage gene editing company developing ARCUS®-based in vivo gene editing and ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies, today announced that members of management will participate in the following investor conferences in June 2023:

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference 2023
Date: Friday, June 9, 2023
Time: 10:30 am ET

Goldman Sachs 44th Annual Global Healthcare Conference
Date: Thursday, June 15, 2023
Time: 8:40 am PT (11:40 am ET)

A live webcast of each presentation will be accessible on the Company’s website www.precisionbiosciences.com, under the Investors & Media section. An archived replay of the webcasts will be available for approximately 30 days following each event.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly precise and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company’s pipeline consists of several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist and multiple ex vivo clinical candidates. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 29,7 M - -
Net income 2023 -109 M - -
Net cash 2023 77,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 -0,78x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 85,3 M 85,3 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,26x
EV / Sales 2024 0,26x
Nbr of Employees 197
Free-Float 80,3%
Managers and Directors
Michael Amoroso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Alexander Kelly Chief Financial Officer
Kevin J. Buehler Chairman
Sinu Bhandaru Vice President-Operations & Information Technology
Alan F. List Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.-36.97%85
MODERNA, INC.-27.34%49 752
LONZA GROUP AG29.51%48 054
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-1.72%37 364
SEAGEN INC.52.03%36 635
ALNYLAM PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.-18.51%24 117
