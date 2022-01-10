Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Precision BioSciences, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    DTIL   US74019P1084

PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.

(DTIL)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precision BioSciences : to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference - Form 8-K

01/10/2022 | 08:38am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Precision BioSciences to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference

DURHAM, N.C., January 4, 2022 -- Precision BioSciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: DTIL), a clinical stage biotechnology company developing ex vivo allogeneic CAR T therapies and in vivo therapies with its ARCUS® genome editing platform, today announced that Michael Amoroso, Chief Executive Officer will present a corporate update at the Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference taking place virtually January 10-13, 2022. Precision Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, Derek Jantz, Ph.D., Chief Financial Officer, Alex Kelly and Chief Medical Officer, Alan List, M.D., will join Michael for Q&A.

Details for the virtual company presentation are as follows:

Date: Wednesday, January 12, 2022

Time: 2:15 - 2:55 PM ET

A live webcast of the presentation and accompanying presentation materials, as well as the archived replay of the webcast will be accessible on Precision's website in the Investors section under Events & Presentations: https://investor.precisionbiosciences.com/events-and-presentations.

About Precision BioSciences, Inc.
Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to improving life (DTIL) with its novel and proprietary ARCUS® genome editing platform. ARCUS is a highly specific and versatile genome editing platform that was designed with therapeutic safety, delivery, and control in mind. Using ARCUS, the Company's pipeline consists of multiple "off-the-shelf" CAR T immunotherapy clinical candidates and several in vivo gene editing candidates designed to cure genetic and infectious diseases where no adequate treatments exist. For more information about Precision BioSciences, please visit www.precisionbiosciences.com.

Investor Contact:

Alex Kelly

Chief Financial Officer

Alex.Kelly@precisionbiosciences.com

Media Contact:

Maurissa Messier

Senior Director, Corporate Communications

Maurissa.Messier@precisionbiosciences.com

Disclaimer

Precision BioSciences Inc. published this content on 10 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 January 2022 13:37:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
08:38aPRECISION BIOSCIENCES : to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference -..
PU
08:32aPRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD D..
AQ
01/04Precision BioSciences to Present at the 40th Annual J.P. Morgan Health Care Conference
BU
2021Precision BioSciences Completes Spin-Out of Elo Life Systems
BU
2021PRECISION BIOSCIENCES : Completes Spin-Out of Elo Life Systems - Form 8-K
PU
2021PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements a..
AQ
2021BTIG Adjusts Precision BioSciences' Price Target to $20 From $16, Reiterates Buy Rating
MT
2021PRECISION BIOSCIENCES INC : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
2021Precision BioSciences Reports Clinical Program Updates for Its Allogeneic CAR T Pipelin..
BU
2021Precision BioSciences, Inc. Reports Clinical Program Updates for Its Allogeneic Car T P..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 113 M - -
Net income 2021 -41,7 M - -
Net cash 2021 136 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -10,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 399 M 399 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,32x
EV / Sales 2022 6,49x
Nbr of Employees 226
Free-Float -
Chart PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Duration : Period :
Precision BioSciences, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 6,56 $
Average target price 17,00 $
Spread / Average Target 159%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Amoroso President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
John Alexander Kelly Chief Financial & Corporate Affairs Officer
Kevin J. Buehler Chairman
Jeff Smith Chief Technology Officer
Derek N. Jantz Director & Chief Scientific Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECISION BIOSCIENCES, INC.-11.35%399
MODERNA, INC.-15.80%86 709
LONZA GROUP AG-6.46%57 503
IQVIA HOLDINGS INC.-8.94%49 080
SEAGEN INC.-7.04%26 280
ICON PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY-9.37%22 847