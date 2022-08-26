Precision Camshafts : Newspaper Advertisements

Thank you and best is yet to come !

About Us: 7 years continuous profit; despite covid

CONTRIBUTIONS TOWARDS A MORE HEALTHY AND SUSTAINABLE SOCIETY

FUJIFILM'S NEVER STOP CAMPAIGN HIGHLIGHTS ITS EVER-GROWING

ince its founding in 1934, as Sa maker of photographic film, Fujifilm's story has been one of technological excellence and diversification in keeping with changing times. Fujifilm has a legacy that most companies would dream about. Fujifilm has successfully transitioned from being a photographic film manufacturer to one that contributes to resolving social challenges through wide-ranging business fields. The company's newest NEVER STOP campaign brings this to the forefront as it works towards making this world a better place. Debuted globally in 2018, the NEVER STOP campaign has consistently delivered

on its goal of raising awareness of Fujifilm's commitment to achieving sustained corporate growth and to "Never Stop" building on our innovations and expertise. The NEVER STOP campaign showcases Fujifilm's focus on healthcare solutions and innovative technologies such as image processing and AI applications. Fujifilm is constantly innovating for a more sustainable world. But why stop there? HEALTHCARE: VALUE FOR INNOVATION Fujifilm's drive for innovation in the healthcare space continues through

preventive healthcare technology. Leveraging the latest advancements led by AI and IoT, the company is creating an ecosystem driving precise, intelligent and accessible solutions oriented towards better outcomes. Its cutting -edge innovation in products like Digital Radiography, Endoscopy, Ultrasound and Healthcare IT, now include MRI and CT systems which leverage its imaging technologies to enable earlier detection of disease. PIONEER IN DIGITAL PHOTOGRAPHY When the world was changing from

photographic film to digital, Fujifilm applied its scientific expertise to pioneer digital photography and instant cameras which preserve memories and enrich lives. In India, the brand is seizing opportunities in the fast-growing mirrorless camera segment: over the years, the X series has continued to break new grounds, improving and expanding the photography experience with each new camera. Fu- jifilm's X and GFX series cameras not only cater to Wedding Photography but also to Street and Lifestyle images. Its Instax products and printing solutions bring back the culture of printing and sharing moments in an innovative format.