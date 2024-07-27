Precision Camshafts Limited is an India-based company, which is primarily engaged in the manufacturing and sale of camshaft castings and machined camshafts to the auto industry and the railways. The Company offers automotive and non-automotive parts as well as electric mobility solutions to automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The Company manufactures an array of camshaft types, including chilled cast iron, ductile iron, hybrid, and assembled. Additionally, the Company is also a supplier of critical injector components, balancer shafts, and specialty prismatic parts, in addition to complete electric drivelines, serving OEMs and customers worldwide. It is engaged in the manufacturing of fully machined and as cast camshafts as per customers requirements. The Company operates approximately 14 plants in three countries, catering to more than 50 global customers and manufacturing over 15 diverse products for various industries, with a primary focus on automotive.