Precision Camshafts Limited announced that the Shareholders of the Company in their Meeting held on 26 July 2024, has accorded their consent for shifting of the registered Office within the same district, same state, and under the jurisdiction of the same Registrar of Companies (ROC) from E 102/103 MIDC Akkalkot Road, Solapur, Maharashtra, India, 413006 to D5 M.I.D.C. Chincholi, Solapur, Maharashtra, India, 413255.
