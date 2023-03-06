Advanced search
    PD   CA74022D4075

PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION

(PD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  04:00:00 2023-03-06 pm EST
82.15 CAD   +0.70%
05:53pPrecision Drilling : 2022 Annual Information Form
PU
05:46pPrecision Drilling Corporation Announces Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents
GL
02/16Precision Drilling : Notice of the meeting and record date - Form 6-K
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precision Drilling : 2022 Annual Information Form

03/06/2023 | 05:53pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRECISION DRILLING ANNUAL INFORMATION FORM

Throughout this Annual Information Form (AIF), the terms, we, us, our, Corporation, Company, Precision and Precision Drilling mean Precision Drilling Corporation and, where indicated, all our consolidated subsidiaries and any partnerships of which we and/or our Subsidiaries are a part.

Information in the AIF is as of December 31, 2022 unless specified otherwise. All amounts are in Canadian dollars unless specified otherwise.

TABLE OF CONTENTS

  • About Precision
  • Corporate Governance
  • Corporate Structure
  • Recent Developments and Three-Year History
  • 2022 Accomplishments and Highlights
  • 2021 Accomplishments and Highlights
  • 2020 Accomplishments and Highlights
  • Our Business
  • Business Segments Overview

10 Contract Drilling Services

13 Completion and Production Services

15

Corporate Responsibility

16

Environmental

16

Social

19

Governance

22

Capital Structure

  1. Common Shares
  1. Preferred Shares
  2. Material Debt

31 Risks in Our Business

44 Our Directors and Officers

44 Board of Directors

  1. Our Board Committees
  1. Our Executive Officers

49 Other Material Information

  1. Interests of Experts
  1. Materials Contracts
  1. Legal Proceedings and Regulatory Actions
  1. Management's Discussion and Analysis
  1. Transfer Agent and Registrar
  1. Additional Information About Precision
  1. About Registered Trademarks
  2. Financial Measures and Ratios

50 Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Information and Statements

52 Appendix

52 Audit Committee Charter

ABOUT PRECISION

Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as AlphaTM technologies that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel. Our drilling services are enhanced by our EverGreenTM suite of environmental solutions, which bolsters our commitment to reducing the environmental impact on our operations.

From our founding as a private drilling contractor in 1951, Precision has grown to become one of the most active drillers in North America. Our High Performance, High Value competitive advantage is underpinned by four distinguishing features:

  • a high-quality land drilling rig fleet, with AC Super Triple rigs enabled with our AlphaTM technologies and supported by our EverGreenTM suite of environmental solutions to deliver consistent, repeatable, high-quality wellbores while improving safety, performance, operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact
  • size and scale of our vertically integrated operations that provide higher margins and better service capabilities
  • a diverse culture focused on operational excellence, which includes corporate responsibility, safety and field performance, and
  • a capital structure that provides long-term stability, flexibility and liquidity, allowing us to take advantage of business cycle opportunities.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Precision incorporates financial, environmental, and social responsibility into our operations, and is guided by our core values and corporate governance principles. With the support and oversight of our Board of Directors (Board), we are committed to maintaining high standards of ethics and integrity. We recognize that governance practices such as board independence, proactive shareholder engagement and risk management help us sustain the trust we have built with our stakeholders.

To deliver results, we focus on operational excellence, top-tier environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and productive stakeholder engagement. We integrate our health, safety and environmental (HSE) commitment into our operations and incorporate ESG performance goals in our compensation program.

In July 2022, we published our third annual Corporate Responsibility Report that highlights the Company's progress in ESG efforts, and provides an outline of Precision's ESG strategies, focus areas, and performance. We expanded our reporting to include additional elements from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines. Our Corporate Responsibility Report also incorporated a significantly broader base of ESG related metrics - including emissions and energy use - where relevant and reliable information is available. We invite you to review Precision's ESG matters beginning on page 15 or, for more specific information, you can read our Corporate Responsibility Report available at www.precisiondrilling.com/esg/.

This year, we honored our commitment to increase the diversity of our Board with the appointment of Lori Lancaster. Ms. Lancaster brings fresh business perspectives and extensive financial knowledge. In 2023, we remain committed to diversity and plan to add another diverse candidate to the Board. A search is already underway, and we are confident the new member will also complement the skills of and bring value to the Board. We have also amended our diversity policy to include our commitment to achieve and maintain at least 30% of female representation on our Board membership. To learn more about our diversity efforts, please read our Management Information Circular for our 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders when available or visit our website.

Our directors have a history of achievement and an effective mix of skills, knowledge and business experience. The directors continue to provide oversight in support of future operations and monitor regulatory developments and governance best practices in Canada, the United States (U.S.) and internationally. As part of their oversight, our Board has established three standing committees, comprised of independent directors, to help carry out its responsibilities effectively:

  • Audit Committee
  • Corporate Governance, Nominating and Risk Committee (CGNRC), and
  • Human Resources and Compensation Committee (HRCC).

The Board may also create special ad hoc committees from time to time to deal with important matters that arise.

Management has also established internal committees, including the Enterprise Risk Management Committee, the Compliance Committee, the Disclosure Committee and the Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility Council (HSE and Corporate Responsibility Council). Two of our directors, Mr. Culbert and Mr. Williams, are active members of the HSE and Corporate Responsibility Council and attend quarterly meetings.

Precision Drilling Corporation 2022 Annual Information Form

1

CORPORATE STRUCTURE

Precision was formed by amalgamation under the Business Corporations Act (Alberta). We previously operated as an income trust, known as Precision Drilling Trust, and converted to a corporate entity on June 1, 2010, under a statutory plan of arrangement.

On March 8, 2013, we repealed our old by-laws and adopted new by-laws to provide for, among other things, an advance notice requirement for Precision shareholders nominating directors for election to the Board and an increase in the quorum requirement for our shareholder meetings to 25% from 5%. The amendments were confirmed by our shareholders on May 8, 2013.

Our common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), under the symbol PD, and on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), under the symbol PDS.

Our principal corporate and registered office is at:

Suite 800, 525 - 8th Avenue SW

Phone:

403.716.4500

Calgary, Alberta

Fax:

403.264.0251

Canada T2P 1G1

Email:

info@precisiondrilling.com

Website:

www.precisiondrilling.com

The chart below shows our organizational structure and material subsidiaries or partnerships, including the jurisdiction where each was incorporated, formed or continued and whether we hold the voting securities directly or indirectly. For simplification, non-material subsidiaries are excluded.

  • Precision Drilling Corporation 2022 Annual Information Form

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS AND THREE-YEAR HISTORY

In 2022, the global economy continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and demand for global energy increased. High commodity prices and low inventory levels, following a multi-year period of upstream underinvestment, provided a strong backdrop for the oilfield services industry with land drilling activity increasing 52% in the U.S. and 33% in Canada over the prior year.

Over the past several years, we have improved our financial position through debt reduction, refinancings, and share repurchases, while maintaining a strong liquidity position.

Since the start of 2016, our financial discipline has allowed us to reduce our debt balance by US$781 million. We remain committed to improving our balance sheet and are well on track to meet our long-term and recently updated goal of repaying over $500 million in debt from the beginning of 2022 through to the end of 2025 and reaching our updated target sustained Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio (see Financial Measures and Ratios on page 50) of below 1.0 times by the end of 2025. In addition to debt reduction targets through 2025, we plan to allocate 10% to 20% of free cash flow before debt principal repayments toward the return of capital to shareholders.

Accomplishments and Highlights

Historically, Precision has set annual strategic priorities. Management reports progress quarterly and prepares a final report of the results at the end of each year. We have a multi-year track record (as detailed below) of delivering results to achieve our stated priorities.

2022 Accomplishments

2022 Strategic Priorities

Grow revenue through scaling AlphaTM technologies and EverGreenTM suite of environmental solutions across Precision's Super Series rig fleet and further competitive differentiation through ESG initiatives

2022 Results

  • Grew AlphaTM revenue by over 60% compared to 2021.
  • Increased total paid days for AlphaAutomationTM by over 50% from 2021.
  • Ended the year with 70 AlphaTM rigs, a 49% increase from the beginning of the year.
  • Expanded our commercial AlphaAppsTM to 21 versus 16 a year ago and increased AlphaAppsTM paid days by 15% from 2021.
  • Exited 2022 with seven field deployed EverGreenTM Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), 15 EverGreenTM Integrated Power and Emissions Monitoring Systems and 21 high mast LED lighting systems.

Grow free cash flow by

Generated cash provided by operations of $237 million, representing a 70% increase over the prior year.

maximizing operating leverage as

demand for our High

Grew our active rig count by 40% in the U.S. and 30% in Canada as compared with 2021.

Performance, High Value services

Increased our daily operating margins 41% in the U.S. and 36% in Canada.

continues to rebound

Acquired High Arctic's well servicing business and associated rental assets and increased our Completion and

Production Services' Adjusted EBITDA1 to $38 million versus $6 million in 2021

Awarded four five-year drilling contracts in Kuwait, increasing our International rig count to eight by mid-2023. Our eight

long-term contracts will generate steady and reliable cash flow into 2028.

Utilize free cash flow to continue

Reduced debt by $106 million, ending the year with approximately $600 million in available liquidity (which is cash plus

strengthening our balance sheet

unused credit facilities).

while investing in our people,

Returned $10 million of capital to shareholders through share repurchases.

equipment, and returning capital

to shareholders

Reinvested $184 million into our equipment and infrastructure and disposed of non-core and underutilized assets for

proceeds of $37 million.

    • Hired and trained over 1,300 people new to the industry and increased our number of field coaches who conducted 155 site visits and provide over 10,000 hours of training.
  2. Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP measure - see Financial Measures and Ratios on page 50.

2022 Highlights

Industry Conditions

With positive supply-demand fundamentals for energy, oil and natural gas commodity prices were strong in 2022 but dynamic as geopolitical issues, supply chain disruptions, inflation and climbing interest rates increased economic uncertainty. In the U.S., WTI averaged US$94.23 per barrel, an increase of 39% from the prior year, and Henry Hub natural gas prices increased 75% to average US$6.51 per MMBtu.

Capital Expenditures

Our capital spending for the year totaled $184 million and by spend category (see Financial Measures and Ratios on page 50) included $121 million for maintenance and infrastructure and $63 million for expansion and upgrades.

Precision Drilling Corporation 2022 Annual Information Form

3

Disclaimer

Precision Drilling Corporation published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 22:52:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
