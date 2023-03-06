Precision Drilling : 2022 Annual Information Form

ABOUT PRECISION

Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as AlphaTM technologies that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel. Our drilling services are enhanced by our EverGreenTM suite of environmental solutions, which bolsters our commitment to reducing the environmental impact on our operations.

From our founding as a private drilling contractor in 1951, Precision has grown to become one of the most active drillers in North America. Our High Performance, High Value competitive advantage is underpinned by four distinguishing features:

a high-quality land drilling rig fleet, with AC Super Triple rigs enabled with our Alpha TM technologies and supported by our EverGreen TM suite of environmental solutions to deliver consistent, repeatable, high-quality wellbores while improving safety, performance, operational efficiency and reducing environmental impact

a diverse culture focused on operational excellence, which includes corporate responsibility, safety and field performance, and

a capital structure that provides long-term stability, flexibility and liquidity, allowing us to take advantage of business cycle opportunities.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

Precision incorporates financial, environmental, and social responsibility into our operations, and is guided by our core values and corporate governance principles. With the support and oversight of our Board of Directors (Board), we are committed to maintaining high standards of ethics and integrity. We recognize that governance practices such as board independence, proactive shareholder engagement and risk management help us sustain the trust we have built with our stakeholders.

To deliver results, we focus on operational excellence, top-tier environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and productive stakeholder engagement. We integrate our health, safety and environmental (HSE) commitment into our operations and incorporate ESG performance goals in our compensation program.

In July 2022, we published our third annual Corporate Responsibility Report that highlights the Company's progress in ESG efforts, and provides an outline of Precision's ESG strategies, focus areas, and performance. We expanded our reporting to include additional elements from the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-Related Financial Disclosures (TCFD) guidelines. Our Corporate Responsibility Report also incorporated a significantly broader base of ESG related metrics - including emissions and energy use - where relevant and reliable information is available. We invite you to review Precision's ESG matters beginning on page 15 or, for more specific information, you can read our Corporate Responsibility Report available at www.precisiondrilling.com/esg/.

This year, we honored our commitment to increase the diversity of our Board with the appointment of Lori Lancaster. Ms. Lancaster brings fresh business perspectives and extensive financial knowledge. In 2023, we remain committed to diversity and plan to add another diverse candidate to the Board. A search is already underway, and we are confident the new member will also complement the skills of and bring value to the Board. We have also amended our diversity policy to include our commitment to achieve and maintain at least 30% of female representation on our Board membership. To learn more about our diversity efforts, please read our Management Information Circular for our 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders when available or visit our website.

Our directors have a history of achievement and an effective mix of skills, knowledge and business experience. The directors continue to provide oversight in support of future operations and monitor regulatory developments and governance best practices in Canada, the United States (U.S.) and internationally. As part of their oversight, our Board has established three standing committees, comprised of independent directors, to help carry out its responsibilities effectively:

Audit Committee

Corporate Governance, Nominating and Risk Committee ( CGNRC ), and

), and Human Resources and Compensation Committee ( HRCC ).

The Board may also create special ad hoc committees from time to time to deal with important matters that arise.

Management has also established internal committees, including the Enterprise Risk Management Committee, the Compliance Committee, the Disclosure Committee and the Health, Safety, Environment and Corporate Responsibility Council (HSE and Corporate Responsibility Council). Two of our directors, Mr. Culbert and Mr. Williams, are active members of the HSE and Corporate Responsibility Council and attend quarterly meetings.