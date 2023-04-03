Precision Drilling : April 2023 Investor Presentation

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT

Certain statements contained in this report, including statements that contain words such as "could", "should", "can", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "expect", "believe", "will", "may", "continue", "project", "potential" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (collectively, "forward-looking information and statements").

In particular, forward-looking information and statements include, but are not limited to, the following: our strategic priorities for 2023; our future capital expenditure plans; anticipated activity levels and our scheduled infrastructure projects; anticipated demand for rigs; the number of term contracts in place; our future debt reduction plans beyond 2022.

Certain of the information in this presentation is "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. The purpose of this financial outlook is to provide readers with disclosure regarding our reasonable expectations as to the anticipated results of its proposed business activities. Readers are cautioned that this financial outlook may not be appropriate for other purposes.

These forward-looking information and statements are based on certain assumptions and analysis made by Precision in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate under the circumstances. These include, among other things: the fluctuation in oil prices may pressure customers into reducing or limiting their drilling budgets; the impact of the COVID-19 global pandemic on our operations; the status of current negotiations with our customers and vendors; customer focus on safety performance; existing term contracts are neither renewed nor terminated prematurely; our ability to deliver rigs to customers on a timely basis; and the general stability of the economic and political environments in the jurisdictions where we operate.

Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information and statements. Whether actual results, performance or achievements will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: volatility in the price and demand for oil and natural gas; fluctuations in the demand for contract drilling, well servicing and ancillary oilfield services; our customers' inability to obtain adequate credit or financing to support their drilling and production activity; the success of our response to the COVID-19 global pandemic; changes in drilling and well servicing technology which could reduce demand for certain rigs or put us at a competitive disadvantage; shortages, delays and interruptions in the delivery of equipment supplies and other key inputs; the effects of seasonal and weather conditions on operations and facilities; the availability of qualified personnel and management; a decline in our safety performance which could result in lower demand for our services; changes in environmental laws and regulations such as increased regulation of hydraulic fracturing or restrictions on the burning of fossil fuels and greenhouse gas emissions, which could have an adverse impact on the demand for oil and gas; terrorism, social, civil and political unrest in the foreign jurisdictions where we operate; fluctuations in foreign exchange, interest rates and tax rates; and other unforeseen conditions which could impact the use of services supplied by Precision and Precision's ability to respond to such conditions.

Readers are cautioned that the forgoing list of risk factors is not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors that could affect our business, operations or financial results are included in reports on file with applicable securities regulatory authorities, including but not limited to Precision's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2022, which may be accessed on Precision's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or under Precision's EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov. The forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are made as of the date hereof and Precision undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

