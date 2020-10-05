Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Precision Drilling Corporation    PD   CA74022D3085

PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION

(PD)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precision Drilling Corporation 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/05/2020 | 04:26pm EDT

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Drilling Corporation (“Precision”) intends to release its 2020 third quarter results before the market opens on Thursday, October 22, 2020 and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 12:00 Noon MT (2:00 p.m. ET) on the same day.

The conference call dial in numbers are 844-515-9176 or 614-999-9312 (International) or a live webcast is accessible on our website at www.precisiondrilling.com

An archived version of the webcast will be available for approximately 60 days. An archived recording of the conference call will be available approximately one hour after the completion of the call until October 28, 2020 by dialing 855-859-2056 or 404-537-3406, passcode 4983760.

About Precision
Precision is a leading provider of safe and High Performance, High Value services to the oil and gas industry. Precision provides customers with access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs supported by an industry leading technology platform that offers the most innovative drilling solutions to deliver efficient, predictable and repeatable results through service differentiation. Precision also offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment and directional drilling services all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel. Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada. Precision is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PD” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PDS”.

For further information, please contact:

Carey Ford, CFA
Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
713.435.6100

Dustin Honing, CPA
Manager, Investor Relations
403.716.4500

800, 525 - 8th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1G1
Website: www.precisiondrilling.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION
04:30pPRECISION DRILLING : 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast
PU
04:26pPRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION : 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and ..
AQ
04:26pPrecision Drilling Corporation 2020 Third Quarter Results Conference Call and..
GL
09/15PRECISION DRILLING : Announces the Release of 2020 Corporate Responsibility Repo..
AQ
09/14PRECISION DRILLING : Announces the Release of 2020 Corporate Responsibility Repo..
PU
09/14PRECISION DRILLING : Announces the Release of 2020 Corporate Responsibility Repo..
AQ
09/14Precision Announces the Release of 2020 Corporate Responsibility Report
GL
08/24PRECISION DRILLING : Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
AQ
08/21Precision Announces Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid
GL
07/27PRECISION DRILLING : Second Quarter ending June 30, 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 913 M 687 M 687 M
Net income 2020 -164 M -123 M -123 M
Net Debt 2020 1 296 M 975 M 975 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,46x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 236 M 178 M 178 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,68x
EV / Sales 2021 1,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 496
Free-Float 99,2%
Chart PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Precision Drilling Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 1,25 CAD
Last Close Price 0,86 CAD
Spread / Highest target 103%
Spread / Average Target 44,9%
Spread / Lowest Target -41,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Kevin Arthur Neveu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Steven Wayne Krablin Chairman
Carey T. Ford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Shuja U. Goraya Chief Technology Officer
Bill T. Donovan Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION-50.83%177
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED-55.40%6 310
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-41.76%3 963
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.-69.14%1 507
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S-68.97%889
TRANSOCEAN LTD.-88.41%517
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group