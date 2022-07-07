Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Canada
  4. Toronto Stock Exchange
  5. Precision Drilling Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PD   CA74022D4075

PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION

(PD)
  Report
Delayed Toronto Stock Exchange  -  03:58 2022-07-07 pm EDT
73.12 CAD   +5.91%
04:02pPrecision Drilling Corporation 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
06/20PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION(TSX : PD) added to S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index
CI
06/20PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION(TSX : PD) added to S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Precision Drilling Corporation 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast

07/07/2022 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Drilling Corporation (“Precision”) intends to release its 2022 second quarter results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 27, 2022, and has scheduled a conference call and webcast to begin promptly at 12:00 Noon MT (2:00 p.m. ET) on the same day. To participate in the live call please register at the URL link below:

https://register.vevent.com/register/BI520cba3a13144e1e995738278dc02cf4

This link replaces the dial-in details that were included in past releases. Once registered, you will receive a dial-in number and a unique PIN, which will allow you to ask questions.

An archived version of the webcast will be available through the webcast on-demand for 12 months.

About Precision
Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as “Alpha™” that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel.

Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PD” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PDS.”

For further information, please contact:

Carey Ford, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
713.435.6100

800, 525 - 8th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1G1
Website: www.precisiondrilling.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION
04:02pPrecision Drilling Corporation 2022 Second Quarter Results Conference Call and Webcast
GL
06/20PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION(TSX : PD) added to S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index
CI
06/20PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION(TSX : PD) added to S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index
CI
06/20PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION(TSX : PD) added to S&P/TSX Completion Index
CI
06/20PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION(TSX : PD) added to S&P/TSX Composite Index
CI
06/01Piper Sandler Adjusts Precision Drilling's Price Target to $125 From $110, Reiterates O..
MT
05/17Raymond James Upgrades Precision Drilling to Strong Buy From Outperform, Adjusts Price ..
MT
05/12Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Voting Results from the 2022 Annual and Specia..
GL
05/12TRANSCRIPT : Precision Drilling Corporation - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
05/02Precision Drilling Corporation Holding Virtual-Only 2022 Annual and Special Meeting of ..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 444 M 1 113 M 1 113 M
Net income 2022 -44,8 M -34,5 M -34,5 M
Net Debt 2022 1 034 M 797 M 797 M
P/E ratio 2022 -19,8x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 938 M 723 M 723 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,37x
EV / Sales 2023 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 3 350
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Precision Drilling Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 69,04 CAD
Average target price 126,82 CAD
Spread / Average Target 83,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Kevin Arthur Neveu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carey T. Ford Vice President-Finance & Investor Relations
Steven Wayne Krablin Chairman
Shuja U. Goraya Chief Technology Officer
Veronica H. Foley Chief Legal & Compliance Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION54.49%718
ADNOC DRILLING COMPANY P.J.S.C.-1.18%14 679
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED6.30%7 585
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.69.20%4 222
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION-10.77%4 183
VALARIS LIMITED9.53%2 958