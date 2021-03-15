Log in
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION

(PD)
Precision Drilling Corporation Announces Filing of Annual Disclosure Documents

03/15/2021 | 06:25pm EDT
CALGARY, Alberta, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precision Drilling Corporation (“Precision”) announced that it has filed its annual disclosure documents with the securities commissions in each of the provinces of Canada and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”).

Precision’s 2020 Annual Report contains the audited consolidated financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020. Precision’s financial results for the year ended December 31, 2020 were previously released on February 10, 2021.

The Annual Report and Precision’s Annual Information Form have been filed on the Canadian System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) and on Form 40-F on the SEC’s Electronic Data Gathering, Analysis and Retrieval (“EDGAR”) system.

The documents described above are also available on Precision’s website at www.precisiondrilling.com or by emailing Precision at info@precisiondrilling.com.

Precision’s 2021 Annual Meeting of Shareholders will be held in a virtual-only format at 10:00 a.m. MDT on Thursday, May 13, 2021.

About Precision
Precision is a leading provider of safe and environmentally responsible High Performance, High Value services to the energy industry, offering customers access to an extensive fleet of Super Series drilling rigs. Precision has commercialized an industry-leading digital technology portfolio known as “Alpha” that utilizes advanced automation software and analytics to generate efficient, predictable, and repeatable results for energy customers. Additionally, Precision offers well service rigs, camps and rental equipment and directional drilling services all backed by a comprehensive mix of technical support services and skilled, experienced personnel. Precision is headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Canada and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PD” and on the New York Stock Exchange under the trading symbol “PDS.”

For further information, please contact:

Carey Ford, Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer
713.435.6100

Dustin Honing, Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Development
403.716.4500

800, 525 - 8th Avenue S.W.
Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1G1
Website: www.precisiondrilling.com

 


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 935 M 749 M 749 M
Net income 2020 -125 M -99,7 M -99,7 M
Net Debt 2020 1 168 M 936 M 936 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,70x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 456 M 365 M 365 M
EV / Sales 2020 1,74x
EV / Sales 2021 1,65x
Nbr of Employees 4 496
Free-Float 99,3%
Chart PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Precision Drilling Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Average target price 39,19 CAD
Last Close Price 32,56 CAD
Spread / Highest target 47,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -7,86%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Kevin Arthur Neveu President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Carey T. Ford Chief Financial Officer & Senior Vice President
Steven Wayne Krablin Chairman
Shuja U. Goraya Chief Technology Officer
Veronica H. Foley Secretary, Senior Vice President & General Counsel
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRECISION DRILLING CORPORATION63.02%365
CHINA OILFIELD SERVICES LIMITED32.32%9 643
SINOPEC OILFIELD SERVICE CORPORATION26.23%4 825
HELMERICH & PAYNE, INC.39.94%3 496
TRANSOCEAN LTD.98.70%2 828
THE DRILLING COMPANY OF 1972 A/S36.69%1 747
