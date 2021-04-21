Precision Tsugami China : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited

津 上 精 密 機 床（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1651)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 April 2021 in relation to the positive profit alert of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to supplement that, the Group is expected to record a profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2021 of approximately RMB390 million, representing an increase of approximately 150% as compared to the profit attributable to the owners of the Company of RMB156 million (as audited) for the year ended 31 March 2020.

The Board wishes to remind the Shareholders that the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2021, which have not yet been finalized and are subject to the review of the Company and completion of audit by its auditors. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2021, which is currently expected to be released before the end of June 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

Hong Kong, 21 April 2021

