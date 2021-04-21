Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Hong Kong Stock Exchange
  5. Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    1651   KYG7215M1006

PRECISION TSUGAMI (CHINA) CORPORATION LIMITED

(1651)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precision Tsugami China : SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

04/21/2021 | 04:32am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited

津 上 精 密 機 床（ 中 國 ）有 限 公 司

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock code: 1651)

SUPPLEMENTAL ANNOUNCEMENT

POSITIVE PROFIT ALERT

This announcement is made by Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited (the "Company" and, together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") pursuant to Rule 13.09 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Listing Rules") and the Inside Information Provisions (as defined in the Listing Rules) under Part XIVA of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571 of the Laws of Hong Kong).

Reference is made to the announcement of the Company dated 20 April 2021 in relation to the positive profit alert of the Company (the "Announcement"). Unless otherwise specified, capitalized terms used herein shall have the same meaning as those defined in the Announcement.

The Board wishes to supplement that, the Group is expected to record a profit attributable to the owners of the Company for the year ended 31 March 2021 of approximately RMB390 million, representing an increase of approximately 150% as compared to the profit attributable to the owners of the Company of RMB156 million (as audited) for the year ended 31 March 2020.

The Board wishes to remind the Shareholders that the information contained in this announcement is only based on the preliminary assessment of the unaudited consolidated management accounts of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2021, which have not yet been finalized and are subject to the review of the Company and completion of audit by its auditors. Detailed financial information will be disclosed in the annual results announcement of the Group for the year ended 31 March 2021, which is currently expected to be released before the end of June 2021.

Shareholders and potential investors are advised to exercise caution when dealing in the shares of the Company.

By order of the Board

Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited

Dr. Tang Donglei

Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 21 April 2021

As at the date of this announcement, the executive directors of the Company are Dr. Tang Donglei and Dr. Li Zequn; the non-executive directors of the Company are Mr. Takao Nishijima, Ms. Mami Matsushita and Mr. Kenji Yoneyama; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. Eiichi Koda, Dr. Huang Ping and Mr. Tam Kin Bor.

Disclaimer

Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Ltd. published this content on 21 April 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 April 2021 08:31:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PRECISION TSUGAMI (CHINA) CORPORATION LIMITED
04:32aPRECISION TSUGAMI CHINA  : Supplemental announcement positive profit alert
PU
04/20PRECISION TSUGAMI CHINA  : Expects Fiscal 2021 Profit to Swell 150%; Shares Rall..
MT
03/01Precision Tsugami (China) Completes Construction of Production Facilities in ..
MT
02/28PRECISION TSUGAMI CHINA  : Voluntary announcement
PU
01/29HANG SENG  : Hong Kong Stocks Post Four-Day Rout; Precision Tsugami Advances 6%
MT
01/29PRECISION TSUGAMI CHINA  : Shares Jump 4% on Expected Surge in Nine-Month to Dec..
MT
2020PRECISION TSUGAMI CHINA  : Fiscal H1 Profit Jumps 47% on Strong Revenue
MT
2020PRECISION TSUGAMI CHINA  : Construction Machinery Industry Displays Vibrant Grow..
AQ
2020PRECISION TSUGAMI CHINA  : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
2020PRECISION TSUGAMI CHINA  : Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 707 M 417 M 417 M
Net income 2021 277 M 42,6 M 42,6 M
Net cash 2021 165 M 25,4 M 25,4 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,2x
Yield 2021 2,43%
Capitalization 3 373 M 519 M 519 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,19x
EV / Sales 2022 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 1 462
Free-Float 29,1%
Chart PRECISION TSUGAMI (CHINA) CORPORATION LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Precision Tsugami (China) Corporation Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECISION TSUGAMI (CHINA) CORPORATION LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Average target price 12,17 CNY
Last Close Price 8,86 CNY
Spread / Highest target 160%
Spread / Average Target 37,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -12,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Dong Lei Tang Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Jun Ying Li Financial Manager
Takao Nishijima Chairman
Ping Huang Independent Non-Executive Director
Eiichi Koda Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PRECISION TSUGAMI (CHINA) CORPORATION LIMITED41.44%519
ESTUN AUTOMATION CO., LTD5.06%4 018
KENNAMETAL INC.9.49%3 315
CONZZETA AG10.29%2 671
DMG MORI CO., LTD.13.77%2 047
OKUMA CORPORATION7.28%1 807
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ