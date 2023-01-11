Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. NSE India Stock Exchange
  5. Precision Wires India Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRECWIRE   INE372C01037

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

(PRECWIRE)
  Report
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  12:23:03 2023-01-12 am EST
79.10 INR   -0.63%
01/11Precision Wires India : Record Date
PU
01/06Precision Wires India Limited Announces Change in Committee Structure of the Company
CI
01/06Precision Wires India Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Precision Wires India : Record Date

01/11/2023 | 11:50pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

REGD. OFFICE: SAIMAN HOUSE, J. A. RAUL STREET,

OFF SAYANI ROAD, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI - 400 025, INDIA.

TEL: +91-22-24376281

FAX: +91-22-24370687

E-MAIL : mumbai@pwil.net

WEB: www.precisionwires.com

CIN: L31300MH1989PLC054356

WORKS: PLOT NO. 125/2, AMLI HANUMAN (66 KVA) ROAD,

SILVASSA - 396 230, U.T OF D.N.H., INDIA.

TEL: +91-260-2642614

FAX: +91-260-264235

Date: 06th January, 2023

BSE Limited (BSE)

The Manager,

Corporate Relationship Department, 1st

Listing Department

Floor, New Trading Ring,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers, Dalal Street,

(NSE)

Fort, Mumbai-400 001

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - Kurla

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Company Code : 523539

Symbol : PRECWIRE

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject:Intimation to date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and Submission of Notice of EGM, along with date of Voting and cut off date

With regard to captioned subject matter and in compliance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we are enclosing herewith a copy of notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th January, 2023 at

02.30 pm through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"). The Notice of EGM has also been dispatched to the Shareholder today after approval of same by the Board of Directors.

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, The cut-off date for the purpose of E voting and EGM is 24th January, 2023. Further Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed during the period as mentioned below:

Script Code

Cut Off Date

Purpose

523539/PRECWIRE

Tuesday, 24th January, 2023

Extra Ordinary General Meeting

and E voting

You are requested to take same on record.

Kindly take the same on record.

For and on Precision Wires India Limited

Deepika Rohit Pandey

Digitally signed by Deepika Rohit Pandey Date: 2023.01.06 17:21:57 +05'30'

Deepika Pandey

Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

Encl: as above

Disclaimer

Precision Wires India Ltd. published this content on 12 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2023 04:49:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED
01/11Precision Wires India : Record Date
PU
01/06Precision Wires India Limited Announces Change in Committee Structure of the Company
CI
01/06Precision Wires India Limited Announces Board Changes
CI
2019PRECISION WIRES INDIA LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final divide..
FA
2018PRECISION WIRES INDIA LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim divi..
FA
2018PRECISION WIRES INDIA LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final divide..
FA
2018PRECISION WIRES INDIA LTD. : Ex-dividend day for interim divi..
FA
2017PRECISION WIRES INDIA LTD. : Ex-dividend day for final divide..
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 26 831 M 329 M 329 M
Net income 2022 630 M 7,72 M 7,72 M
Net cash 2022 262 M 3,21 M 3,21 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 1,71%
Capitalization 13 807 M 169 M 169 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 4,96%
Chart PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Precision Wires India Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mahendra Ratilal Mehta Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Co-MD
Mohandas Pai Chief Finance Officer, GM-Finance & Accounts
Deepika Pandey Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ashwin Kumar P. Kothari Independent Non-Executive Director
Pradip Roy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED8.88%167
KEYENCE CORPORATION1.59%95 868
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE10.37%86 028
EATON CORPORATION PLC2.20%63 795
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.1.83%57 851
AMETEK, INC.1.99%32 797