Precision Wires India : Record Date

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED
REGD. OFFICE: SAIMAN HOUSE, J. A. RAUL STREET,
OFF SAYANI ROAD, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI - 400 025, INDIA.
|
TEL: +91-22-24376281
|
FAX: +91-22-24370687
|
E-MAIL : mumbai@pwil.net
|
|
WEB: www.precisionwires.com
|
|
CIN: L31300MH1989PLC054356
|
|
WORKS: PLOT NO. 125/2, AMLI HANUMAN (66 KVA) ROAD,
|
SILVASSA - 396 230, U.T OF D.N.H., INDIA.
|
TEL: +91-260-2642614
|
FAX: +91-260-264235
|
Date: 06th January, 2023
|
|
BSE Limited (BSE)
|
The Manager,
|
Corporate Relationship Department, 1st
|
Listing Department
|
Floor, New Trading Ring,
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
|
Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers, Dalal Street,
|
(NSE)
|
Fort, Mumbai-400 001
|
'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - Kurla
|
|
Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.
|
Company Code : 523539
|
Symbol : PRECWIRE
Dear Sir/Madam,
Subject:Intimation to date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and Submission of Notice of EGM, along with date of Voting and cut off date
With regard to captioned subject matter and in compliance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we are enclosing herewith a copy of notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th January, 2023 at
02.30 pm through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"). The Notice of EGM has also been dispatched to the Shareholder today after approval of same by the Board of Directors.
Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, The cut-off date for the purpose of E voting and EGM is 24th January, 2023. Further Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed during the period as mentioned below:
|
Script Code
|
Cut Off Date
|
Purpose
|
523539/PRECWIRE
|
Tuesday, 24th January, 2023
|
Extra Ordinary General Meeting
|
|
|
and E voting
You are requested to take same on record.
For and on Precision Wires India Limited