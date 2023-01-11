Precision Wires India : Record Date

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

REGD. OFFICE: SAIMAN HOUSE, J. A. RAUL STREET,

OFF SAYANI ROAD, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI - 400 025, INDIA.

TEL: +91-22-24376281 FAX: +91-22-24370687 E-MAIL : mumbai@pwil.net WEB: www.precisionwires.com CIN: L31300MH1989PLC054356 WORKS: PLOT NO. 125/2, AMLI HANUMAN (66 KVA) ROAD, SILVASSA - 396 230, U.T OF D.N.H., INDIA. TEL: +91-260-2642614 FAX: +91-260-264235

Date: 06th January, 2023 BSE Limited (BSE) The Manager, Corporate Relationship Department, 1st Listing Department Floor, New Trading Ring, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers, Dalal Street, (NSE) Fort, Mumbai-400 001 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. Company Code : 523539 Symbol : PRECWIRE

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject:Intimation to date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting (EGM) and Submission of Notice of EGM, along with date of Voting and cut off date

With regard to captioned subject matter and in compliance with Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, we are enclosing herewith a copy of notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company scheduled to be held on Monday, 30th January, 2023 at

02.30 pm through Video Conferencing ("VC") / Other Audio Visual Means ("OAVM"). The Notice of EGM has also been dispatched to the Shareholder today after approval of same by the Board of Directors.

Pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements), 2015, The cut-off date for the purpose of E voting and EGM is 24th January, 2023. Further Register of Members and the Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed during the period as mentioned below:

Script Code Cut Off Date Purpose 523539/PRECWIRE Tuesday, 24th January, 2023 Extra Ordinary General Meeting and E voting

For and on Precision Wires India Limited