Precision Wires India : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED
REGD. OFFICE:SAIMAN HOUSE, J. A. RAUL STREET,
OFF SAYANI ROAD, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI - 400 025, INDIA.
|
TEL: +91-22-24376281
|
FAX: +91-22-24370687
|
E-MAIL: mumbai@pwil.net
|
|
WEB: www.precisionwires.com
|
|
CIN: L31300MH1989PLC054356
|
|
WORKS:PLOT NO. 125/2, AMLI HANUMAN (66 KVA) ROAD,
|
SILVASSA - 396 230, U.T OF D.N.H., INDIA.
|
TEL: +91-260-2642614
|
FAX: +91-260-264235
Date: 12th March, 2022
|
BSE Limited (BSE)
|
The Manager,
|
Corporate Relationship Department, 1st
|
Listing Department
|
Floor, New Trading Ring,
|
National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)
|
Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers, Dalal Street,
|
'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - Kurla
|
Fort, Mumbai-400 001
|
Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.
|
|
Symbol :PRECWIRE
|
Company Code : 523539
|
|
Dear Sir/Madam,
|
Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Banking and Finance Committee
In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform that today at the Banking and Finance committee of the Company following matters has been discussed, considered and approved:
-
Obtaining additional Working Capital facility of Rs. 50 Crore (Rupees Fifty Crore) each from ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank Limited;
-
Converting Ad-hoc Facility into regular Working capital Facility of Rs.25 Crore (Rupees Fifty Crore) from Axis Bank Limited.
You are requested to take above information in your records.
Thanking you.
For Precision Wires India Limited
Deepika Pandey
Company Secretary
ACS No: 41277
Disclaimer
Precision Wires India Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 13:03:05 UTC.