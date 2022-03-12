Log in
    523539   INE372C01037

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

(523539)
  Report
Precision Wires India : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

03/12/2022 | 08:04am EST
PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

REGD. OFFICE:SAIMAN HOUSE, J. A. RAUL STREET,

OFF SAYANI ROAD, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI - 400 025, INDIA.

TEL: +91-22-24376281

FAX: +91-22-24370687

E-MAIL: mumbai@pwil.net

WEB: www.precisionwires.com

CIN: L31300MH1989PLC054356

WORKS:PLOT NO. 125/2, AMLI HANUMAN (66 KVA) ROAD,

SILVASSA - 396 230, U.T OF D.N.H., INDIA.

TEL: +91-260-2642614

FAX: +91-260-264235

Date: 12th March, 2022

BSE Limited (BSE)

The Manager,

Corporate Relationship Department, 1st

Listing Department

Floor, New Trading Ring,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers, Dalal Street,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - Kurla

Fort, Mumbai-400 001

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Symbol :PRECWIRE

Company Code : 523539

Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Banking and Finance Committee

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform that today at the Banking and Finance committee of the Company following matters has been discussed, considered and approved:

  1. Obtaining additional Working Capital facility of Rs. 50 Crore (Rupees Fifty Crore) each from ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank Limited;
  2. Converting Ad-hoc Facility into regular Working capital Facility of Rs.25 Crore (Rupees Fifty Crore) from Axis Bank Limited.

You are requested to take above information in your records.

Thanking you.

For Precision Wires India Limited

Deepika Pandey

Company Secretary

ACS No: 41277

Disclaimer

Precision Wires India Ltd. published this content on 12 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 March 2022 13:03:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
