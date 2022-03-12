Precision Wires India : Disclosure of other UPSI/material event

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

REGD. OFFICE:SAIMAN HOUSE, J. A. RAUL STREET,

OFF SAYANI ROAD, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI - 400 025, INDIA.

TEL: +91-22-24376281 FAX: +91-22-24370687 E-MAIL: mumbai@pwil.net WEB: www.precisionwires.com CIN: L31300MH1989PLC054356 WORKS:PLOT NO. 125/2, AMLI HANUMAN (66 KVA) ROAD, SILVASSA - 396 230, U.T OF D.N.H., INDIA. TEL: +91-260-2642614 FAX: +91-260-264235

Date: 12th March, 2022

BSE Limited (BSE) The Manager, Corporate Relationship Department, 1st Listing Department Floor, New Trading Ring, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers, Dalal Street, 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - Kurla Fort, Mumbai-400 001 Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. Symbol :PRECWIRE Company Code : 523539 Dear Sir/Madam,

Subject: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Outcome of Banking and Finance Committee

In terms of Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, we would like to inform that today at the Banking and Finance committee of the Company following matters has been discussed, considered and approved:

Obtaining additional Working Capital facility of Rs. 50 Crore (Rupees Fifty Crore) each from ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank Limited; Converting Ad-hoc Facility into regular Working capital Facility of Rs.25 Crore (Rupees Fifty Crore) from Axis Bank Limited.

You are requested to take above information in your records.

Thanking you.

For Precision Wires India Limited

Deepika Pandey

Company Secretary

ACS No: 41277