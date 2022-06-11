Log in
    523539   INE372C01037

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

(523539)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-09
69.05 INR   -2.61%
PRECISION WIRES INDIA : Outcome of Board Meeting
PU
05/27Precision Wires India Limited Appoints Niraj Bhukhanwala, as an Additional Independent Director
CI
05/27Precision Wires India Limited Recommends Final Dividend
CI
Precision Wires India : Outcome of Board Meeting

06/11/2022 | 04:53am EDT
PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

REGD. OFFICE: SAIMAN HOUSE, J. A. RAUL STREET,

OFF SAYANI ROAD, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI - 400 025, INDIA.

TEL: +91-22-24376281

FAX: +91-22-24370687

E-MAIL : mumbai@pwil.net

WEB: www.precisionwires.com

CIN: L31300MH1989PLC054356

WORKS: PLOT NO. 125/2, AMLI HANUMAN (66 KVA) ROAD,

SILVASSA - 396 230, U.T OF D.N.H., INDIA.

TEL: +91-260-2642614

FAX: +91-260-264235

Date: 11th June, 2022

The Manager,

The Manager,

BSE Limited (BSE)

Listing Department

Corporate Relationship Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building, P.J.

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - Kurla

Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Company Code: 523539

Symbol: PRECWIRE

Dear Sir,

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting dated Saturday, 11th June, 2022 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Director held today i.e. 11th June, 2022 have considered and approved:

  1. Re-Appointmentof Mr. Deepak Mehta, Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of three years commencing from 01st August, 2022. The brief profile of the Director is annexed as Annexure-A
  2. Re-Appointmentof Mr. Nirbhay Mehta as Senior Vice President of the Company for period of three years commencing from 01st July, 2022. The brief profile of Mr. Nirbhay Mehta, senior vice president is annexed as Annexure-A
  3. Additional capacity enhancement/modernization capital expenditure of Rs. 25 crore which will result in further capacity enhancement of about 3000 MT/year at our Silvassa works.
    Earlier, the Company has already intimated to the stock exchanges vide letter dated 26th February, 2022 that it has started taking effective steps for implementation of capacity expansion and modernization. consequently increase in effective capacity of certain type of winding wire will be approx. 5000MT/annum at our Silvassa works at the total cost of Rs. 40 crores.
    As a result of the above the total proposed capacity enhancement of Winding Wires will be above 5000 MT/year plus 3000 MT/year about approx. 8000 MT/year at a projected cost of approx. Rs. 65 crores.

Please take the same in your record.

For Precision Wires India Limited

Deepika Pandey

Company Secretary and Compliance officer

Encl: as above

ANNEXURE-A

1. DETAILS OF MR. DEEPAK M. MEHTA

Name

Mr. Deepak M Mehta

Designation

Whole Time Director

Shareholding in Company

9190600 (7.95%)

Relation with Other

Mr. Deepak M Mehta, is related to Chairman, Managing Director and Vice

Director/Promoters

President of the Company and is also one of the Promoter of the Company.

Date of Re-Appointment

11.06.2022 (will be continued, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing

AGM)

Affirmation

Mr. Deepak M Mehta is not debarred from holding the office of director by

virtue of any SEBI order or any other such authority

Profile of the Director

Shri Deepak M. Mehta, B.com. Founder Executive Director has long standing

experience in procurement, logistics and Inventory management of our vital

input, Copper. He is also a member of our Team for commodity and foreign

exchange hedging.

2. DETAILS OF MR. NIRBHAY D. MEHTA

Name

Mr. Nirbhay D Mehta ,

Designation

Senior Vice President

Shareholding in Company

8748250 (7.57%)

Relation with Other

Mr. Nirbhay D Mehta, is related to Chairman, Managing Director and Whole

Director/Promoters

Time Director of the Company and is also one of the member of Promoter

group of the Company.

Date of Re-Appointment

11.06.2022 (will be continued, if approved by the shareholders in the ensuing

AGM)

Profile of the Director

Mr. Nirbhay Mehta is MBA from Columbia University and has varied

experience. He is associated with the Company for past 10 years and currently

looking after the conductor division of the Company.

CS, further informed the Board that Mr. Nirbhay Mehta is related to the all the

executive Director of the Company and is also one of the member of Promoter

Group.

Disclaimer

Precision Wires India Ltd. published this content on 11 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 June 2022 08:52:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
