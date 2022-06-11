Precision Wires India : Outcome of Board Meeting

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

REGD. OFFICE: SAIMAN HOUSE, J. A. RAUL STREET,

OFF SAYANI ROAD, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI - 400 025, INDIA.

TEL: +91-22-24376281 FAX: +91-22-24370687 E-MAIL : mumbai@pwil.net WEB: www.precisionwires.com CIN: L31300MH1989PLC054356 WORKS: PLOT NO. 125/2, AMLI HANUMAN (66 KVA) ROAD, SILVASSA - 396 230, U.T OF D.N.H., INDIA. TEL: +91-260-2642614 FAX: +91-260-264235 Date: 11th June, 2022 The Manager, The Manager, BSE Limited (BSE) Listing Department Corporate Relationship Department, National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE) 1st Floor, New Trading Ring, Rotunda Building, P.J. 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - Kurla Towers, Dalal Street, Fort, Mumbai - 400 001 Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. Company Code: 523539 Symbol: PRECWIRE

Dear Sir,

Sub: Outcome of Board Meeting dated Saturday, 11th June, 2022 - Disclosure under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the meeting of the Board of Director held today i.e. 11th June, 2022 have considered and approved:

Re-Appointment of Mr. Deepak Mehta, Whole Time Director of the Company for a period of three years commencing from 01 st August, 2022. The brief profile of the Director is annexed as Annexure-A Re-Appointment of Mr. Nirbhay Mehta as Senior Vice President of the Company for period of three years commencing from 01 st July, 2022. The brief profile of Mr. Nirbhay Mehta, senior vice president is annexed as Annexure-A Additional capacity enhancement/modernization capital expenditure of Rs. 25 crore which will result in further capacity enhancement of about 3000 MT/year at our Silvassa works.

Earlier, the Company has already intimated to the stock exchanges vide letter dated 26th February, 2022 that it has started taking effective steps for implementation of capacity expansion and modernization. consequently increase in effective capacity of certain type of winding wire will be approx. 5000MT/annum at our Silvassa works at the total cost of Rs. 40 crores.

As a result of the above the total proposed capacity enhancement of Winding Wires will be above 5000 MT/year plus 3000 MT/year about approx. 8000 MT/year at a projected cost of approx. Rs. 65 crores.

Please take the same in your record.

For Precision Wires India Limited

Deepika Pandey

Company Secretary and Compliance officer

Encl: as above