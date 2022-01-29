Precision Wires India : Record Date

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Declaration of Interim Dividend and Record Date for Payment of Interim Dividend (declared, if any)

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 07th February, 2022 to inter alia, consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2021 and for payment of Interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company, declared if any.

In this regard, this is to further inform you that as per Company's Code of Conduct for Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company, has already been closed for all the Directors and other persons covered under the Code, from the closure of business hours of 31st December, 2021 till 48 hours after communication of aforesaid Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges.

Further pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby wish to inform that the Interim Dividend, if declared shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company and in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Monday, 14th February, 2022 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.

Thanking You.

For Precision Wires India Limited

Deepika Pandey

Company Secretary

ACS No: 41277