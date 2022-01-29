Log in
    523539   INE372C01037

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

(523539)
  Report
Precision Wires India : Record Date

01/29/2022 | 11:11am EST
PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

REGD. OFFICE:SAIMAN HOUSE, J. A. RAUL STREET,

OFF SAYANI ROAD, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI - 400 025, INDIA.

TEL: +91-22-24376281

FAX: +91-22-24370687

E-MAIL: mumbai@pwil.net

WEB: www.precisionwires.com

CIN: L31300MH1989PLC054356

WORKS:PLOT NO. 125/2, AMLI HANUMAN (66 KVA) ROAD,

SILVASSA - 396 230, U.T OF D.N.H., INDIA.

TEL: +91-260-2642614

FAX: +91-260-264235

Date: 29th January, 2022

BSE Limited (BSE)

The Manager,

Corporate Relationship Department, 1st Floor,

Listing Department

New Trading Ring,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE)

Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers, Dalal Street, Fort,

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - Kurla

Mumbai-400 001

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Symbol :PRECWIRE

Company Code : 523539

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Intimation of Board Meeting pursuant to Regulation 29 (1) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, Declaration of Interim Dividend and Record Date for Payment of Interim Dividend (declared, if any)

Pursuant to the Regulation 29 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby inform you that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday, 07th February, 2022 to inter alia, consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Statement of the Company for the Quarter and Nine Months ended 31st December, 2021 and for payment of Interim dividend on the equity shares of the Company, declared if any.

In this regard, this is to further inform you that as per Company's Code of Conduct for Insider Trading, the Trading Window for dealing in securities of the Company, has already been closed for all the Directors and other persons covered under the Code, from the closure of business hours of 31st December, 2021 till 48 hours after communication of aforesaid Financial Results to the Stock Exchanges.

Further pursuant to Regulation 42 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby wish to inform that the Interim Dividend, if declared shall be paid to the equity shareholders of the Company whose names appear on the Register of Members of the Company and in the records of the Depositories as beneficial owners of the shares as on Monday, 14th February, 2022 which is the Record Date fixed for the purpose of payment of Interim Dividend.

Thanking You.

For Precision Wires India Limited

Deepika Pandey

Company Secretary

ACS No: 41277

Disclaimer

Precision Wires India Ltd. published this content on 29 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 January 2022 16:10:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
