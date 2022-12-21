Precision Wires India : Updates

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

REGD. OFFICE: SAIMAN HOUSE, J. A. RAUL STREET,

OFF SAYANI ROAD, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI - 400 025, INDIA.

TEL: +91-22-24376281 FAX: +91-22-24370687 E-MAIL : mumbai@pwil.net WEB: www.precisionwires.com CIN: L31300MH1989PLC054356 WORKS: PLOT NO. 125/2, AMLI HANUMAN (66 KVA) ROAD, SILVASSA - 396 230, U.T OF D.N.H., INDIA. TEL: +91-260-2642614 FAX: +91-260-264235

Date: 21st December, 2022 BSE Limited (BSE) The Manager, Corporate Relationship Department, 1st Floor, Listing Department New Trading Ring, National Stock Exchange of India Limited Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers, Dalal Street, (NSE) Fort, Mumbai-400 001 'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051. Company Code : 523539 Symbol :PRECWIRE Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: General Updates: Investor Section under website is under construction

We hereby inform to all the stakeholders that Investor Section under our website i.e. www.precisionwires.comis under construction and same is being under the process of restructuring and making it more Investor friendly.

The new Investor section will be available to the all the Stakeholder in next two weeks.

Kindly take the above your information in your record.

Thanking you.

Yours Truly,

For Precision Wires India Limited

Deepika Pandey

Company Secretary