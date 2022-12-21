Precision Wires India : Updates

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED
REGD. OFFICE: SAIMAN HOUSE, J. A. RAUL STREET,
OFF SAYANI ROAD, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI - 400 025, INDIA.
TEL: +91-22-24376281
FAX: +91-22-24370687
E-MAIL : mumbai@pwil.net
WEB: www.precisionwires.com
CIN: L31300MH1989PLC054356
WORKS: PLOT NO. 125/2, AMLI HANUMAN (66 KVA) ROAD,
SILVASSA - 396 230, U.T OF D.N.H., INDIA.
TEL: +91-260-2642614
FAX: +91-260-264235
Date: 21st December, 2022
BSE Limited (BSE)
The Manager,
Corporate Relationship Department, 1st Floor,
Listing Department
New Trading Ring,
National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers, Dalal Street,
(NSE)
Fort, Mumbai-400 001
'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - Kurla
Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.
Company Code : 523539
Symbol :PRECWIRE
Dear Sir/Madam,
Sub: General Updates: Investor Section under website is under construction
We hereby inform to all the stakeholders that Investor Section under our website i.e. www.precisionwires.comis under construction and same is being under the process of restructuring and making it more Investor friendly.
The new Investor section will be available to the all the Stakeholder in next two weeks.
Kindly take the above your information in your record.
Thanking you.
Yours Truly,
For Precision Wires India Limited
Deepika Pandey
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
Precision Wires India Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 05:56:04 UTC.