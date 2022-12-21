Advanced search
    523539   INE372C01037

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

(523539)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-19
112.95 INR   -3.25%
Precision Wires India : Updates

12/21/2022 | 12:57am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED

REGD. OFFICE: SAIMAN HOUSE, J. A. RAUL STREET,

OFF SAYANI ROAD, PRABHADEVI, MUMBAI - 400 025, INDIA.

TEL: +91-22-24376281

FAX: +91-22-24370687

E-MAIL : mumbai@pwil.net

WEB: www.precisionwires.com

CIN: L31300MH1989PLC054356

WORKS: PLOT NO. 125/2, AMLI HANUMAN (66 KVA) ROAD,

SILVASSA - 396 230, U.T OF D.N.H., INDIA.

TEL: +91-260-2642614

FAX: +91-260-264235

Date: 21st December, 2022

BSE Limited (BSE)

The Manager,

Corporate Relationship Department, 1st Floor,

Listing Department

New Trading Ring,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Rotunda Building, P.J.Towers, Dalal Street,

(NSE)

Fort, Mumbai-400 001

'Exchange Plaza', C-1, Block G, Bandra - Kurla

Complex, Bandra (E), Mumbai - 400 051.

Company Code : 523539

Symbol :PRECWIRE

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: General Updates: Investor Section under website is under construction

We hereby inform to all the stakeholders that Investor Section under our website i.e. www.precisionwires.comis under construction and same is being under the process of restructuring and making it more Investor friendly.

The new Investor section will be available to the all the Stakeholder in next two weeks.

Kindly take the above your information in your record.

Thanking you.

Yours Truly,

For Precision Wires India Limited

Deepika Pandey

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

Precision Wires India Ltd. published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 05:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 26 831 M 325 M 325 M
Net income 2022 630 M 7,63 M 7,63 M
Net cash 2022 262 M 3,17 M 3,17 M
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 1,70%
Capitalization 13 061 M 158 M 158 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,24x
EV / Sales 2022 0,32x
Nbr of Employees 593
Free-Float 36,7%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Mahendra Ratilal Mehta Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & Co-MD
Mohandas Pai Chief Finance Officer, GM-Finance & Accounts
Deepika Pandey Secretary & Compliance Officer
Ashwin Kumar P. Kothari Independent Non-Executive Director
Pradip Roy Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECISION WIRES INDIA LIMITED56.55%158
KEYENCE CORPORATION-23.42%97 990
SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC SE-24.20%77 714
EATON CORPORATION PLC-10.60%61 445
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO.2.23%55 935
NIDEC CORPORATION-43.04%32 310