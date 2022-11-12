Precot : Investor Presentation

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) and Regulation 46(2)(o) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby attach an Investment Presentation for the quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2022. The same is made available on the Company's website www.precot.com.
No Concall is scheduled for the above. This is for your information and records.
Thanking you.
Yours faithfully,
For Precot Limited
Kavitha Subramaniam
Kavitha Company Secretary
Date: 2022.11.12 16:15:19 +05'30'
This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation"), which have been prepared by Precot Limited (the "Company"), have been prepared solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.
This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded
Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.
2
Yarn & Threads
Incorporated in 1962
5 state of art facilities with
presence in
4 states of South India
Yarn &
Threads
1.65 lakhs spindles
70 tons yarn per day
100% Compact Yarn enabled
Technical
Textile
Technical Textile
Private Label Specialist incotton-basedproducts in hygiene and cosmetics
Wide range of cotton- based
products with End-to-End
capability
International presence in over
18 countries
Hydro-entanglement Process in
Spunlace
3
1962
First Manufacturing Unit in
Kerala with 12,000
spindles
2010
Dyeing Unit with annual capacity of 1800T of Polyster Thread Karnataka
1983
Unit 2 with
29,000 spindles in
Andra Prdaesh
2002
Commissioning of
5 MW Windmill
2013
Greenfield Non-woven
Project with Spunlace
Technology in Karnataka
1992
1995
Unit 3 with 25,000
Unit 4 with 35,000 spindles
spindles in Kerala
in Tamil Nadu
1995
Doubling & Gassing Units,
Kerala
2022
Commissioning of 10 MW
Solar Plants
4
