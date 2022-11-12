Precot : Investor Presentation

Advanced search
    PRECOT   INE283A01014

PRECOT LIMITED

(PRECOT)
Delayed NSE India Stock Exchange  -  06:25 2022-11-11 am EST
200.15 INR   +1.47%
November 12, 2022

The Listing Department,

National Stock Exchange of India Limited,

'Exchange Plaza', C 1, Block G,

Bandra - Kurla Complex, Bandra (E),

Mumbai 400 051

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Investors Presentation - reg

Pursuant to Regulation 30(6) and Regulation 46(2)(o) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we hereby attach an Investment Presentation for the quarter and Half year ended 30.09.2022. The same is made available on the Company's website www.precot.com.

No Concall is scheduled for the above. This is for your information and records.

Thanking you.

Yours faithfully,

For Precot Limited

Kavitha Subramaniam

  1. Kavitha Company Secretary

Digitally signed by Kavitha Subramaniam DN: c=IN, o=Personal, title=1659, pseudonym=1330216193113448355818f4N2J3nrcF, 2.5.4.20=47f316b6cc9434cedefd07d534caff9b89aa166142 d00ac718b00f65b5731ffd, postalCode=641031, st=Tamil Nadu, serialNumber=8a75d0e911875cbdffff922326db2169f80ac 9d4dd78e8a0c420b1ec9c826550, cn=Kavitha Subramaniam

Date: 2022.11.12 16:15:19 +05'30'

This presentation and the accompanying slides (the "Presentation"), which have been prepared by Precot Limited (the "Company"), have been prepared solely for information purposes and do not constitute any offer, recommendation or invitation to purchase or subscribe for any securities, and shall not form the basis or be relied on in connection with any contract or binding commitment whatsoever. No offering of securities of the Company will be made except by means of a statutory offering document containing detailed information about the Company.

This Presentation has been prepared by the Company based on information and data which the Company considers reliable, but the Company makes no representation or warranty, express or implied, whatsoever, and no reliance shall be placed on, the truth, accuracy, completeness, fairness and reasonableness of the contents of this Presentation. This Presentation may not be all inclusive and may not contain all of the information that you may consider material. Any liability in respect of the contents of, or any omission from, this Presentation is expressly excluded

Certain matters discussed in this Presentation may contain statements regarding the Company's market opportunity and business prospects that are individually and collectively forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions that are difficult to predict. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the performance of the Indian economy and of the economies of various international markets, the performance of the industry in India and world-wide, competition, the company's ability to successfully implement its strategy, the Company's future levels of growth and expansion, technological implementation, changes and advancements, changes in revenue, income or cash flows, the Company's market preferences and its exposure to market risks, as well as other risks. The Company's actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements could differ materially and adversely from results expressed in or implied by this Presentation. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking information contained in this Presentation. Any forward-looking statements and projections made by third parties included in this Presentation are not adopted by the Company and the Company is not responsible for such third-party statements and projections.

2

Yarn & Threads

Incorporated in 1962

5 state of art facilities with

presence in

4 states of South India

Yarn &

Threads

1.65 lakhs spindles

70 tons yarn per day

100% Compact Yarn enabled

Technical

Textile

Technical Textile

Private Label Specialist in cotton-basedproducts in hygiene and cosmetics

Wide range of cotton- based

products with End-to-End

capability

International presence in over

18 countries

Hydro-entanglement Process in

Spunlace

3

1962

First Manufacturing Unit in

Kerala with 12,000

spindles

2010

Dyeing Unit with annual capacity of 1800T of Polyster Thread Karnataka

1983

Unit 2 with

29,000 spindles in

Andra Prdaesh

2002

Commissioning of

5 MW Windmill

2013

Greenfield Non-woven

Project with Spunlace

Technology in Karnataka

1992

1995

Unit 3 with 25,000

Unit 4 with 35,000 spindles

spindles in Kerala

in Tamil Nadu

1995

Doubling & Gassing Units,

Kerala

2022

Commissioning of 10 MW

Solar Plants

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Precot Meridian Limited published this content on 12 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 November 2022 11:31:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 9 933 M 123 M 123 M
Net income 2022 1 054 M 13,1 M 13,1 M
Net Debt 2022 3 582 M 44,5 M 44,5 M
P/E ratio 2022 3,60x
Yield 2022 1,90%
Capitalization 2 402 M 29,8 M 29,8 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,69x
EV / Sales 2022 0,74x
Nbr of Employees 1 445
Free-Float 100%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ashwin Chandran Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Prashanth Chandran Vice Chairman & Joint Managing Director
Subramaniam Kavitha Secretary & Compliance Officer
Coimbatore Natarajan Srivatsan Independent Non-Executive Director
Sumanth Ramamurthi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PRECOT LIMITED-26.97%30
CHINA JUSHI CO., LTD.-26.37%7 548
VARDHMAN TEXTILES LIMITED-25.03%1 242
BROS EASTERN.,LTD-6.96%1 143
HUAFU FASHION CO., LTD.-29.76%762
TEXHONG TEXTILE GROUP LIMITED-44.66%711