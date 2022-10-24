Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PRD   JE00BFZ1D698

PREDATOR OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC

(PRD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  09:00 2022-10-24 am EDT
7.500 GBX   +3.45%
09:14aIN BRIEF: Predator signs rig contract to drill well in Morocco
AI
02:00aPredator Oil & Gas Holdings plc Executes A Rig Contract with Star Valley Drilling Ltd
CI
02:00aPredator Oil & Gas Holdings plc Announces Board Changes
CI
IN BRIEF: Predator signs rig contract to drill well in Morocco

10/24/2022 | 09:14am EDT
Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC - operator of Guercif petroleum agreement onshore Morocco and developer of onshore fields in Trinidad - Signs rig contract with Canada-based Star Valley Drilling Ltd to use its Rig 101. Says Rig 101 has successfully drilled and completed for rigless testing the MOU-1 gas discovery well to drill the upcoming MOU-2 well in the Guercif licence onshore northern Morocco.

Expects that MOU-2 will be completed for rigless testing followed by rigless testing of MOU-1. Says the results from rigless testing will allow a decision on the initiation of a Compressed Natural Gas development to be made.

Chair Paul Griffiths says: "No-one can deny that these are extremely challenging times, both from the political, financial, economic and supply chain perspectives, created by a set of circumstances that no-one could have foreseen. The sequence of drilling and testing operations has been designed to establish the case for an early decision on a Compressed Natural Gas development."

Current stock price: 7.50 pence, up 3.5% on Friday afternoon in London

12-month change: up 14%

By Xindi Wei; xindiwei@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Income Statement Evolution
