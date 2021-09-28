Predator Oil & Gas : Investor Presentation – September 2021

Disclaimer and forward looking statements

This presentation ("Presentation") has been prepared by Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc (the "Company" or "Predator") solely in connection with providing information on the Company and may be subject to change. It is being issued to certain persons on the basis that they fall within one of the exemptions contained in the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (as amended) (the "Order"). The contents of this Presentation have accordingly not been approved by an authorised person for the purposes of section 21 Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 ("FSMA"). Such approval of this Presentation would be required by section 21 FSMA if the exemptions referred to below, or some other exemption, did not apply to it.

This Presentation and its contents are exempt from the general restriction (in section 21 FSMA) on the communication of invitations or inducements to engage in investment activity on the grounds that it is being given only to (i) persons who have professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definitions of investment professionals as defined in Article 19 of the Order, (ii) persons who fall within Article 43 of the Order, (iii) and persons who fall within Article 49 of the Order (high net worth companies and trusts and other persons of the kind to which Article 49(2) of the Order applies). Persons not falling within these categories should not rely or act upon this Presentation and in consideration of receipt of this Presentation each recipient warrants and represents that he or it is a person falling within that description.

The information described in this Presentation is information that is confidential, price-sensitive and which has not been publicly disclosed. By your receipt of this Presentation you recognise and accept that the information in this Presentation may be "inside information" as defined in Article 7 of the Market Abuse Regulation ("MAR") and section 56 of the Criminal Justice Act 1993 (the "CJA") and may constitute a "market sounding" for the purpose of Article 11 of MAR. Optiva Securities ("Optiva") and Novum Securities ("Novum") are authorised and regulated in the United Kingdom by the Financial Conduct Authority and are acting exclusively for the Company and no-one else in connection with the proposals contained in this Presentation. Optiva and Novum will not regard any other person as its customer or be responsible to any other person for providing the protection afforded to customers of the Company, nor for providing advice in relation to the matters detailed in this Presentation. Optiva and Novum are not making any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to the accuracy, completeness or fairness of this Presentation and Optiva and Novum do not accept any responsibility or liability for this Presentation and accordingly disclaim all and any liability, whether arising in tort, contract or otherwise, which it might otherwise be found to have in respect of this Presentation.

Neither this Presentation, nor any part of it, nor anything contained or referred to in it, nor the fact of its distribution, should form the basis of or be relied on in any connection with or act as an inducement in relation to a decision to purchase or subscribe for or enter into any contract or make any other commitment whatsoever in relation to any such securities. Recipients of this Presentation who decide to subscribe for ordinary shares in the Company are reminded that any application to so subscribe may only be made on the basis set out in the formal placing letters. In particular, details included in this Presentation are subject to updating, revision, verification and amendment and refer to events as having occurred which have not occurred at the date of this Presentation but which are expected to happen in the future. This Presentation does not constitute a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.

No reliance may be placed for any purpose whatsoever on the information contained in this Presentation or on its completeness. The information contained in this Presentation has been obtained from Company sources and from sources which the Company believes to be reliable but it has not independently verified such information and does not guarantee that it is accurate or complete. No statement in this Presentation is intended to be a profit forecast and no statement in this Presentation should be interpreted to mean that earnings per Company share for current or future financial years would necessarily match or exceed the historical published earnings per Company share.

The Presentation is intended to provide a general overview of the Company's business and does not purport to deal with all aspects and details regarding the Company. No representation or warranty, express or implied, is given by the Company or their respective directors, officers, employees, agents, affiliates, representatives or advisers as to the accuracy, fairness, sufficiency or completeness of the information, opinions or beliefs contained in this Presentation and, save in the case of fraud, no responsibility or liability is accepted by any of them for any loss, cost or damage suffered or incurred, directly or indirectly, as a result of the reliance on or use of such information, opinions or beliefs or otherwise arising in connection therewith. In particular, no representation or warranty is given as to the achievement or reasonableness of, and no reliance should be placed on, any projections, targets, estimates or forecasts and nothing in this Presentation is or should be relied on as a promise or representation as to the future.

Save in the case of fraud, neither the Company nor any of its respective directors, officers, partners, employees, agents, affiliates, representatives or advisers nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection therewith. This Presentation is confidential. Neither this Presentation nor any other material relating to the proposal described herein may be copied, reproduced, shown, distributed or issued to any other person at any time without the prior written consent of the Company nor may the information contained herein be discussed with any other person without the prior written consent of the Company.

This Presentation does not constitute a prospectus or admission document and does not constitute, or form part of, an offer for sale or an invitation to subscribe for, or any solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, any shares or other securities of the Company nor shall it (or any part of it), or the fact of its distribution, form the basis of, or be relied upon in connection with or act as any inducement to enter into, any contract or commitment whatsoever. This Presentation is not a recommendation regarding the securities of the Company.

In particular, this Presentation should not be distributed, transmitted, published, reproduced or otherwise made available, directly or indirectly in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation is unlawful and is not for distribution in or into the United States of America or Canada or their respective territories and possessions, the Republic of South Africa, Australia, New Zealand or Japan, or in any other jurisdiction outside of the United Kingdom where such distribution or availability may lead to a breach of any law or regulatory requirements. The securities of the Company have not been, and will not be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 (as amended), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States or under applicable securities laws of the Republic of South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada or Japan. Subject to certain exceptions, the securities of the Company may not be offered, sold, resold, transferred or distributed, directly or indirectly, within, into or in the United States to or for the account or benefit of persons in the United States, the Republic of South Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Japan, or by any national, resident or citizen of such countries, or any other jurisdiction where such offer or sale would violate the relevant securities laws of such jurisdiction.

By receiving and/or attending this Presentation, you agree to be bound by the restrictions in this disclaimer. If you are in any doubt about the investment to which this Presentation relates, you should consult a person authorised under FSMA who specialises in advising on the acquisition of shares and other securities.

2