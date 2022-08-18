Predator Oil & Gas : Notice of AGM

THIS DOCUMENT IS IMPORTANT AND REQUIRES YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document or as to the action you should take, you are recommended to seek your own advice immediately from a stockbroker, solicitor, accountant, or other professional adviser authorised under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 if you are resident in the United Kingdom or, if you reside elsewhere, another appropriately authorised professional adviser. If you have sold or transferred all of your shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company, please pass this document together with the accompanying documents at once to the purchaser or transferee, or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer, so they can pass these documents to the person who now holds the Ordinary Shares. If you have sold or otherwise transferred only part of your holding of Ordinary Shares, you should retain these documents. PREDATOR OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC (Incorporated and registered in Jersey with company no. 125419) NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company, to be held at 9.30 a.m. (UK time) on Thursday, 15th September 2022 at the offices of Oak Group (Jersey) Limited, 3rd Floor IFC5, Castle Street, St Helier, JE2 3BY, is set out at the end of this document. Shareholders Whether or not you propose to attend the Annual General Meeting in person, you can still vote on the proposed resolutions by appointing a proxy. To appoint a proxy, you can complete the enclosed Form of Proxy, in accordance with the instructions printed on it, and return it (together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such item) to Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, as soon as possible and in any event so as to be received by the Company, by no later than 9.30 a.m. (UK time) on Tuesday 13th September 2022. Appointment of a proxy will not prevent you from attending, speaking and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting, should you wish to do so. 1

LETTER FROM THE CHAIRMAN OF THE COMPANY PREDATOR OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC (Incorporated and registered in Jersey with company no. 125419) Directors: Registered Office: Paul Stanard Griffiths (Executive Chairman) 3rd Floor IFC5 Lonny Baumgardner (Managing Director) Castle Street Alistair Jury (Non-Executive Director) St Helier Thomas Evans (Non-Executive Director) Jersey JE2 3BY 17 August 2022 To the Shareholders (and, for information purposes only, to the holders of Options and Warrants to subscribe for ordinary shares in the Company) Dear Shareholder, 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING I am writing to give you details of the resolutions to be proposed at this year's Annual General Meeting to be held at 9.30 a.m. (UK time) on Thursday 15th September 2022 at the offices of Oak Group (Jersey) Limited, 3rd Floor IFC5, Castle Street, St Helier, JE2 3BY, and which are set out in the notice of Annual General Meeting at the end of this document (the "Notice"). Shareholders should read the contents of this document in conjunction with the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the financial year ended 31st December 2021, together with the reports of the Directors and auditors thereon (the "2021 Report & Accounts"). A copy of the 2021 Report & Accounts can also be accessed on the 'Documents and Circulars' section of the Company's website (https://www.predatoroilandgas.com/investors/documents-circulars). Business of the 2022 Annual General Meeting Seven resolutions will be proposed at this year's Annual General Meeting - six as ordinary resolutions, meaning that for each of those resolutions to be passed, more than 50% of the votes cast must be in favour of the resolution, and one as a special resolution, meaning that for this resolution to be passed, more than 75% of the votes cast must be in favour of the resolution. The resolutions are as follows: - Ordinary Resolutions Resolution no. 1 (Receipt of 2021 Report & Accounts) The Directors of the Company are required to lay before the Company in General Meeting the accounts for each financial year and the reports of the Directors and auditors on such accounts. Resolution no. 1 is therefore to be proposed in order to receive the 2021 Report & Accounts. Resolution no. 2 (Re-appointment of auditors and authority for the Directors to determine the auditors' remuneration) At each General Meeting at which accounts are laid, the Company is required to appoint (or re-appoint) auditors for the financial year and determine their remuneration. Resolution no. 2 proposes the re- appointment of PKF Littlejohn LLP as auditors to the Company (following their appointment by the Board as auditors of the Company on 26 June 2020, to hold office until the conclusion of the next General Meeting at which the Company's accounts are laid before the Company, and to authorise the Directors to determine their remuneration. 2

Resolution nos. 3,4,5 and 6 (Re-election of Directors) Under article 99.1.1 of the Company's articles of association (the "Articles"), all directors who have been appointed since the last Annual General Meeting of the Company shall retire from office and offer themselves for re-election. Therefore, each of Lonny Baumgardner, Alistair Jury and Thomas Evans will retire and offer themselves for re-election. Under article 99.1.2 of the Articles any director who held office since the first of the three previous annual general meetings and who did not retire at either of them shall retire from office and offer themselves for re- election. Therefore, Paul Griffiths will retire and will offer himself for re-election. Biographical details of Paul Griffiths and Lonny Baumgardner can be found on pages 46-47 of the 2021 Report & Accounts and on the 'Management' section of the Company's website (http://predatoroilandgas.com/management/). Special Resolutions Resolution no. 7 (Authority for the directors to allot Ordinary Shares) This resolution seeks Shareholder approval for the authority for the Directors to allot sufficient Ordinary Shares to give the Directors flexibility in issuing shares for additional capital as required for the early initial development of Compressed Natural Gas in the Guercif Licence and for further production wells thereafter to scale up production. The Directors be duly authorised in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot, issue, convert any security into, grant options over, create share warrants or otherwise dispose of Equity Securities (as that term is defined in the Articles) as if the pre-emption rights set out in the Articles did not apply to such process described above, such power to be limited up to a total of 100,000,000 Equity Securities provided always that this authority shall expire at the later of the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023 and 15 months from the passing of the resolution but, in each case, during this period, the Company may make offers and enter into agreements which would, or might, require Equity Securities to be allotted after the authority ends and the Directors may allot Equity Securities under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not ended. Action to be taken by Shareholders Whether or not you propose to attend the Annual General Meeting in person, you can still vote on the proposed resolutions by appointing a proxy. To appoint a proxy, you can complete the enclosed Form of Proxy, in accordance with the instructions printed on it, and return it (together with any power of attorney or other authority under which it is signed, or a certified copy of such item) to Computershare Investor Services (Jersey) Limited, c/o The Pavilions, Bridgwater Road, Bristol BS99 6ZY, as soon as possible and in any event so as to be received by Company, by no later than 9.30 a.m. (UK time) on Tuesday 13th September 2022. Unless the Form of Proxy is received by this date and time, it will be invalid. You are requested (whether or not you intend to be present at the Annual General Meeting) to appoint a proxy. Appointment of a proxy will not prevent you from attending, speaking and voting in person at the Annual General Meeting, should you wish to do so. Recommendation The Directors consider the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting are in the best interests of the Company and the shareholders of the Company as a whole. Consequently, the Directors unanimously recommend that shareholders of the Company vote in favour of each of the resolutions to be proposed at the Annual General Meeting, as they intend to do in respect of their own beneficial holdings. Such holdings in aggregate amount to 45,641,393 Ordinary Shares in the Company, representing 14.79% of the Company's existing issued ordinary share capital and voting rights. Yours faithfully Paul Stanard Griffiths Executive Chairman 3

NOTICE OF 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING PREDATOR OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC (Incorporated and registered in Jersey with company no. 125419) NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN THAT the 2021 Annual General Meeting of the Company (the "AGM") will be held at 9.30 a.m. (UK time) on Thursday 15th September 2022 at the offices of Oak Group (Jersey) Limited, 3rd Floor IFC5, Castle Street, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3BY for the purpose of considering and, if thought fit, passing the following resolutions:- ORDINARY RESOLUTIONS THAT the audited consolidated financial statements of the Company for the year ended 31 st December 2021, together with the reports thereon of the auditors and directors of the Company, be received. THAT PKF Littlejohn LLP be re-appointed as auditors of the Company to hold office until the conclusion of the next general meeting at which the accounts of the Company are laid before the Company and the Directors be authorised to fix the remuneration of the auditors. THAT Lonny Baumgardner, who retires in accordance with Article 99.1.1 of the Articles of Association of the Company and (being eligible) offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company. THAT Alistair Jury, who retires in accordance with Article 99.1.1 of the Articles of Association of the Company and (being eligible) offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company. THAT Thomas Evans, who retires in accordance with Article 99.1.1 of the Articles of Association of the Company and (being eligible) offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company. THAT Paul Griffiths, who retires in accordance with Article 99.1.2 of the Articles of Association of the Company and (being eligible) offers himself for re-election, be re-elected as a Director of the Company SPECIAL RESOLUTION 7. THAT the Directors be duly authorised in accordance with the Articles of Association of the Company (the "Articles") to exercise all the powers of the Company to allot, issue, convert any security into, grant options over, create share warrants or otherwise dispose of Equity Securities (as that term is defined in the Articles) as if the pre-emption rights set out in the Articles did not apply to such process described above, such power to be limited up to a total of 100,000,000 Equity Securities provided always that this authority shall expire at the later of the conclusion of the Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held in 2023 and 15 months from the passing of the resolution but, in each case, during this period, the Company may make offers and enter into agreements which would, or might, require Equity Securities to be allotted after the authority ends and the Directors may allot Equity Securities under any such offer or agreement as if the authority had not ended. By order of the Board Registered Office:- Oak Group (Jersey) Limited 3rd Floor IFC5 Company Secretary Castle Street St Helier Jersey JE2 3BY Dated: 17 August 2022 4