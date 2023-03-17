Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc
  News
  Summary
    PRD   JE00BFZ1D698

PREDATOR OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC

(PRD)
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:36:49 2023-03-17 am EDT
5.988 GBX   -20.16%
06:50aPredator Oil & Gas announces share placing to raise GBP2.0 million
AN
05:14aPredator Oil & Gas Down 19% Amid Equity Raise Plans to Fund MOU-3 Drilling
MT
04:26aPredator Oil & Gas Plans Equity Raise to Fund MOU-3 Drilling
MT
Predator Oil & Gas announces share placing to raise GBP2.0 million

03/17/2023 | 06:50am EDT
(Alliance News) - Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC on Friday announced a share placing of 15.5 million new shares and 20.0 million existing shares to raise GBP2.0 million.

Predator Oil & Gas is a Jersey-based oil and gas company with operations in Trinidad, Morocco and Ireland.

The shares were placed at 5.5 pence each, with Novum Securities Ltd acting as the sole placing agents.

"The additional funding announced today allows us to advance the drilling of MOU-3 to target for the first time all prospective and contingent gas resources. The learning curve has improved substantially following the information gathered from the suspended well MOU-2. As a result we believe that bringing forward the drilling of MOU-3, with a projected start date in the first week of May, is a sensible course of action," said Executive Chair Paul Griffiths.

"I am delighted to be supporting the company and its shareholders through a loan of shares to enable MOU-3 to proceed earlier than originally envisaged based on attractive risk versus reward metrics."

Predator shares were trading 20% lower at 5.99 pence each in London on Friday morning. The company has a market cap of GBP23.10 million.

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2021 - - -
Net income 2021 -1,40 M -1,69 M -1,69 M
Net cash 2021 1,52 M 1,84 M 1,84 M
P/E ratio 2021 -10,7x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 28,9 M 35,0 M 35,0 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,6%
Chart PREDATOR OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC
Duration : Period :
Predator Oil & Gas Holdings Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREDATOR OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Lonny Baumgardner Managing Director & Director
Paul Stanard Griffiths Executive Chairman
Alistair Jury Non-Executive Director
Martin Carl Wilhelm Kindinger Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREDATOR OIL & GAS HOLDINGS PLC-14.29%35
CIVITAS RESOURCES, INC.11.17%5 166
SNGN ROMGAZ SA6.62%3 349
TOPAZ ENERGY CORP.-11.17%1 970
PAREX RESOURCES INC.14.49%1 807
PETRORECONCAVO S.A.-37.43%1 150