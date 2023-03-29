TRADING UPDATE: Panthera raises funds, AdEPT takeover clears hurdle

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Wednesday not separately reported by Alliance News:

Predator Oil & Gas Holdings PLC - Jersey-based oil and gas company with operations in Trinidad, Morocco and Ireland - Updates on fund raising announced on March 17. Confirms number of shares issued will be 14.2 million (compared to 15.5 million previously announced) while number of loan shares transferred to Paul Griffiths will be 22.2 million (compared to 20.9 million). Total funds to be raised remains GBP2 million. Shares to be admitted to listing on or around April 3.

Arrow Exploration Corp - Calgary, Canada-based asset manager focused on Colombian hydrocarbon basins - Announces the results of its 2022 year-end reserves evaluation by Boury Global Energy Consultants Ltd. Reports before tax net present value-10 values have increased 97% in 2022 for proved reserves (1P) and 51% for proved plus probable reserves (2P) over year-end 2021, due to reserve growth and an increase in the oil price forecast used by BouryGEC at year-end 2022. Adds proved developed producing reserves increased 27% supported by the improved performance of the new drilling in the Rio Cravo Field. Reports 2022 before tax NPV-10 per share of USD0.14 per share, USD0.39 per share, and USD0.63 per share for 1P, 2P, and proved plus probable plus possible (3P) reserve categories, respectively.

Southern Energy Corp - Alberta, Canada-based oil and gas producer with interests in the southeastern US, primarily Mississippi - Announces year end independent oil and gas reserves evaluation as at December 31. Reports increase in proved developed producing reserves of 25% to 6.2 MMboe, an increase in total proved reserves (2P) of 44% to 14.1 MMboe and an increase in total proved plus probable reserves by 31% to 25.5 MMboe. States before tax net present value of 2P reserves, discounted at 10% of USD142.5 million, an increase of 61% on year end 2021.

EJF Investments Ltd - Mumbai, India-based closed-ended investment company investing in assets benefiting from regulatory and structural change in the financial services - Provides additional disclosure in response to recent events in the US and European banking markets. Has no exposure to SVB Financial Group or Signature Bank. Has no exposure to debt issued by European banks, holds cash balances with BNP Paribas and Citi. Largest exposure to any single bank is around 3%. Identifies three US regional banks, within the remaining collateral, which may share some of the attributes of SVB and Signature. This represents less than 9% of net asset value.

Panthera Resources PLC - Gold explorer with projects in India and west Africa - Raises £1 million via a placing and subscription of 23.7 million shares at 4.25 pence each. Novum Securities Ltd are acting as brokers in connection with the placing. The financing has been conducted as a private placement and has not been made available to the public. Subscribers will also receive one option for every two shares subscribed for, exercisable at a price of 6.68 pence on or before December 10, 2025. Proceeds will be used towards activities in India and West Africa and meeting working capital commitments.

AdEPT Technology Group PLC - Kent, England-based managed services and telecoms provider - Updates on proposed takeover by Wavenet. Reports Wavenet has now received the required clearance confirmation from the Secretary of State in accordance with NS&I Act and, accordingly, the NS&I Act condition of the planned takeover has now been satisfied. Last day of dealing in AdEPT shares is expected to be April 6.

