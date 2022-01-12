Log in
Predictive Discovery : 33M @ 4.5 G/T AU AT NE BANAN, GUINEA

01/12/2022 | 05:41pm EST
13 January 2022

33M @ 4.5 G/T AU AT NE BANKAN, GUINEA

Predictive Discovery Limited ("Predictive" or "Company") is pleased to announce new results from diamond drilling (DD) at its Bankan Gold Project, located in Guinea.

HIGHLIGHTS

New results from depth at NE Bankan include:

BNERD0103:

48m @ 2.1g/t Au from 562m, and

8m @ 1.4g/t Au from 613m

BNERD0104:

7m @ 1.02g/t Au from 516m, and

33m @ 4.5g/t Au from 536m, incl.

8m @ 13.4g/t Au from 547m

Both holes intersected broad zones of gold mineralisation more than 100m below the US$1,800/oz
resource pit shell (Figures 1-3).



The BNERD0103 result has reinforced the southern plunge of the gold mineralised zone at NE

Bankan. The BNERD0104 intercept provides further confirmation of the consistency of the core high-

grade gold zone.

Appointment of Norm Bailie as Geology Manager with a focus on the NE Bankan and Bankan Creek

Deposits. Norm has a distinguished track record in exploration management internationally and has

driven successful exploration growth at a number of major African mines including Sukari, Tasiast

and Chirano.

Regional power auger and aircore target definition programs continue in parallel across the Bankan

Project.

On the appointment of Geology Manager and new results, Managing Director Andrew Pardey said:

For"This deeper drilling continues to extend the high-grade zone, now more than 100m below the open-pit, confirming Bankan as one of the most exciting gold deposits globally. The Company has twin focuses of growing and infilling the known deposits at NE Bankan and Bankan Creek and also a continuing search for further new gold deposits. Technical Director Paul Roberts is directing a range of aggressive programs designed to uncover new deposits along Bankan's 35km-long gold corridor.

I would also like to welcome Norm Bailie to the team and congratulate him on his appointment as Geology Manager. The addition of Norm, a high-calibre geologist with extensive African experience including a complete understanding of the development path from grass roots exploration through to reserve definition will allow the Company to fully maximise our world-class gold deposit."

13 January 2022

Figure 1 - NE Bankan NS Longitudinal Projection showing new drill results (red). Contours are interpreted based on aggregate true width gold gram metres (g*m) calculated using >0.5g/t Au cutoff. Results shown in the form 74/4.5 reflect 74m (aggregate true width) at 4.5 g/t Au (length weighted average Au), with gram metres in brackets (aggregate true width x length weighted average Au). The red central hashed area approximates the plus-3g/t Au high-grade gold mineralised zone as modelled for the MRE.

Figure 2 - NE Bankan drill plan showing new, previous and pending diamond drill holes.

13 January 2022

Deep drilling at NE Bankan is continuing and is aimed at extending and infilling the high-grade gold zone at depth below the US$1800/oz optimised pit shell containing the maiden Resource Estimate1. Currently two multipurpose rigs are on site drilling deep diamond drill holes.

The new results have highlighted a potential southerly broadening of the high-grade zone, with BNERD0103 intersecting 48m @ 2.1g/t Au approximately 50m to the south of the interpreted position of the high-grade gold zone.

1ASX Announcement - 3.65-million-ounce Bankan Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (30 Sept 2021)

Figure 3 - Section 1175020N with new holes BNERD0104.

Hole BNERD0104 intersected 33m @ 4.5g/t Au with higher-grade zones that included 8m @ 13.4g/t Au. The gold intercepts in this hole contain 170 cumulative gram metres of gold, adding to the inventory of
exceptionally strong and consistent mineralisation in the core of the high-grade gold zone.

exceptionally strong and consistent mineralisation in the core of the high-grade gold zone.

Detailed results and a complete explanation of the methods followed in drilling and assaying the reported holes can be found in Tables 1 and 2.

NEXT STEPS

Diamond drilling is continuing with two multipurpose drill rigs currently in operation. At present, both rigs are drilling holes to depths of 500-650m below surface, to explore for deeper extensions of the high-grade gold zone (Figure 4). Planning is currently underway for additional resource definition drilling to commence as part of the continued growth strategy in parallel with aircore and power auger programs being completed across the Bankan Project, testing structural target areas interpreted from the aeromagnetic survey across the project area.

- END -
Figure 4 - Diamond Drilling in progress at the NE Bankan Deposit, Guinea

Aircore and power auger programs are currently being completed across the Bankan Project, testing structural target areas interpreted from the aeromagnetic survey across the project area.

Predictive advises that it is not aware of any new information or data that materially affects the exploration results or mineral resource estimate contained in this announcement.

This announcement is authorised for release by the Board of Predictive Discovery Limited.

For further information visit our website at www.predictivediscovery.comor contact:

Paul Roberts

Executive Director

Email: paul.roberts@predictivediscovery.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Predictive Discovery Limited published this content on 12 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 January 2022 22:40:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
