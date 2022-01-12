Predictive Discovery : 33M @ 4.5 G/T AU AT NE BANAN, GUINEA

13 January 2022 33M @ 4.5 G/T AU AT NE BANKAN, GUINEA Predictive Discovery Limited ("Predictive" or "Company") is pleased to announce new results from diamond drilling (DD) at its Bankan Gold Project, located in Guinea. HIGHLIGHTS only • New results from depth at NE Bankan include: use • BNERD0103: 48m @ 2.1g/t Au from 562m, and 8m @ 1.4g/t Au from 613m • BNERD0104: 7m @ 1.02g/t Au from 516m, and 33m @ 4.5g/t Au from 536m, incl. personal 8m @ 13.4g/t Au from 547m • Both holes intersected broad zones of gold mineralisation more than 100m below the US$1,800/oz resource pit shell (Figures 1-3). • The BNERD0103 result has reinforced the southern plunge of the gold mineralised zone at NE Bankan. The BNERD0104 intercept provides further confirmation of the consistency of the core high- grade gold zone. • Appointment of Norm Bailie as Geology Manager with a focus on the NE Bankan and Bankan Creek Deposits. Norm has a distinguished track record in exploration management internationally and has driven successful exploration growth at a number of major African mines including Sukari, Tasiast and Chirano. • Regional power auger and aircore target definition programs continue in parallel across the Bankan Project. On the appointment of Geology Manager and new results, Managing Director Andrew Pardey said: For"This deeper drilling continues to extend the high-grade zone, now more than 100m below the open-pit, confirming Bankan as one of the most exciting gold deposits globally. The Company has twin focuses of growing and infilling the known deposits at NE Bankan and Bankan Creek and also a continuing search for further new gold deposits. Technical Director Paul Roberts is directing a range of aggressive programs designed to uncover new deposits along Bankan's 35km-long gold corridor. I would also like to welcome Norm Bailie to the team and congratulate him on his appointment as Geology Manager. The addition of Norm, a high-calibre geologist with extensive African experience including a complete understanding of the development path from grass roots exploration through to reserve definition will allow the Company to fully maximise our world-class gold deposit."

13 January 2022 Figure 1 - NE Bankan NS Longitudinal Projection showing new drill results (red). Contours are interpreted based on aggregate true width gold gram metres (g*m) calculated using >0.5g/t Au cutoff. Results shown in the form 74/4.5 reflect 74m (aggregate true width) at 4.5 g/t Au (length weighted average Au), with gram metres in brackets (aggregate true width x length weighted average Au). The red central hashed area approximates the plus-3g/t Au high-grade gold mineralised zone as modelled for the MRE.

Figure 2 - NE Bankan drill plan showing new, previous and pending diamond drill holes. 13 January 2022 NE Bankan Drilling (Detailed) Deep drilling at NE Bankan is continuing and is aimed at extending and infilling the high-grade gold zone at depth below the US$1800/oz optimised pit shell containing the maiden Resource Estimate1. Currently two multipurpose rigs are on site drilling deep diamond drill holes. The new results have highlighted a potential southerly broadening of the high-grade zone, with BNERD0103 intersecting 48m @ 2.1g/t Au approximately 50m to the south of the interpreted position of the high-grade gold zone. 1ASX Announcement - 3.65-million-ounce Bankan Maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (30 Sept 2021)

Figure 3 - Section 1175020N with new holes BNERD0104. Hole BNERD0104 intersected 33m @ 4.5g/t Au with higher-grade zones that included 8m @ 13.4g/t Au. The gold intercepts in this hole contain 170 cumulative gram metres of gold, adding to the inventory of exceptionally strong and consistent mineralisation in the core of the high-grade gold zone. Detailed results and a complete explanation of the methods followed in drilling and assaying the reported holes can be found in Tables 1 and 2. NEXT STEPS Diamond drilling is continuing with two multipurpose drill rigs currently in operation. At present, both rigs are drilling holes to depths of 500-650m below surface, to explore for deeper extensions of the high-grade gold zone (Figure 4). Planning is currently underway for additional resource definition drilling to commence as part of the continued growth strategy in parallel with aircore and power auger programs being completed across the Bankan Project, testing structural target areas interpreted from the aeromagnetic survey across the project area. Page 4 of 12