    PDI   AU000000PDI8

PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED

(PDI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Australian Stock Exchange - 01/06 11:56:42 pm
0.245 AUD   -7.55%
01/06PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY : Application for quotation of securities - PDI
PU
01/03PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY : Proposed issue of securities - PDI
PU
01/03Predictive Discovery Appoints Paul Roberts as Technical Director
CI
Predictive Discovery : Application for quotation of securities - PDI

01/06/2022 | 11:48pm EST
Application for quotation of +securities

Announcement Summary

For personal use only

Entity name

PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Friday January 07, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

Total number of +securities to be quoted

ASX +security

Number of +securities to

code

Security description

be quoted

Issue date

PDI

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

196,988

07/01/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Application for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2

Registered number type

Registration number

ACN

127171877

1.3

ASX issuer code

PDI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

7/1/2022

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

For personal use only

2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

+Securities issued, transferred or re-classified as a result of options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted

2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

only

Existing +securities converting into additional +securities in an existing class

FROM (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PDIOA : OPTION EXPIRING 24-DEC-2022

use

TO (Existing Class)

ASX +security code and description

PDI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Please state the number of options that were exercised or other +convertible securities that were converted

196,988

The first date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

7/1/2022

The last date the options were exercised or other +convertible securities were converted

7/1/2022

For personal

Is this all of the options or other +convertible securities on issue of that type (ie have all of those options now been exercised or have all of those convertible securities now been converted)?

No

The right of the holder of the options or other +convertible securities to receive the +underlying securities is being satisfied by:

An issue of new +securities

The underlying securities being received by the holder are:

Intended to be, but are not yet, quoted by ASX

Were the options being exercised or other +convertible securities being converted issued under an +employee incentive scheme?

No

Issue date

7/1/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

196,988

For personal use only

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

Yes

In what currency is the cash consideration being paid? What is the issue price per +security?

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.01800000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Predictive Discovery Limited published this content on 07 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 January 2022 04:47:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2021 -6,62 M -4,75 M -4,75 M
Net cash 2021 22,7 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 362 M 259 M 259 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4 984 019 153x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 93,4%
Technical analysis trends PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,27 AUD
Average target price 0,46 AUD
Spread / Average Target 73,6%
Managers and Directors
Paul Roberts Managing Director & Director
Bruce David Waddell Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence Simon Jackson Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Michael Non-Executive Director
Andrew Pardey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED3.92%268
NEWMONT CORPORATION-2.72%48 205
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-1.50%33 182
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS-6.68%22 654
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-2.32%18 353
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-1.84%14 690