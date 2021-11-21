Predictive Discovery : FURTHER DEPTH EXTENSION TO BANKAN HIGH-GRADE GOLD

With the gradual drying out of the ground after a longer than expected rainy season, we have restarted auger drilling. Currently, we have two multipurpose rigs drilling deeper holes beneath NE Bankan, one aircore (AC) rig testing regional targets identified by earlier auger/AC drilling and, now, two auger rigs, testing regional structural targets identified by the aeromagnetic survey earlier in the year."

"These new results have provided further confirmation of continuing extensions to depth of the high-grade gold mineralised zone below the optimised Resource pit shell as well as better definition of the steep southwards plunge of the overall mineralised zone.

Figure 2 - NE Bankan NS Longitudinal Projection showing new drill results (red). Contours are interpreted based on aggregate true width gold gram metres (g*m) calculated using >0.5g/t Au cutoff. Results shown in the form 74/4.5 reflect 74m (aggregate true width) at 4.5 g/t Au (length weighted average Au), with gram metres in brackets (aggregate true width x length weighted average Au). The red central hashed area approximates the plus-3g/t Au high-grade gold mineralised zone as modelled for the MRE.

22 November 2021

onlyNE Bankan Prospect Drilling (Detailed)

The current DD program at NE Bankan is designed to test for high-grade gold mineralisation beneath the hangingwall shear zone where it separates mafic volcanics (above) from felsic intrusives (below). Both infill and depth extension drilling are being conducted.

New diamond holes BNERD0099 and BNERD0100 are step-out holes which have both confirmed the continuity of the high-grade gold zone at depth and the steep southerly plunge of the gold-mineralised system. The planned holes deviated significantly during drilling resulting in the two holes testing the usemineralised zone only 25m apart while both reporting >100 cumulative gram metres (Figures 2-4). The Company is currently working with drill contractor, Capital Drilling, to implement several methods to limit

deviation in these increasingly long diamond drill holes.

BNERD0099 which was collared on line 1174940N intersected a broad zone of 52.8m @ 3.6g/t Au including 20.2m @ 7.3g/t Au immediately below the main hangingwall shear (Figure. 3). This hole was drilled 110m

down-dip of the previous excellent intersection in BNERD0098, which coincided with the bottom of the personalUS$1,800/oz optimised resource pit shell.

Hole BNERD00100, which was collared on 1174860N, was drilled more than 240m down dip of the nearest hole on this section (BNERD0089) and returned multiple good-grade intersections. These include 28.6m @ 1.7g/t Au from 516m, 12m @ 2.1g/t Au from 552m, and 2.4m @ 6.1g/t Au from 648m. The upper intercept is located near the point where the hangingwall shear zone emerges from within the mafic volcanics to the favourable structural position between the mafic hangingwall and the mineralised felsic intrusive footwall (Figure 4). Consistent with the geological model, the cumulative thickness and grade of gold mineralisation is much greater in BNERD0100 than in BNERD0089, where the shear zone is enclosed by the mafic volcanics, providing clear confirmation of the inferred steep southerly plunge of the gold mineralised system at depth (Figure 2).

Also, the intersection of high-grade gold mineralisation approximately 100m east of the main shear zone in both DD holes - 3.4m @ 5.5g/t Au from 639m in BNERD0099, and 2.4m @ 6.1g/t Au from 648.6m in BNERD0100 - highlights the potential for additional high-grade zones in the felsic intrusives deeper in the footwall position.

ForDetailed results and a complete explanation of the methods followed in drilling and assaying the reported holes can be found in Tables 1 and 2.

NEXT STEPS

Diamond drilling is continuing with two multi-purpose drill rigs currently in operation. At present, both rigs are drilling holes to depths of 400-550m below surface, to explore for deeper extensions of the high-grade gold zone.

After a longer than expected rainy season, the Company has restarted the power auger program, which is designed to test structural target areas interpreted from the aeromagnetic survey both in the south-eastern part of the permit area and in the area directly east of NE Bankan.