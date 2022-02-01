Predictive Discovery : MULTI-DEPOSIT POTENTIAL GROWS WITH STRONG RESULTS

2 February 2022 MULTI-DEPOSIT POTENTIAL GROWS onlyWITH STRONG REGIONAL GOLD RESULTS Predictive Discovery Limited ("Predictive" or "Company") is pleased to announce highly encouraging new drill results from regional aircore (AC) drilling testing multiple prospects at its Bankan Gold Project (Figure 1), located in Guinea. BACKGROUND use • Regional drilling has been following up ten structural targets identified by the 2021 aeromagnetic survey along with additional geochemical targets within 3km of the NE Bankan deposit. Shallow gold mineralisation has been discovered on most areas drilled to date. • Follow-up aircore (AC) drilling has obtained substantial gold intercepts on four prospects so far: 800W, SW Bankan, Bankan Creek North and AG2, three of which are within 3km of NE Bankan. All are open along strike and at depth and require follow-up deeper drilling. • Two of the original structural targets remain untested by any drilling method and ongoing analysis of geophysical and geological data continues to identify new structural targets across the Bankan Project. personalAG1 PROSPECT HIGHLIGHTS 800W PROSPECT • BKAC0230: 22m @ 1.4g/t Au from 24m • BKAC0231: 12m @ 10.5g/t Au from 5m, incl. 2m @ 57g/t Au from 8m • BKAC0233: 6m @ 1.7g/t Au from 42m, incl. 2m @ 4.5g/t Au from 44m BANKAN CREEK NORTH (N-BCK) PROSPECT • BKAC0270: 8m @ 9.9g/t Au from 0m, incl. 6m @ 13g/t Au from 0m BKAC0200: For • BKAC0201:

AG2 PROSPECT

BKAC0201: AG2 PROSPECT BKAC0213:

BKAC0214A:

BKAC0215:

BKAC0216:

BKAC0220: 8m @ 1.7g/t Au from 12m, incl. 6m @ 2.2g/t Au from 12m 8m @ 1.2g/t Au from 12m, incl. 6m @ 1.5g/t Au from 12m 6m @ 10.5g/t Au from 26m, incl. 2m @ 15.1g/t Au from 28m 4m @ 5.3g/t Au from 2m, incl. 2m @ 10.2g/t Au from 4m 4m @ 5.0g/t Au from 22m, incl. 2m @ 9.6g/t Au from 22m 12m @ 0.9g/t Au from 6m, incl. 2m @ 3.1g/t Au from 12m 31m @ 0.8g/t Au from 16m (mineralised to EOH)

Executive Director, Paul Roberts said: only"The Bankan Project is at a very exciting stage. Adding to the ongoing, deep drill success at NE Bankan, AC drilling of the Bankan regional prospects continues to identify new, highly encouraging zones of gold mineralisation. With further drilling and the improved geological understanding that flows from that, these prospects are expected to add significantly to the Bankan Project's mineral resource inventory. Near NE Bankan, at 800W, new drill results have identified a broad zone of shallow, ENE-trending gold mineralisation which is open along strike and at depth. Further to the north, on the AG2 prospect, new zones of gold mineralisation have emerged in several separate locations, some on structurally controlled contacts usewith mafic rocks. All of the previously discovered prospects and new discoveries require follow-up AC and RC drilling while ongoing auger drilling continues to test new structural positions with the aim of uncovering yet more new gold mineralised zones." personalFor Figure 1 - Bankan Project, new regional AC/Auger results overlain on previous regional results and interpreted geology. Page 2 of 20

Bankan Regional Exploration: Background onlySituated in north-east Guinea, the Bankan Project covers 365km2 across four Exploration Permits (Figure 1). Initial discovery of the now 3.3Moz NE Bankan gold discovery1 was announced in April 20202. Following the NE Bankan discovery, Predictive quickly completed a series of early-stage exploration programs, including broad spaced auger drilling and a helicopter-borne magnetic and radiometric survey. The aeromagnetics identified a major 35km-longnorth-northwest structural corridor with the potential to host multiple "NE Bankan-style" discoveries. useStructural targets identified using the aeromagnetics have been progressively followed up with power auger and aircore drilling. The strategy to date has been to undertake wide-spaced auger drilling covering the tructural targets, typically 320m x 80m, followed by closer spaced infill where encouraging gold results have been obtained (generally plus 0.25g/t composite values in saprolite to depths of around 20m. AC drilling has then followed up the encouraging auger results, typically with pairs of scissor holes to help assess the orientation of the gold mineralisation. personalTen structural targets have been at least partially drilled so far and two remain untested. Ongoing structural analysis based on the aeromagnetic survey continues to identify new areas of interest. This process has yielded numerous gold prospects, the most promising to date being 800W, SW Bankan, AG2, and N-BCK (Figure 1). Earlier results from 800W and SW Bankan included the following: 800W3,4 • BKAC0028: 14m @ 3.4g/t Au from 20m, incl. 2m @ 15.2g/t Au to EOH • BKAC0170: 7m @ 8.5g/t Au from 38m to EOH, incl. 2m @ 24.2g/t Au from 40m • BKAC0173: 36m @ 1.9g/t Au from 14m to EOH, incl. 2m @ 16.1g/t Au from 32m & 4m @ 5.4g/t Au from 40m to EOH SW Bankan3,5 For • BKAC0016: 16m @ 2.3g/t Au from surface, incl. 2m @ 7.5g/t Au from 2m, followed by 28m @ 12.1g/t Au from 22m, incl. 6m @ 52g/t Au from 26m (with 2m @ 110g/t Au) • BKAC0015: 8m @ 3.3g/t Au from 6m, incl. 2m @ 10g/t Au ASX Announcement - 3.65 MILLION OUNCE BANKAN MAIDEN MINERAL RESOURCE ESTIMATE (30 Sept 2021) ASX Announcement - Outstanding Drill Results from New Gold Discovery in Guinea (15 Apr 2020) ASX Announcement - AC DRILLING IDENTIFIES NEW GOLD PROSPECTS AT BANKAN (28 Oct 2021) ASX Announcement - BANKAN PROJECT GROWS WITH NEW GOLD DISCOVERIES (16 Dec 2021) ASX Announcement - 28M @ 12.1 G/T GOLD 1.5 KM FROM NE BANKAN (23 Sept 2021) Page 3 of 20

only • BKAC00826: 22m @ 12.1g/t Au from 8m, incl. 4m @ 57.3g/t Au from 12m, and 8m @ 5.4g/t Au from 38m • BKAC0078: 14m @ 1.0g/t Au from 36m, incl. 4m @ 2.5g/t Au from 46m to EOH Bankan Regional Drilling - New Results use Near NE Bankan Prospects (800W, N-NEB,N-BCK,S-NEB) These prospects are all located within 3km of the NE Bankan deposit (Fig. 1) and contain gold mineralisation with potential to add significant shallow resource ounces to the Bankan Project. The drill program at 800W was designed to follow-up on gold mineralisation previously intersected on two adjacent section lines (see above). A total of 27 AC holes (totalling 1,294m) were completed on 6 traverses at 80m spacing. personalWhat has emerged is a broad, ENE-trending zone of gold mineralisation which remains open along strike and to depth. This is a different mineralised strike direction to what has been observed at NE Bankan and Bankan Creek and potentially represents a different style of gold mineralisation. Reinterpretation of aeromagnetic data suggests that mineralisation distribution is possibly controlled by an ENE magnetic linear (Figure 2) which may represent a rock type change. While the apparent dip on section is shallow to the west, the true dip of gold mineralisation may be steeper to the NNW. Figures 2-5 show a plan view of the gold mineralisation discovered to date along with three cross-sections 40m apart. All the drilling is in deeply weathered material and the primary host rock to gold mineralisation is not yet known. Further drilling is now required to test along strike and at depth, drilling in a SSE direction. Deeper RC and diamond drilling is planned to better define the geology and test this new gold mineralised zone at depth. For 6 BKAC0082 is adjacent to BKAC0016 Page 4 of 20