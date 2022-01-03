Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Predictive Discovery : Proposed issue of securities - PDI

01/03/2022 | 05:59pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Proposed issue of securities

Announcement Summary



Entity name

PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

4/1/2022

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Total number of +securities proposed to be issued for a placement or other type of issue

Maximum Number of

ASX +security code

+Security description

+securities to be issued

New class-code to be

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.2776 expiring 19/10/2024

5,000,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unlisted options exercisable at Nil - ZEPOS

6,150,000

confirmed

New class-code to be

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.3476 expiring 28 Feb

1,700,000

confirmed

2025

Proposed +issue date

25/2/2022

Refer to next page for full details of the announcement

Proposed issue of securities

1 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 1 - Entity and announcement details



1.1 Name of +Entity

PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED

We (the entity named above) give ASX the following information about a proposed issue of +securities and, if ASX agrees to +quote any of the +securities (including any rights) on a +deferred settlement basis, we agree to the matters set out in Appendix 3B of the ASX Listing Rules.

If the +securities are being offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS and are intended to be quoted on ASX, we also apply for quotation of all of the +securities that may be issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS on the terms set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules (on the understanding that once the final number of +securities issued under the +disclosure document or +PDS is known, in accordance with Listing Rule 3.10.3C, we will complete and lodge with ASX an Appendix 2A online form notifying ASX of their issue and applying for their quotation).

1.2

Registered Number Type

Registration Number

ACN

127171877

1.3

ASX issuer code

PDI

1.4 The announcement is

New announcement

1.5

Date of this announcement

4/1/2022

1.6

The Proposed issue is:

A placement or other type of issue

Proposed issue of securities

2 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Part 7 - Details of proposed placement or other issue



Part 7A - Conditions

7A.1 Do any external approvals need to be obtained or other conditions satisfied before the placement or other

type of issue can proceed on an unconditional basis?

Yes



7A.1a Conditions

Approval/Condition

Date for determination

Is the date estimated or

** Approval

+Security holder approval

25/2/2022

actual?

received/condition met?

Estimated

No

Comments



P rt 7B - Issue details

Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Details of +securities proposed to be issued



ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)

Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted options exercisable at $0.2776 expiring 19/10/2024

+Security type Options

Proposed issue of securities

3 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Number of +securities proposed to be issued 5,000,000

Offer price details



Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Director Incentive

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being



provided for the +securities

745,000.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?



Yes

Options details

+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.2776

19/10/2024

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

PDI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

5000000

Please provide a URL link for a document lodged with ASX setting out the material terms of the +securities

proposed to be issued or provide the information by separate announcement.



Is the proposed security a 'New

Will the proposed issue of this

class' (+securities in a class that is

+security include an offer of

not yet quoted or recorded by ASX)

attaching +securities?

or an 'Existing class' (additional

No

securities in a class that is already

quoted or recorded by ASX)?

New class

Proposed issue of securities

4 / 8

Proposed issue of securities

Details of +securities proposed to be issued

ISIN Code (if Issuer is a foreign company and +securities are non CDIs)



Have you received confirmation from

Will the entity be seeking quotation

ASX that the terms of the proposed

of the 'new' class of +securities on

+securities are appropriate and

ASX?

equitable under listing rule 6.1?

No

No

ASX +security code

+Security description

New class-code to be confirmed

Unlisted options exercisable at Nil - ZEPOS

+Security type



Options

Number of +securities proposed to be issued

6,150,000

Offer price details

Are the +securities proposed to be issued being issued for a cash consideration?



No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

Director Incentives

Please provide an estimate of the AUD equivalent of the consideration being

provided for the +securities

1,476,000.000000

Will all the +securities issued in this class rank equally in all respects from

their issue date?

Yes

Options details



+Security currency

Exercise price

Expiry date

AUD - Australian Dollar

AUD 0.0000

28/2/2027

Details of the type of +security that will be issued if the option is exercised

PDI : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Number of securities that will be issued if the option is exercised

6150000

Proposed issue of securities

5 / 8

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Predictive Discovery Limited published this content on 03 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 January 2022 22:58:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 0,02  0,01  0,01 
Net income 2021 -6,62 M -4,76 M -4,76 M
Net cash 2021 22,7 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
P/E ratio 2021 -11,0x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 348 M 250 M 250 M
EV / Sales 2020 -
EV / Sales 2021 4 984 019 153x
Nbr of Employees 1
Free-Float 93,4%
Chart PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Predictive Discovery Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,26 AUD
Average target price 0,46 AUD
Spread / Average Target 80,4%
Managers and Directors
Paul Roberts Managing Director & Director
Bruce David Waddell Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence Simon Jackson Non-Executive Chairman
Steven Michael Non-Executive Director
Andrew Pardey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREDICTIVE DISCOVERY LIMITED0.00%253
NEWMONT CORPORATION0.00%49 556
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION0.00%33 814
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY POLYUS0.00%23 523
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.0.00%19 326
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED0.00%14 524