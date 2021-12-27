Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Predictive Oncology Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    POAI   US74039M2008

PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.

(POAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Predictive Oncology : Adjourns Annual Meeting of Stockholders to December 30, 2021 - Form 8-K

12/27/2021 | 05:17pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Predictive Oncology Adjourns Annual Meeting of Stockholders to December 30, 2021

MINNEAPOLIS, Dec. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (Nasdaq: POAI), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence ("AI") to personalized medicine and drug discovery, announced today that the Company's Annual Meeting of Stockholders was convened at 3:00 p.m. Central Time on December 23, 2021 and was immediately adjourned due to lack of the required quorum. A quorum was not achieved because there were fewer than a majority of outstanding shares entitled to vote, either present in person or represented by proxy, at the Annual Meeting. The Annual Meeting was adjourned to 3:00 p.m. Central Time on Thursday, December 30, 2021 at 3300 Wells Fargo Center, 90 South Seventh Street, Minneapolis, MN 55402 to allow additional time for the Company's stockholders to vote on the proposals set forth in the Company's definitive proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on November 5, 2021. During the period of adjournment, the Company will continue to solicit votes from its stockholders with respect to the proposals set forth in the proxy statement.

Only stockholders of record as of the record date, October 26, 2021, are entitled to and are being requested to vote. At the time the Annual Meeting was adjourned, proxies had been submitted by stockholders representing approximately 46% of the shares of the Company's common stock outstanding and entitled to vote at the Annual Meeting. Proxies previously submitted in respect of the Annual Meeting will be voted at the adjourned Annual Meeting unless properly revoked, and stockholders who have previously submitted a proxy or otherwise voted need not take any action.

The Company encourages all stockholders of record on October 26, 2021 who have not yet voted to do so before December 29, 2021 at 11:59 p.m., Eastern Time. For additional information please refer to the proxy statement dated July 7, 2021 available at www.sec.gov and Predictive's investor relations web site at http://www.proxypush.com/poai. If you have any questions, or need assistance in voting, please contact our proxy solicitor Regan & Associates, Inc., at (212) 587-3005 or 800-737-3426.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins and protein complexes.

Investor Relations Contact:

Landon Capital
Keith Pinder
(404) 995-6671
kpinder@landoncapital.net

Disclaimer

Predictive Oncology Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 22:16:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
05:17pPREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY : Adjourns Annual Meeting of Stockholders to December 30, 2021 - Form ..
PU
05:12pPREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:10pPredictive Oncology Adjourns Annual Meeting of Stockholders to December 30, 2021
AQ
12/22Predictive oncology - year end shareholder update
AQ
12/07Predictive Oncology Inc. Appoints Pamela Bush as SVP of Strategic Sales and Business De..
CI
12/06CORRECTION : Predictive Oncology Acquires zPredicta for $10 Million
MT
12/01Predictive Oncology Acquires zPredicta for Undisclosed Sum
MT
12/01PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY : ZPREDICTA has developed a patented tumor-specific 3D cell culture pl..
PU
12/01PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acqui..
AQ
12/01Predictive Oncology Acquires zPREDICTA, Inc.
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 3,42 M - -
Net income 2021 -13,6 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,12x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 66,2 M 66,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 19,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 4,37x
Nbr of Employees 23
Free-Float 92,0%
Chart PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Predictive Oncology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,01 $
Average target price 4,50 $
Spread / Average Target 345%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
J. Melville Engle Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Myers Chief Financial Officer
Daniel E. Handley Independent Director
Charles L. Nuzum Independent Director
Nancy Chung-Welch Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.37.90%66
ABBOTT LABORATORIES27.10%238 655
MEDTRONIC PLC-12.16%138 355
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-0.52%70 950
DEXCOM, INC.54.71%55 440
HOYA CORPORATION18.22%55 138