Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  Predictive Oncology Inc.    POAI

PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.

(POAI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Predictive Oncology Announces Cancellation of Special Meeting in December 2020

12/29/2020 | 05:15pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) (the “Company”), a knowledge-driven company focused on applying artificial intelligence (“AI”) to personalized medicine and drug discovery, today announced that its Board of Directors has decided to cancel its Special Meeting of Stockholders that was originally scheduled for December 1, 2020. On that date, the meeting was adjourned to December 30, 2020 because a quorum was not reached. As of December 30, 2020, approximately 47% of the outstanding shares as of the record date have been voted, and therefore a quorum has still not been reached. The Board of Directors has determined that it is not practical to incur the expense of adjourning the meeting further to continue to solicit proxies, because approval of the reincorporation proposal would require the affirmative vote of a majority of the Company’s outstanding shares (not simply a majority of the shares voted).

The Board notes that, of the shares that were voted at the Special Meeting, nearly 88% of the shares were voted FOR the reincorporation from Delaware to Nevada. In the future, the Board intends to continue to seek stockholder approval for reincorporation, due in part to the oppressive franchise taxes charged by Delaware.

About Predictive Oncology Inc.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ: POAI) operates through three segments (Skyline, Helomics and Soluble Biotech), which contain four subsidiaries: Helomics, TumorGenesis, Skyline Medical and Soluble Biotech.

Helomics applies artificial intelligence to its rich data gathered from patient tumors to both personalize cancer therapies for patients and drive the development of new targeted therapies in collaborations with pharmaceutical companies. TumorGenesis Inc. specializes in media that help cancer cells grow and retain their DNA/RNA and proteomic signatures, providing researchers with a tool to expand and study cancer cell types found in tumors of the blood and organ systems of all mammals, including humans. Skyline Medical markets its patented and FDA cleared STREAMWAY System, which automates the collection, measurement and disposal of waste fluid, including blood, irrigation fluid and others, within a medical facility, through both domestic and international divisions. Soluble Biotech is a provider of soluble and stable formulations for proteins including vaccines, antibodies, large and small proteins and protein complexes.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain matters discussed in this release contain forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements reflect our current expectations and projections about future events and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions about our operations and the investments we make. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release regarding our strategy, future operations, future financial position, future revenue and financial performance, projected costs, prospects, plans and objectives of management are forward-looking statements. The words “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “would,” “target” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Our actual future performance may materially differ from that contemplated by the forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors including, among other things, factors discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our filings with the SEC. Except as expressly required by law, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations Contact:

Hayden IR
James Carbonara
(646)-755-7412


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
All news about PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
05:17pPREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC. : Submission of Matters to a Vote of Security Holders, ..
AQ
05:15pPredictive Oncology Announces Cancellation of Special Meeting in December 202..
GL
12/09PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
12/09Predictive Oncology Sends Letter to Shareholders Regarding Special Meeting to..
GL
12/02PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC. : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form..
AQ
12/02Predictive Oncology Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting
GL
11/16Earnings Flash (POAI) PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY Reports Q3 Revenue $480,757
MT
11/16PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY : Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Bus..
AQ
11/16Predictive Oncology Reports Third Quarter 2020 Financial Results, Provides Bu..
GL
11/16PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Conditio..
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 1,41 M - -
Net income 2019 -19,4 M - -
Net Debt 2019 5,37 M - -
P/E ratio 2019 -0,38x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 12,3 M 12,3 M -
EV / Sales 2018 7,22x
EV / Sales 2019 11,1x
Nbr of Employees 31
Free-Float 89,6%
Chart PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Predictive Oncology Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Carl Schwartz President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
J. Melville Engle Chairman
Robert L. Myers Chief Financial Officer
Richard L. Gabriel Director
Daniel E. Handley Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.-73.33%12
ABBOTT LABORATORIES24.10%184 687
MEDTRONIC PLC1.48%154 967
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY-8.76%72 175
HOYA CORPORATION37.85%51 260
ALIGN TECHNOLOGY, INC.86.66%41 070
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ