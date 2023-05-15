Transcript : Predictive Oncology Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023

Advanced search
Log in
Forgot password ?
Remember
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
Google
Twitter
Facebook
Apple
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
Markets
Equities
Top Capitalization
United States
North America
Europe
Asia
Middle East
Sector Research
Earnings Calendar
Equities Analysis
Most popular
MICROSOFT CORPORATION
ALPHABET INC.
AMAZON.COM, INC.
TESLA, INC.
APPLE INC.
META PLATFORMS, INC.
NVIDIA CORPORATION
Indexes
Homepage
Rankings
Europe
America
Asia
Africa
Index Analysis
Indexes News
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
TSX COMP
FTSE 100
DAX
CAC 40
EURO STOXX 50
Currency / Forex
Homepage
Rankings
Currency Cross Rate
Currency Converter
Forex Analysis
Currencies News
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
Commodities
Homepage
Energy
Precious metals
Agriculture
Industrial Metals
Livestock and Cattle
GOLD
CRUDE OIL (WTI)
CRUDE OIL (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
Cryptocurrencies
Homepage
Rankings
Charts
Analysis
News
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
BINANCE COIN
SOLANA
CARDANO
FTX TOKEN
Interest Rates
Homepage
Developed Nations
Emerging Countries
ETFs Rates
ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
News
All News
World
United States
Europe
North America
South America
Asia
Africa
Middle East
Emerging
Companies
All News
Analyst Reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit Warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Security Transactions
Earnings reports
New markets
New products
Corporate strategies
Legal risks
Share buybacks
Mergers and acquisitions
Call Transcripts
Guidance
Indexes
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
ETF
Interest Rates
Economy
Themes
Asset Management
Activism
Climate and ESG
Cybersecurity
Geopolitics
Central Banks
Private Equity
Inflation
Business Leaders
Sectors
All our articles
Most Read News
Hot News
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Equities
Indexes
Currencies
Commodities
Cryptocurrencies
Stock Trading Strategies
All
America
Europe
Asia
Our Shows
Shows
Must Watch
Satirical Cartoon
Today's Editorial
Crypto Recap
Stock Picks
All our stock picks
North America
Europe
Asia, Pacific
Portfolios
Virtual Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment Style
Homepage
Top ROE
Yield stocks
Momentum stocks
Growth stocks
Quality stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Investment Themes
Homepage
uranium
Let's all cycle!
Pets
The Vegan Market
Water
Biomass
Rankings
Top Movers
Top Movers
Unusual volumes
New Historical Highs
New Historical Lows
Long Term
Top Fundamentals
Top Fundamentals
Sales growth
Earnings Growth
Profitability
Finances
Rankings Valuation
Rankings Valuation
P/E ratio
Enterprise value
Yield
Top Consensus
Top Consensus
Analyst Opinion
Target price
Estimates Revisions
Divergence
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
GAPS
STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Volatility
Top ranking ESG
Top ranking ESG
Environnement
Social
Gouvernance
Rankings Coverage
Screeners
Stock Screener Home
Investment Themes
REITS
Water
Sin stocks
The future of mobility
Europe's family businesses
Wind energy
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Low valuations
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic Chart
Earnings Calendar
Economic Calendar
Currency Converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
Our subscriptions
Our Stock Picks
Stock Screener
Thematic Investment Lists
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Homepage
Equities
United States
Nasdaq
Predictive Oncology Inc.
News
Summary
POAI
US74039M3097
PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
(POAI)
Add to my list
Report
Delayed Nasdaq -
04:00:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
3.420
USD
-9.76%
05:17p
Earnings Flash (POAI) PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY Posts Q1 Revenue $239,895
MT
05:16p
Predictive Oncology Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update
AQ
05/09
Capitalgainsreport : Investing in the Future of Health and Wellness: The Power of AI (HBRM, PAOI, NVDA, MDT)
AQ
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds
Transcript : Predictive Oncology Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 15, 2023
05/15/2023 | 05:30pm EDT
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Predictive Oncology Q1 2023 Earnings Conference Call. [Operator Instructions] Please be advised that today's conference is being recorded. And...
© S&P Capital IQ 2023
All news about PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
05:17p
Earnings Flash (POAI) PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY Posts Q1 Revenue $239,895
MT
05:16p
Predictive Oncology Reports First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business ..
AQ
05/09
Capitalgainsreport : Investing in the Future of Health and Wellness: The Power of AI (HBRM..
AQ
05/08
Predictive Oncology : Regulation FD Disclosure - Form 8-K
PU
05/08
Predictive Oncology Inc. : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05/08
Predictive Oncology to Report First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Host Conference ..
AQ
05/02
Predictive Oncology Inc. Appoints Veena Rao to Its Board of Directors
CI
05/02
Predictive Oncology Inc. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements..
AQ
05/02
Predictive Oncology Appoints Pharma, Biotech and Digital Health Veteran Veena Rao, PhD,..
AQ
04/21
Wall Street Set to Open Flat Amid Mixed Earnings Reports, Ahead of April PMI Data
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
2021
Predictive Oncology : HC Wainwright Starts Predictive Oncology at Bu..
MT
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022
1,51 M
-
-
Net income 2022
-25,7 M
-
-
Net cash 2022
21,9 M
-
-
P/E ratio 2022
-0,87x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
13,6 M
13,6 M
-
EV / Sales 2021
24,7x
EV / Sales 2022
1,50x
Nbr of Employees
33
Free-Float
94,6%
More Financials
Chart PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bearish
Bearish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Mean consensus
-
Number of Analysts
0
Last Close Price
3,42
Average target price
Spread / Average Target
-
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Raymond F. Vennare
Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Robert L. Myers
Chief Financial Officer
Lawrence J. DeLucas
Vice President-Operations
Daniel E. Handley
Independent Director
Charles L. Nuzum
Independent Director
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
PREDICTIVE ONCOLOGY INC.
-38.19%
15
ABBOTT LABORATORIES
0.64%
192 136
MEDTRONIC PLC
14.36%
118 248
BECTON, DICKINSON AND COMPANY
-0.70%
71 717
DEXCOM, INC.
7.47%
47 175
HOYA CORPORATION
20.43%
39 972
More Results
CATEGORIES
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
FREE SERVICES
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock Screener
Stock Picks
Investment Themes
Investment Style
Subscribe as customer
STOCK EXCHANGE EDITIONS
English (USA)
English (UK)
English (Canada)
Deutsch (Deutschland)
Deutsch (Schweiz)
Español
Français (France)
Français (Suisse)
Italiano
Nederlands (Nederland)
Nederlands (België)
ABOUT
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Cookie settings
Copyright © 2023 Surperformance. All rights reserved.
Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
Slave