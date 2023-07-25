Toronto, Ontario - July 25, 2023- Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) (the "Company" or "Predictmedix") is pleased to announce that its fully owned Indian subsidiary, Predictmedix India Private Ltd has engaged with a prominent Indian supplier for the mass production of the Company's AI-powered Safe Entry Stations. The prominent supplier has worked with well-known global conglomerates for large scale fabrication, manufacturing, and distribution. This partnership will mark a significant milestone in Predictmedix's mission to provide cutting-edge technologies that enhance public health, safety, and security.

Safe Entry Stations have emerged as vital tools in ensuring public health, safety, and security - facilitating efficient and non-intrusive health screenings in various settings such as workplaces, schools, healthcare facilities, and entertainment venues. Safe Entry employs proprietary artificial intelligence algorithms and multisensory technology to detect various indicators that can help identify potential risks and enhance health, safety, and security protocols.

By partnering with a supplier with extensive manufacturing capabilities, Predictmedix AI aims to meet the growing demand for Safe Entry in Healthcare, ensuring its widespread availability and efficient deployment. The new supplier's ability to rapidly scale production aligns with Predictmedix's commitment to delivering scalable solutions that can be seamlessly integrated into diverse and complex environments.

"We are thrilled to be partnering with our esteemed Indian supplier to accelerate the mass production and deployment of Safe Entry. We are aligning with a supplier that can rapidly deploy thousands of units in a compressed time frame," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, COO of Predictmedix. "Their state-of-the-art facilities and expertise in manufacturing will play a pivotal role in our efforts to enhance public safety worldwide. This collaboration will enable us to reach a larger audience and make a significant impact in creating safer and more secure environments."

Predictmedix's Safe Entry Stations are user-friendly and efficient, with a streamlined screening process that minimizes disruptions. Safe Entry utilize advanced AI algorithms and multispectral imaging to detect various biological and psychological parameters that provide insight into an individual's current state of health, contributing to the overall health, safety, and security of any organization.

The collaboration between Predictmedix AI and its Indian supplier is expected to yield substantial benefits, including increased production capacity, faster turnaround times, and cost-effectiveness. By leveraging the supplier's expertise, Predictmedix AI aims to make Safe Entry more accessible to organizations of all sizes, contributing to the global effort to establish safer, healthier, and more secure environments.

About Predictmedix AI Inc.

Predictmedix AI Inc. (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) (FRA:3QP) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatigue, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedi AI's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Information:

This news release may contain forward-looking statements and information based on current expectations. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results of the Company. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. Although such statements are based on management's reasonable assumptions, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be correct. We assume no responsibility to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. The Company's securities have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act"), or applicable state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold to, or for the account or benefit of, persons in the United States or "U.S. Persons", as such term is defined in Regulations under the U.S. Securities Act, absent registration or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in the United States or any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. Additionally, there are known and unknown risk factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any Page 4 of 4 future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information contained herein, such as, but not limited to dependence on obtaining regulatory approvals; the ability to obtain intellectual property rights related to its technology; limited operating history; general business, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties, and in particular, uncertainties related to COVID-19; risks related to factors beyond the control of the Company, including risks related to COVID-19; risks related to the Company's shares, including price volatility due to events that may or may not be within such party's control; reliance on management; and the emergency of additional competitors in the industry.

All forward-looking information herein is qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement, and the Company disclaims any obligation to revise or update any such forward-looking information or to publicly announce the result of any revisions to any of the forward-looking information contained herein to reflect future results, events or developments, except required by law.

Disclaimer: "The Company is not making any express or implied claims that its product has the ability to diagnose, eliminate, cure or contain the COVID-19 (or SARS-2 Coronavirus) at this time.

