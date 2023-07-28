Toronto, Ontario, July 28, 2023 - Predictmedix Inc. ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) (FRA: 3QP), a leading provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), is pleased to announce significant progress in its commercialization roadmap to integrate Safe Entry Stations (SES) into the Indonesian healthcare sector. Through a series of innovative initiatives and collaborations, Predictmedix AI is making remarkable strides in enhancing public health and safety in several Indonesian regions.

Innovative and Novel Research and Development

In a groundbreaking effort, Predictmedix AI has conducted cross-testing on more than 4000 individuals, encompassing a comprehensive range of vital signs, including body temperature, heart rate, respiration rate, HRV, blood pressure, fatigue, and body weight. The extensive data collected has been instrumental in developing and successfully validating new deep-learning modalities. These advanced models, powered by AI algorithms, significantly enhance the accuracy and effectiveness of Safe Entry in detecting potential health and safety concerns.

Collaborative Research Grant

Predictmedix AI has joined forces with a prestigious Indonesian University to submit a joint research grant to the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health. The grant aims to facilitate cutting-edge research and development of Safe Entry Stations tailored specifically for Indonesia. This collaboration underscores Predictmedix AI's commitment to forging partnerships that drive technological advancements in healthcare and public safety.

Engaging Local Government Departments

To raise awareness and foster meaningful connections with local stakeholders, the Indonesian University has extended invitations to various government departments to experience the company's Safe Entry Stations at the university's facility. The university's facility showcases the latest advancements in AI-powered health technology and offers a firsthand experience of SES's capabilities in ensuring a safe and secure environment.

Strong Endorsement from Indonesian University's Management

The management of the Indonesian University has demonstrated unwavering confidence in the effectiveness and reliability of Safe Entry Stations. To promote a culture of health and safety on campus, the university is utilizing Safe Entry for daily check-ins of all faculty and students. This proactive approach ensures the early detection of potential symptoms and creates a safer and healthier environment for everyone.

"It's very exciting to be at the forefront of advancing healthcare technology in Indonesia. Our collaborations with esteemed partners and the successful validation of our new deep-learning models mark significant milestones in our mission to enhance public health and safety in the region," commented Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Chief Operating Officer of Predictmedix AI.

"As an advocate of cutting-edge technology and healthcare innovation, I firmly believe that AI-powered screening, utilizing rapid, non-invasive, and contactless methods, represents the future of healthcare. The Safe Entry Station has remarkable accuracy and diverse applications. We are enthusiastic about securing its recognition as a medical device for Indonesia and actively supporting its commercial deployment," affirmed Dr. Ankur Bist, AI Lead for Predictmedix AI. "This technological leap holds the potential to revolutionize Indonesia's healthcare landscape, ushering in unparalleled progress and improved well-being for the entire nation."

