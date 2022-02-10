Predictmedix : Issues Shareholder Letter and Provides Corporate Update on Key Milestone Achievements

Toronto, ON, February 10, 2022 - Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today released a letter to shareholders from Interim Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Rahul Kushwah.

Dear Fellow Shareholders,

2021 was an exciting and transformational year for Predictmedix. From deploying our Safe Entry Stations at world-leading events such as Formula 1 Racing, to receiving the CE mark and ISO Certification for Safe Entry Stations, to partnering with Paras Techcare to deploy Safe Entry globally - Predictmedix has made significant progress on several fronts. We'd like to share our key milestone achievements with investors that we believe have built the foundation for significant growth in 2022 and beyond.

Continuous Product Improvements: Building the Foundations for Commercialization

Throughout the year, we made transformational upgrades to our principal product, the Safe Entry Station, including faster screening times, and upgrading from Cloud Computing to Edge Computing. Edge Computing allows the device to process data locally, meaning the Safe Entry Stations are no longer limited by the requirement for a steady internet connection. We can now offer faster setup and configuration for deployments as well. We were rewarded for the performance, quality, and safety requirements exhibited in the Safe Entry Station with the receipt of Conformitè Europëenne ("CE") Mark status and ISO13485 certification, enabling us to commercialize in the European Union, Middle East, and other key global markets.

As we rapidly grow the number of data sets ran through our proprietary artificial intelligence platform, we have further improved our algorithms, contributing to faster, more efficient detection of symptoms of infectious diseases. To date, we have received new and additional data from our hospital partner for new variants of infectious diseases as well as for triage solutions, adding the potential for exciting new applications in the future. These new data sets will help improve our accuracy for identification of symptoms of infectious disease while also adapting it for new virus variants. These data sets will also help drive our technology to becoming a triage solution that can be used in healthcare settings for identification of key vitals.

Initial Commercialization Efforts are Underway

Our technology improvements have translated into revenue generating deployments around the world at businesses events and other public spaces. Our Safe Entry stations were front and center at multiple high profile live events during the year as well. Recent deployments included the Italian Contemporary Film Festival, Lavazza Drive-In Film Festival, the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton Beach, and two high-visibility placements at Tier-1 events in India. 15 Safe Entry Stations were onsite at the Formula 1 Aramco United States Grand Prix to help protect race attendees in hospitality areas. We are rapidly becoming the preferred onsite solution for a wide variety of businesses and at large scale live events globally.

To support our global sales and deployments, we further strengthened and increased our reseller program throughout 2021. Our relationships with North American industry leaders Juiceworks Exhibits (an innovative full-service expert in the fabrication and management of outstanding exhibitions and events), SBL Testing Technologies, Paras TechCare (part of Paras Defence), Entertainment Bay India LLP, and other strategic firms have combined to expand our depth and exposure as a company into key domestic and international markets.

With the pandemic remaining front and center during the year, we were well-positioned to engage with the media to highlight our technology. Key media engagements with CTV news, Fox Tampa, City News, Tampa Bay Times, the Times, Digital Journal, Benzinga and Seeking Alpha helped spread our story around the world to potential customers and investors.

We are Well Positioned for Success in 2022 and Beyond

2021 was an important year for our capital markets strategy. We filed a Registration Statement on Form 20-F with the SEC, an important step in the process to become listed on a U.S. national stock exchange, with a goal to eventually uplist to Nasdaq. In anticipation of these capital markets milestones, we attended multiple investor conferences, improved our communications and outreach program by engaging with leading investor relations firm MZ Group, revamped our website, and implemented an ongoing social media campaign.

Looking ahead, we will focus on operational execution, positioning Predictmedix at the forefront of Impairment Detection and Infectious Diseases Screening, as well as doubling-down on R&D to further develop AI-driven medical devices for the healthcare industry. A clinical study set to begin this month with researchers and doctors at a North American hospital will use our Safe Entry Stations to screen for symptoms of infectious diseases and signs of impairment from cannabis and alcohol. The results of the study will be published in a peer-reviewed medical journal, a key step toward seeking classification of our technology as a Class II Medical Device in the United States with the Food and Drug Administration (the "FDA") and toward advancing the commercialization of our Safe Entry Station technology.

Bringing clinical validation to our Impairment Detection and Infectious Disease Screening solutions, certification by the FDA of our Safe Entry Station as a Class II Medical Device will enable us to better pursue larger, multi-year enterprise contracts. Our application is in process with the FDA and we expect to make significant progress with certification this year. Our current Safe Entry Stations can be quickly upgraded to offer new solutions, such as Impairment Detection, without additional components, and we expect this validation will help build a growing pipeline of interested large organizations.

Ongoing R&D for AI-Driven Medical Devices in Healthcare

R&D remains an integral part of our long-term plan to be at the forefront of AI-driven medical devices in healthcare. Focusing heavily on R&D will enable us to develop products that provide quick, non-invasive, autonomous, and cost-effective solutions that will have a substantial impact on hospitals and clinics globally.

We are proud to announce a Triage Solution for Hospitals to gather key vitals from incoming patients, so nurses can save time and increase productivity. We are currently enhancing our technology to detect key vitals in a no touch fashion to position our technology as a triage solution in a healthcare setting. This can lead to both potential cost savings as well as increased efficiency and productivity in hospitals, as such a technology will work in real time to capture vitals from all the incoming patients while simultaneously transmitting the data to the healthcare provider so decisions can be made quicker and more efficiently.

Closing Thoughts

An incredible effort has propelled our company forward on multiple fronts. We are very grateful to have the opportunity to work with such a dedicated and committed team, who have pulled together as our society has struggled against unprecedented conditions. It is a true joy for us all to know that we have earned the trust and loyalty of the many parties we are working with who share our vision for success. As we head into a new year, we remain focused on growth, innovation and sustainable shareholder value creation. We invite everyone to stay engaged with us, either through social media or by signing up on our website for regular news alerts, because we will have much more to talk about in the months ahead.

Thank you for your continued support,

Rahul Kushwah

Interim Chief Executive Officer and Director

