Predictmedix : Provides Business and Technology Development Updates and Closes Final Tranche of Private Placement - Form 6-K

Toronto, Ontario, November 1, 2022 - Predictmedix Inc. ("Predictmedix" or the "Company") (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), announces that it has closed the final tranche of its non-brokered private placement. Pursuant to the final tranche, the Company has issued 1,600,000 units (the "Units") at a price of $0.05 per unit to investors for gross proceeds of $80,000. Each Unit consists of one common share of the Company and one-half of one (1//2) common share purchase warrant (each whole warrant, a "Warrant"), whereby each Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one additional common share for a period of two years from closing at an exercise price of $0.10 per share. Net proceeds from the financing will be used for general operations (working capital) including business development and technology upgrades. All securities issued in connection with the financing are subject to a statutory hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance of the securities.

Business and Technology Development Updates:

•Two (2) publications successfully peer-reviewed and accepted in scientific journals

oA NOVEL DEEP LEARNING TECHNIQUE FOR ALCOHOL IMPAIRMENT USING VISUAL AND ACOUSTIC FEATURES1

oNOVEL AI BASED APPROACH FOR HUMAN BODY TEMPERATURE EVALUATION USING INNER EYE CANTHUS LOCALIZATION FROM CAMERA FEED2

•Four (4) additional publications are currently under peer-review in scientific journals. In addition to Predictmedix's recently peer-reviewed publications for detecting impairment from alcohol and detecting body temperature, these four publications continue to validate the Company's technology to identify symptoms of infectious diseases, fatigue, key vitals, and the overall ability to screen for various parameters as part of Safe Entry's Fit for Duty screening.

•Peer-reviewed journals articles are an imperative piece to Predictmedix's scalability and technology and solution adoption plan. Predictmedix's academic publications must be scrutinized by experts in the same field and is necessary to ensure academic scientific quality - and having several accepted publications in scientific journals is a significant milestone for the Company's sales efforts and for its IP.

•Significant updates and upgrades to our AI algorithms from capturing data from subjects across US, Canada, Mexico, and India - making Safe Entry Stations more accurate, reliable, and faster.

•Over-the-air, automated updates that integrates most recent captured datasets from various customer sites globally. Safe Entry Stations will receive updated algorithmic models via over-the-air updates, automatically, in real time.

•New employee monitoring heatmap whereby respective managers can visualize data scanned for infectious diseases, impairment from cannabis and alcohol, extreme fatigue and exhaustion, and emotionally distressed states.

•Recurrent Neural Network noise filtering and other new features are now being used to manage voice signals, as part of the Speech Detection parameter of Safe Entry's Fit for Duty screening. This contributes to a higher accuracy reading for Safe Entry's Speech Detection parameter.

•Distribution of demonstration units with comprehensive Fit for Duty screening via the Company's distributor SBL Testing Technologies ("SBL"). SBL has begun deploying Safe Entry Stations to partners such as Probe IMT in South Africa, a leader in technology integration to the mining sector throughout Africa, and other leading players in key markets. Furthermore, SBL currently has more than a dozen distributors throughout North America in various stages of introducing Safe Entry to potential clients.

•Safe Entry demonstration units being deployed are for a series of Discovery Sessions, starting in Calgary and Vancouver beginning this month, and throughout North America in Q4 and onwards.

Predictmedix is currently in the process of appointing a new independent director to replace Ajit Kumar as he could not continue with us due to personal reasons. The Company thanks him for his contribution.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) is an emerging provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, fatique or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

Investor Relations Contact

Corey Matthews

Investors@predictmedix.com

