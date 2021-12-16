Predictmedix : Secures Inaugural Placement of Safe Entry Station at Health and Wellness Retreat in Ontario, Canada

Ste. Anne's Spa, an Ontario-Based Health and Wellness Retreat, to Rollout Safe Entry Station Solution to Ensure Safe Environment for Staff & Guests

Health Retreat & Resort Market Represents Significant New Addressable Opportunity

Toronto, ON - December 16, 2021 - Predictmedix Inc. (CSE:PMED) (OTCQB:PMEDF) ("Predictmedix" or the "Company"), an emerging provider of rapid health screening solutions powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the inaugural health and wellness placement of the Company's proprietary Safe Entry Station technology at Ste. Anne's Spa, a popular health and wellness retreat in Ontario.

This new placement was secured through the Company's North American partner, Juiceworks Exhibits, and SBL Testing Technologies. By implementing this leading-edge technology, St. Anne's Spa has demonstrated its commitment to creating a safe space for its guests and staff.

This marks the Company's foray into the hospitality space, as the public demand for safe vacations and relaxation experiences is hitting an all-time high.

"We are pleased to announce this new placement at Ste. Anne's Spa in Ontario, an exciting entry into the global resort market, helping the industry return to its pre-COVID status through stringent detection of infectious diseases - providing a safe and secure environment for guests and employees," said Dr. Rahul Kushwah, Interim Chief Executive Officer of Predictmedix. "We believe that this placement represents the first of many future placements at resorts globally - particularly given the resurgence in COVID-19 with the Omicron variant - indicating that dangerous infectious diseases will likely be a part of our everyday lives for years to come."

"The Omicron variant only further validates the importance of identifying disease symptoms before the illness can be further transmitted - allowing innovative companies like Predictmedix the opportunity to create incredible long-term value for both our customers and shareholders," concluded Kushwah.

"SBL's global clientele and partner base is growing rapidly as organizations realize the COVID-19 pandemic is shifting to an endemic, requiring long-term solutions to mitigate and manage infectious disease risk. Safe Entry & SBL's risk solutions deliver a long-term Pandemic Response / Business Continuity solution," stated Rich Robillard, Managing Director at SBL Testing Technologies Inc.

"More than anything, guests arriving at our spa are seeking peace of mind as they seek to disconnect from the stresses of the modern world. The Safe Entry System adds one more layer to our already robust protocols designed to help everyone feel safe as they start their journey to rest, relaxation and rejuvenation." said Jim Corcoran, Owner and GM at Ste. Anne's Spa.

About Predictmedix Inc.

Predictmedix (CSE: PMED) (OTCQB: PMEDF) is a leading provider of rapid health screening and remote patient care solutions globally. The Company's Safe Entry Stations - powered by a proprietary artificial intelligence (AI) - use multispectral cameras to analyze physiological data patterns and predict a variety of health issues including infectious diseases such as COVID-19, impairment by drugs or alcohol, or various mental illnesses. Predictmedix's proprietary remote patient care platform empowers medical professionals with a suite of AI-powered tools to improve patient health outcomes. To learn more, please visit our website at www.Predictmedix.com or follow us on Twitter, Instagram or LinkedIn.

About Ste. Anne's Spa

Enjoy a peaceful country spa retreat nestled within 400 acres of rolling country hills in Ontario's Northumberland County only 90 minutes east of downtown Toronto. Perched on the hill with views of Lake Ontario, Ste. Anne's Spa offers a rejuvenating blend of tranquility, delectable and healthy cuisine, wellness classes and spa treatments while staying in luxurious accommodation featuring beautifully appointed rooms in the Main Inn or individually crafted cottages.

Ste. Anne's has garnered numerous Canadian and international spa awards and is a leader in providing innovative and therapeutic treatments. Engage in activities from meditation, yoga, and breathing classes to horse whisperer-like experiences at its equestrian centre. Sit back and relax outside admiring the enchanting gardens, soak in the hydrotherapy pools or venture inside the inn with its state-of-the-art massage chairs or be pampered at the spa with a full range of esthetic and body treatments. Foodies won't be disappointed with a full slate of healthy and tasty menu options where you can dine inside or outside. Ste. Anne's is an all-inclusive, four-season, spa resort that will satisfy all the senses.

To learn more, please visit our website at https://www.steannes.com/ or follow us on https://www.instagram.com/steannesspa/ or https://twitter.com/steannesspa

