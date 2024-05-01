PRESS RELEASE MAY 1st , 2024 .

IN EXTENSO FINANCE UPDATES COVERAGE ON PREDILIFE STOCK; TARGET PRICE OF €25.07 REPRESENTS +391% POTENTIAL UPSIDE

Villejuif, France, May 1st, 2024, 08:30 AM CET – PREDILIFE (Euronext Growth : ALPRE FR0010169920), a specialist in artificial intelligence methods for predicting the risk of pathologies for personalized medicine, announces the update of its target price by In Extenso Finance, an investment bank dedicated to small and medium-sized companies in growth.

In its annual note published on April 30, 2024, In Extenso Finance updates its coverage of Predilife stock with a strong buy recommendation and a target price of €25.07, representing a potential upside of 391% compared to the closing price of €5.10 on April 29, 2024 (study available here).

The company continues to enhance the value of its intellectual property, notably with its MammoRisk® test, the risk model used in the European MyPeBS study, which has just completed recruitment.The research contract with In Extenso Finance & Markets is part of Predilife's efforts to strengthen its visibility among professional and individual investors.

About PREDILIFE

PREDILIFE is a pioneering company in the design and development of prediction tests aimed at preventing major diseases. It uses artificial intelligence methods applied to clinical and genetic medical data in a secure legal framework. Predicting these individual risks allows for personalized monitoring protocols and earlier identification of pathologies.

To learn more: https://www.predilife.com/en/

Contacts

PREDILIFE Investor Relations

Stéphane Ragusa

CEO

investisseurs@predilife.com



Press Relations CAPVALUE

+33 1 80 81 50 00

info@capvalue.fr

Unregulated information:

Full and original press release in PDF: https://www.actusnews.com/news/85538-cp_actualisation-de-la-couverture-du-titre-predilife-par-in-extenso_gb-1.pdf

