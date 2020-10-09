Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.    APTS

PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.

(APTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/09/2020 | 02:13pm EDT

ATLANTA, Oct. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("PAC" or the "Company") today announced plans to release its third quarter 2020 earnings after the market closes on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Following are the details of a conference call PAC will host on Tuesday, November 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2020 results.  To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following and enter 2463393 as the passcode:

Live Conference Call Details

Domestic Dial-in Number:  (877) 883-0383
International Dial-in Number:  (412) 902-6506
Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Date:  Tuesday, November 10, 2020
Time:  11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Passcode:  2463393

The live broadcast of PAC's third quarter 2020 conference call will be available online, on a listen-only basis, at the company's website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "News and Events" heading.  A replay of the call will be available from 3:00 PM Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, through 11:59 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. The replay can be accessed by dialing 1-877-344-7529 or 1-412-317-0088 for international participants. The passcode for the replay is 10149020. A replay of the webcast will also be available on the Company's website for a limited time.

A replay of the call will be archived on PAC's' website under Investors/News and Events/Events.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery anchored shopping centers, Class A office buildings, and student housing properties. Preferred Apartment Communities' investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans. As of June 30, 2020, we owned or were invested in 125 properties in 15 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.  Learn more at www.pacapts.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preferred-apartment-communities-inc-announces-date-of-third-quarter-2020-earnings-release-and-conference-call-301149609.html

SOURCE Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.
02:13pPREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Announces Date of Third Quarter 2020 Earn..
PR
09/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
09/24PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement..
AQ
09/15PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Announces Special Meeting of Stockholders
PR
09/15PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statem..
AQ
09/14PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/08PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Announces Loan Investment in Atlanta, Geo..
PR
08/11PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC : Announces Reminder of Second Quarter 2020..
PR
08/10PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/10PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financ..
AQ
More news
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group