    APTS   US74039L1035

PREFERRED APARTMENT COMMUNITIES, INC.

(APTS)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. : Reports Results for Second Quarter 2021

08/09/2021 | 04:21pm EDT
Total Revenues

$118.7 million for Q2 2021; $234.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021

______________

Net Loss Per Share

$(0.64) per share for Q2 2021; $(1.38) per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021

______________

Core FFO per Share*

$0.33 per share for Q2 2021; $0.58 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021

______________

AFFO Per Share*

$0.17 per share for Q2 2021; $0.34 per share for the six months ended June 30, 2021

______________

Multifamily Same Store Results*

Rental and other property revenues increased 5.5% and same-store net operating income increased 6.4% for Q2 year over year

______________

Sale of Five Office Assets Closed July 29, 2021

Total consideration of $645.5 million

Partial proceeds used to call approximately $221.6 million of Series A Preferred Stock

______________

Guidance Raised

Core FFO range raised to $0.90 - $1.00 for full year 2021

*Core FFO and AFFO results are per weighted-average share and Class A OP Unit outstanding. Core FFO, AFFO and same-store net operating income are non-GAAP measures that are defined below.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) ("we," "our," the "Company," "Preferred Apartment Communities" or "PAC") today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Unless otherwise indicated, all per share results are reported based on the basic weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units ("Class A Units") of the Preferred Apartment Communities Operating Partnership (our "Operating Partnership") outstanding. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210809005756/en/

(Photo: Business Wire)

(Photo: Business Wire)

“During the second quarter, our high quality Sunbelt multifamily portfolio continued to produce strong results, with top-line same store revenue growth of 5.5% and same store NOI growth of 6.4%. The rent growth we saw in the second quarter has continued into July as our new leases are up 21.3% and our renewals have increased 7.5%. In-migration and employment trends in our markets remain robust, driving strong demand for our well-located multifamily and grocery-anchored retail assets. With our portfolio producing at a high level we have continued to execute against our strategic plan to simplify our business and enhance the flexibility of our capital structure. To that end, on July 29th, we completed the disposition of five office assets and our sole office real estate investment loan to Highwoods Properties, with one additional smaller office portfolio now under contract to Northwoods Investors. At the same time, we announced the call of approximately $221 million of our Preferred Series A stock, which represented the entire amount available to call at the time. As we look ahead, we have a robust pipeline of potential investments, providing a strong foundation for organic and external growth and value creation into 2022 and beyond,” stated Joel Murphy, Preferred Apartment Communities Chairman and Chief Executive Officer.

Conference Call and Supplemental Data

We will hold our quarterly conference call on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss our second quarter 2021 results. To participate in the conference call, please dial in to the following:

Live Conference Call Details

Dial-in Number: 1-877-883-0383
International Dial-in Number: 1-412-902-6506
Company: Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.
Date: Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Time: 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time (8:00 a.m. Pacific Time)
Passcode: 5239504

The live broadcast of PAC's second quarter 2021 conference call will be available online on a listen-only basis at the company's website, www.pacapts.com, under "Investors" and then click on the "News and Events" heading.

A replay of the call will be archived on PAC's' website under Investors/News and Events/Events.

For Further Information

Paul Cullen
Executive Vice President-Investor Relations
Chief Marketing Officer
investorrelations@pacapts.com
770-818-4144

Operating Results

Our operating results are presented below.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

 

% change

 

Six months ended June 30,

 

% change

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Revenues (in thousands)

$

118,706

 

 

$

122,980

 

 

(3.5)

%

 

$

234,406

 

 

$

253,862

 

 

(7.7)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Per share data:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) (1)

$

(0.64)

 

 

$

(1.06)

 

 

 

 

$

(1.38)

 

 

$

(5.47)

 

 

 

 

FFO (2)

$

0.23

 

 

$

(0.01)

 

 

 

 

$

0.39

 

 

$

(3.39)

 

 

 

 

Core FFO (2)

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.22

 

 

50.0

%

 

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.50

 

 

16.0

%

 

AFFO (2)

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

240.0

%

 

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.52

 

 

(34.6)

%

 

Dividends (3)

$

0.175

 

 

$

0.175

 

 

 

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.4375

 

 

(20.0)

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Per weighted average share of Common Stock outstanding for the periods indicated.

(2)

FFO, Core FFO and AFFO results are presented per basic weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit in our Operating Partnership outstanding for the periods indicated. See Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders and Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

(3)

Per share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding.

Financial

  • Our total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 decreased approximately $4.3 million, or 3.5%, to $118.7 million from the quarter ended June 30, 2020, due to the absence of revenues from the eight student housing properties that we sold on November 3, 2020. The student housing properties contributed approximately $12.0 million, or 9.8% of our total revenues for the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Excluding the student housing properties' contributions to the second quarter 2020, our total revenues would have increased $7.7 million, or 7.0%.
  • Our net loss per share was $(0.64) and $(1.06) for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Funds From Operations, or FFO, was $0.23 and $(0.01) per weighted average share of Common Stock and Class A Unit outstanding for the three months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. The increase in FFO per share was driven by:

the absence of the loss on extinguishment of debt that was incurred in second quarter 2020 of $0.13 per share;

lower preferred stock dividends of $0.10 per share;

purchase option termination revenue from the repayment of our Vintage Destin loan of $0.05 per share;

lower interest expense of $0.05 per share;

improved property results and increases from acquired properties of $0.03 per share;

lower FFO resulting from the sale of our student housing properties in the fourth quarter 2020 of ($0.08) per share; and

lower current interest from our real estate loan investment portfolio of ($0.02).

  • Our Core FFO per share (A) increased to $0.33 for the second quarter 2021 from $0.22 for the second quarter 2020, due to:

lower preferred stock dividends of $0.10 per share;

purchase option termination revenue from the repayment of our Vintage Destin loan of $0.05 per share;

lower interest expense of $0.05 per share;

improved property results and increases from acquired properties of $0.03 per share;

lower Core FFO resulting from the sale of our student housing properties in the fourth quarter 2020 of ($0.08) per share; and

lower current interest from our real estate loan investment portfolio of ($0.02).

  • Our AFFO per share increased to $0.17 for the second quarter 2021 from $0.05 for the second quarter 2020 due to:

lower preferred stock dividends of $0.10 per share;

cash received from purchase option terminations of $0.06 per share;

lower interest expense of $0.05 per share;

improved property results and increases from acquired properties of $0.03 per share;

accrued interest received of $0.03 per share;

lower AFFO resulting from the sale of our student housing properties in the fourth quarter 2020 of ($0.08) per share;

cash paid for closing costs for our renewed revolving line of credit of ($0.04) per share;

lower current interest from our real estate loan investment portfolio of ($0.02); and

higher recurring capital expenditures of ($0.01) per share.

  • Our Core FFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 55.3% and our Core FFO payout ratio to our preferred stockholders was approximately 66.8% for the second quarter 2021. (B)
  • Our AFFO payout ratio to Common Stockholders and Unitholders was approximately 110.3% and our AFFO payout ratio to our preferred stockholders was approximately 80.0% for the second quarter 2021.
  • As of June 30, 2021, our total assets were approximately $4.3 billion, a decrease from our total assets of approximately $4.8 billion at June 30, 2020, that primarily resulted from the sale of our student housing portfolio during the fourth quarter 2020 for approximately $478.7 million.

(A) Our Core FFO result for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 has been amended to reflect the movement of the adjustment for expense for current expected credit losses from an adjustment for Core FFO to an adjustment for AFFO.

(B) We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to Common Stockholders as the ratio of Common Stock dividends and distributions to Core FFO and AFFO. We calculate the Core FFO and AFFO payout ratios to preferred stockholders as the ratio of Preferred Stock dividends to the sum of Preferred Stock dividends and Core FFO and AFFO. Since our operations resulted in a net loss from continuing operations for the periods presented, a payout ratio based on net loss is not calculable. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Operational

  • Our multifamily communities' same-store rental and other property revenues increased 5.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 versus 2020. Our multifamily communities' same-store net operating income increased 6.4% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 versus 2020. Our same-store multifamily communities include all our multifamily communities except Artisan at Viera, The Menlo, The Blake, Parkside at the Beach, Horizon at Wiregrass and The Ellison, all of which were acquired in the last 23 months.
  • Our rental rates for our multifamily same-store properties for new and renewal leases increased 11.6% and 5.3% respectively for second quarter 2021 as compared to the expiring leases, excluding shorter-term leases.
  • Our rental rates for our multifamily same-store properties for new and renewal leases increased 21.3% and 7.5% respectively for July 2021 as compared to the expiring leases, excluding shorter-term leases.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the average age of our multifamily communities was approximately 6.6 years, which is the youngest in the public multifamily REIT industry.
  • As of June 30, 2021, all of our owned multifamily communities had achieved stabilization except for one second quarter 2021 acquisition. We define stabilization as reaching 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter.
  • The average physical occupancy of our same-store multifamily communities increased to 96.9% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 from 94.7% for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 and 95.8% for the three-month period ended March 31, 2021.
  • Our average recurring rental revenue collections before and after any effect of rent deferrals for the second quarter 2021 were approximately 99.3% and 99.3% for multifamily communities, 98.9% and 98.9% for grocery-anchored retail properties and 99.7% and 99.9% for office properties, respectively. Rent deferments provided to our residents and tenants are limited and are primarily related to a change of timing of rent payments with no significant changes to total payments or term.
  • We granted an additional $78,000 of deferred retail rent during the second quarter 2021, raising the total deferred retail rent granted to approximately $2.0 million, or approximately 1.7% of recurring retail rental revenue cumulatively over the last five quarters. Including this deferred rent, our average recurring retail rental revenue collections were 98.9%, 98.7%, 98.7% and 97.9% for second quarter 2021, first quarter 2021, fourth quarter 2020 and third quarter 2020, respectively. As of June 30, 2021, $1.2 million of the $2.0 million of deferred retail rent was in repayment, of which 93.7% has been collected. In addition to the deferrals, we granted an additional $200,000 of COVID-related abatements to retail tenants, raising the total abatement granted to $876,000, or approximately 0.7% of our retail portfolio's recurring rental revenues cumulatively over the last five quarters. These rental abatements were generally accompanied by an increase in the tenant’s lease term or the lease terms were amended to be more favorable to us. We reduced our reserve by $216,000, or 0.8% of total retail revenue in the second quarter 2021, or 0.1% of our consolidated rental and other property revenues. Our retail portfolio's total rent reserves over the last five quarters were approximately $2.1 million, or approximately 1.8% of our retail portfolio's recurring rental revenues cumulatively over the same period.

Financing and Capital Markets

  • As of June 30, 2021, approximately 95.7% of our permanent property-level mortgage debt has fixed interest rates and approximately 0.8% has variable interest rates which are capped. We believe we are well protected against potential increases in market interest rates. Our overall weighted average interest rate for our mortgage debt portfolio was 3.47% for multifamily communities, 4.13% for office properties, 3.89% for grocery-anchored retail properties and 3.72% in the aggregate.
  • At June 30, 2021, our leverage, as measured by the ratio of our debt to the undepreciated book value of our total assets, was approximately 56.4%.
  • At June 30, 2021, we had $143.5 million available to be drawn on our revolving line of credit and approximately $37.1 million of cash on hand.
  • During the second quarter 2021, we issued and sold an aggregate of 37,872 shares of preferred stock and redeemed or called an aggregate of 47,986 shares of preferred stock, resulting in a net reduction of 10,114 outstanding shares of preferred stock, for a net redemption cost of approximately $12.9 million. For the period of November 1, 2020 through August 3, 2021, we issued and sold an aggregate of 143,498 shares of preferred stock and redeemed or called an aggregate of 558,190 shares of preferred stock, resulting in a net reduction of 414,692 outstanding shares of preferred stock, for a net redemption cost of approximately $425.0 million.
  • During the second quarter 2021, we issued and sold an aggregate of 1,442,214 shares of Common Stock under our 2019 ATM Offering, generating gross proceeds of approximately $15.1 million and, after deducting commissions and other costs, net proceeds of approximately $14.9 million.

Significant Transactions

  • During the second quarter 2021, we closed on the acquisition of The Ellison, a 250-unit multifamily community located in suburban Atlanta, Georgia.
  • During the second quarter 2021, we received the full principal amounts totaling approximately $23.5 million from the repayment of two real estate loan investments, plus a purchase option termination fee of approximately $3.0 million and $1.8 million of accrued interest from these loan payoffs. These transactions collectively returned approximately $28.3 million of capital to us during the second quarter for investment, preferred stock redemptions, or other corporate purposes.
  • During the second quarter 2021, we originated two real estate loan investments with a combined commitment amount of $17.1 million, in support of the development of a 316-unit multifamily community in Savannah, Georgia.

Subsequent to Quarter End

  • On July 29, 2021, we sold five office properties (Galleria 75, 150 Fayetteville, Capitol Towers, CapTrust and Morrocroft) and our 8West real estate loan investment in a single transaction, for a gross sales price of approximately $645.5 million. Based on estimated closing costs, the sale will result in a loss on sale of between $20.0 million and $21.0 million in the third quarter. We utilized a significant portion of the net proceeds to call approximately $221.6 million of our outstanding Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock on August 3, 2021.
  • Between July 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021, we issued 532,917 shares of Common Stock under the 2019 ATM Offering, for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $5.5 million at an average price of $10.30 per share.
  • On July 8, 2021, we completed the acquisition of Alleia at Presidio, a 231-unit multifamily community located in Ft. Worth, Texas.
  • On July 19, 2021, we closed on the sale of Vineyards, a 369-unit multifamily community located in Houston, Texas.
  • On July 22, 2021, we entered into an agreement to sell two office properties, Armour Yards and 251 Armour Yards (the “Armour Yards Portfolio”), to Northwood Investors.
  • On August 6, 2021, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share, payable on October 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on September 15,2021.
  • Between July 1, 2021 and July 31, 2021, we issued 29,552 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $26.6 million after commissions and fees and issued 2,743 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock and collected net proceeds of approximately $2.7 million after commissions and fees. During the same period, we redeemed 9,735 shares of Series A Preferred Stock, 871 mShares, 70 shares of Series A1 Preferred Stock, and 52 shares of Series M1 Preferred Stock.

2021 Guidance

Net income (loss) per share - We are continuing to add properties and real estate loan investments to our real estate portfolio and the specific timing of the closing of acquisitions is difficult to predict. Acquisition activity by its nature can cause material variation in our reported depreciation and amortization expense and interest income. Since net income (loss) per share is calculated net of depreciation and amortization expense, our net income (loss) results can fluctuate, possibly significantly, depending upon the timing of the closing of acquisitions. For this reason, we are unable to reasonably forecast this measure or provide a reconciliation of our projected FFO per share to this measure.

Core FFO - We are revising our guidance to reflect the impact of the call of Series A Preferred Stock, the improving trends in our multifamily and retail portfolios, and the earlier payoffs of some of our real estate loan investment assets. With these variables factored in, we now expect Core FFO per share in the range of $0.90 to $1.00 for the full year 2021.

Underpinning this revised guidance are the following assumptions:

• Multifamily Same-Store NOI growth of 5.0% to 7.0% for the full year, an increase from our previous full year guidance of 2.0% to 3.0%;

• Multifamily acquisition volume of between $300 million and $400 million for the full year, unchanged; and

• New real estate loan investment originations of $50-$100 million for the full year, unchanged.

This guidance continues to include the impact of purchase option termination revenues and CECL reserve reversals as a result of real estate investment loans being repaid, which in combination with the accelerating growth in the multifamily portfolio, is helping to offset the dilution of the office portfolio sale in the short term. The increases in purchase option revenue represents a significant acceleration of payoffs and acquisitions of properties that were contemplated in 2022. This acceleration will have a material benefit to our results in 2021, to the detriment of the results in 2022. These one-time items will be very difficult to replace going forward, as we have fewer purchase option termination revenue opportunities in our current portfolio. We expect the dilution from the office transaction will be more impactful in 2022.

AFFO, Core FFO and FFO are calculated after deductions for all preferred stock dividends. Reconciliations of net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders to FFO, Core FFO and AFFO for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 appear in the attached report, as well as on our website using the following link:

https://investors.pacapts.com/q2-2021-quarterly-supplemental-financial-data

Real Estate Assets

At June 30, 2021, our portfolio of owned real estate assets and potential additions from purchase options we held from our real estate loan investments consisted of:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Owned as of
June 30, 2021 (1)

 

Potential
additions from
real estate loan
investment
portfolio (2)

 

Potential total

 

 

Residential properties:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Properties

38

 

 

13

 

 

51

 

 

 

Units

11,393

 

 

3,566

 

 

14,959

 

 

 

Grocery-anchored shopping centers:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Properties

54

 

 

 

 

54

 

 

 

Gross leasable area (square feet)

6,208,278

 

 

 

 

6,208,278

 

 

 

Office buildings: (3)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Properties

9

 

 

1

 

 

10

 

 

 

Rentable square feet

3,169,000

 

 

195,000

 

 

3,364,000

 

 

 

Development properties

2

 

 

 

 

2

 

 

 

Rentable square feet

35,000

 

 

 

 

35,000

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) One multifamily community, two grocery-anchored shopping centers and two office buildings are owned through consolidated joint ventures. One grocery-anchored shopping center is an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture.

 

(2) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio.

 

(3) Five of our office properties and the real estate loan investment supporting the 8West office building were sold to Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership, an unrelated party, on July 29, 2021.

The following chart details quarterly cash collections of recurring rental revenues before and after the effect of rent deferrals across all our operating business lines as of August 5, 2021:

 

 

Cash Collections of Recurring Rental Revenues (1)

 

 

2020

 

2021

Unadjusted for
rent deferrals:

 

First
quarter

 

Second
quarter

 

Third
quarter

 

Fourth
quarter

 

First
quarter

 

Second
quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multifamily

 

99.9

%

 

98.8

%

 

99.0

%

 

99.1

%

 

99.1

%

 

99.3

%

Office

 

99.9

%

 

98.1

%

 

99.7

%

 

99.7

%

 

99.8

%

 

99.7

%

Grocery-anchored retail (2)

 

99.6

%

 

91.9

%

 

96.1

%

 

97.8

%

 

98.7

%

 

98.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash Collections of Recurring Rental Revenues (1)

 

 

2020

 

2021

Adjusted for
rent deferrals:

 

First
quarter

 

Second
quarter

 

Third
quarter

 

Fourth
quarter

 

First
quarter

 

Second
quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multifamily

 

99.9

%

 

99.4

%

 

99.0

%

 

99.1

%

 

99.2

%

 

99.3

%

Office

 

99.9

%

 

99.9

%

 

100.0

%

 

99.7

%

 

99.9

%

 

99.9

%

Grocery-anchored retail (2)

 

99.6

%

 

97.0

%

 

97.9

%

 

98.7

%

 

98.7

%

 

98.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1)

Percent of revenue billed includes recurring charges for base rent, operating expense escalations, pet, garage, parking and storage rent, as well as receivables from U.S. Government tenants, from which collection is reasonably assured.

(2)

Includes an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

The following chart details quarterly occupancy and percent leased rates across all our operating business lines:

 

 

Occupancy and Percentages Leased

 

 

2020

 

2021

Adjusted for rent deferrals:

 

First
quarter

 

Second
quarter

 

Third
quarter

 

Fourth
quarter

 

First
quarter

 

Second
quarter

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Occupancy:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multifamily (stabilized) (1)

 

95.5

%

 

94.7

%

 

95.6

%

 

95.6

%

 

95.8

%

 

96.8

%

Percent leased: (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office

 

96.7

%

 

96.2

%

 

95.5

%

 

94.7

%

 

91.0

%

 

90.9

%

Grocery-anchored retail (3)

 

92.6

%

 

92.7

%

 

92.5

%

 

91.0

%

 

90.8

%

 

91.1

%

(1)

For quarterly periods, calculated as the average of the number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the period end date.

(2)

Percent of total area leased as of the period end date.

(3)

Includes an investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

Same-Store Financial Data

The following charts present same-store operating results for the Company’s multifamily communities. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that have achieved occupancy at or above 93% for all three consecutive months within a single quarter ("stabilized") before the beginning of the prior year and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of the current year, enabling comparisons of the current year quarterly and annual reporting periods to the prior year comparative periods. The Company excludes the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period.

For the periods presented, same-store operating results consist of the operating results of the multifamily communities listed below, comprising an aggregate 9,591 units, or 84.2% of our multifamily units.

Same-store net operating income is a non-GAAP measure that is most directly comparable to net income (loss), as shown in the reconciliation below. See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI")

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended:

(in thousands)

 

6/30/2021

 

6/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

1,557

 

 

$

(15,950)

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

Equity stock compensation

 

925

 

 

246

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

44,732

 

 

51,793

 

Interest expense

 

27,296

 

 

31,136

 

Corporate G&A and other

7,696

 

 

7,827

 

(Income) loss from unconsolidated joint venture

 

175

 

 

 

Management Internalization

 

240

 

 

458

 

Allowance for expected credit losses

 

(845)

 

 

482

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

Interest revenue on notes receivable

 

12,814

 

 

10,407

 

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

 

410

 

 

604

 

Miscellaneous revenues

 

321

 

 

395

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

(6,156)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property net operating income

 

68,231

 

 

70,742

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

Non same-store property revenues

 

(61,448)

 

 

(70,156)

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

Non same-store property operating expenses

18,579

 

 

23,242

 

 

 

 

 

Same-store net operating income

 

$

25,362

 

 

$

23,828

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multifamily Communities' Same-Store NOI

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended:

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

6/30/2021

 

6/30/2020

 

$ change

 

% change

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental and other property revenues

 

$

43,712

 

 

$

41,418

 

 

$

2,294

 

 

5.5

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating and maintenance

 

7,587

 

 

6,996

 

 

591

 

 

8.4

%

Payroll

 

3,356

 

 

3,342

 

 

14

 

 

0.4

%

Real estate taxes and insurance

 

7,407

 

 

7,252

 

 

155

 

 

2.1

%

Total operating expenses

 

18,350

 

 

17,590

 

 

760

 

 

4.3

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same-store net operating income

 

$

25,362

 

 

$

23,828

 

 

$

1,534

 

 

6.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same-store average physical occupancy

 

96.9

%

 

94.7

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the multifamily portfolio are allocated on a per unit basis to property NOI and are included in Multifamily Same-Store NOI.

Reconciliation of Net Income (Loss) to Multifamily Communities' Same-Store Net Operating Income ("NOI")

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended:

(in thousands)

 

6/30/2021

 

6/30/2020

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

$

(1,152)

 

 

$

(195,473)

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

Equity stock compensation

 

1,499

 

 

476

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

90,559

 

 

101,302

 

Interest expense

 

54,287

 

 

60,729

 

Management fees

 

 

 

3,099

 

Corporate G&A and other

15,235

 

 

13,775

 

(Income) loss from unconsolidated joint venture

 

369

 

 

 

Management Internalization

 

485

 

 

179,251

 

Allowance for expected credit losses

 

(323)

 

 

5,615

 

Waived asset management and general and administrative expense fees

 

 

 

(1,136)

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

Interest revenue on notes receivable

 

23,326

 

 

23,846

 

Interest revenue on related party notes receivable

 

815

 

 

3,141

 

Miscellaneous revenues

 

645

 

 

3,435

 

Gain on sale of real estate, net

 

798

 

 

 

Gain on land sale

 

 

 

479

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

(6,156)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property net operating income

 

135,375

 

 

142,893

 

Less:

 

 

 

 

Non same-store property revenues

 

(123,273)

 

 

(139,770)

 

Add:

 

 

 

 

Non same-store property operating expenses

37,807

 

 

45,519

 

 

 

 

 

Same-store net operating income

 

$

49,909

 

 

$

48,642

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multifamily Communities' Same-Store NOI

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended:

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

6/30/2021

 

6/30/2020

 

$ change

 

% change

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Rental and other property revenues

 

$

86,346

 

 

$

83,668

 

 

$

2,678

 

 

3.2

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Property operating and maintenance

 

14,680

 

 

14,090

 

 

590

 

 

4.2

%

Payroll

 

6,620

 

 

6,461

 

 

159

 

 

2.5

%

Real estate taxes and insurance

 

15,137

 

 

14,475

 

 

662

 

 

4.6

%

Total operating expenses

 

36,437

 

 

35,026

 

 

1,411

 

 

4.0

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same-store net operating income

 

$

49,909

 

 

$

48,642

 

 

$

1,267

 

 

2.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Corporate level expenses related to the management and operations of the multifamily portfolio are allocated on a per unit basis to property NOI and are included in Multifamily Same-Store NOI.

Dividends

Quarterly Dividends on Common Stock and Class A OP Units

On May 6, 2021, our board of directors declared a quarterly dividend on our Common Stock of $0.175 per share, which was paid on July 15, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 15, 2021. In conjunction with the Common Stock dividend, our operating partnership declared a distribution on its Class A Units of $0.175 per unit for the second quarter 2021, which was paid on July 15, 2021 to all Class A Unit holders of record on June 15, 2021.

Monthly Dividends on Preferred Stock

We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $29.0 million for the second quarter 2021 and represents a 6% annual yield. We declared monthly dividends of $5.00 per share on our Series A1 Preferred Stock, which totaled approximately $3.1 million for the second quarter 2021 and also represents a 6% annual yield. We declared dividends totaling approximately $1.4 million on our Series M Preferred Stock, or mShares, for the second quarter 2021. The mShares have a dividend rate that escalates from 5.75% in year one of issuance to 7.50% in year eight and thereafter. We declared dividends totaling approximately $400,000 on our Series M1 Preferred Stock for the second quarter 2021. The Series M1 Preferred Stock has a dividend rate that escalates from 6.1% in year one of issuance to 7.1% in year ten and thereafter.

Forward-Looking Statements

“Safe Harbor” Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Estimates of future earnings, guidance, redemptions of Series A Preferred Stock, potential additions of properties from purchase options and rights of first offer from our real estate loan investments, goals and performance are, by definition, and certain other statements in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report may constitute, “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, performance, achievements or transactions to be materially different from the results, guidance, goals, performance, achievements or transactions expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "may," "trend," "will," "expects," "plans," "estimates," "anticipates," "projects," "intends," "believes," "strategy," "goals," "objectives," "outlook" and similar expressions. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include, but are not limited to, (a) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any variants, and related federal, state and local government actions on PAC’s business operations and the economic conditions in the markets in which PAC operates; (b) PAC’s ability to mitigate the impacts arising from COVID-19 or any variants thereof; and (c) those disclosed in PAC's filings with the SEC. Factors that impact such forward-looking statements include, among others, our business and investment strategy; legislative or regulatory actions; the state of the U.S. economy generally or in specific geographic areas; economic trends and economic recoveries; changes in operating costs, including real estate taxes, utilities and insurance costs; our ability to obtain and maintain debt or equity financing; financing and advance rates for our target assets; our leverage level; changes in the values of our assets; the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters; availability of attractive investment opportunities in our target markets; our ability to maintain our qualification as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes; availability of quality personnel; our understanding of our competition and market trends in our industry; and interest rates, real estate values, the debt securities markets and the general economy.

Except as otherwise required by the federal securities laws, we assume no liability to update the information in this Earnings Release and Supplemental Financial Data Report.

We refer you to the sections entitled “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020 that was filed with the SEC on March 1, 2021, which discuss various factors that could adversely affect our financial results. Such risk factors and information may be updated or supplemented by our Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K filings and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC.

COVID-19

Our percentages of rent collected remained stabilized at or near pre-pandemic levels during the second quarter 2021. While the impacts of COVID-19 are continuing, and particularly so the Delta variant, the effects on our operations have been manageable and we believe this condition will persist, barring a dramatic change in the trajectory of the pandemic. The Company is continuing to monitor the spread and impact of the Delta variant of COVID-19 as well as vaccination rates in its markets.

Additional Information

The SEC has declared effective the registration statement filed by the Company for each of our public offerings. Before you invest, you should read the final prospectus, and any prospectus supplements forming a part of the registration statement and other documents the Company has filed with the SEC for more complete information about the Company and the offering. In particular, you should carefully read the risk factors described in the final prospectus and in any related prospectus supplement and in the documents incorporated by reference in the final prospectus and any related prospectus supplement. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, the Company or its dealer manager, Preferred Capital Securities, LLC, will arrange to send you a prospectus with respect to the Series A1/M1 Offering upon request by contacting John A. Isakson at (770) 818-4109, 3284 Northside Parkway NW, Suite 150, Atlanta, Georgia 30327.

The final prospectus for the Series A1/M1 Offering, dated October 22, 2019, can be accessed through the following link:

https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1481832/000148183219000097/a424b5-2019seriesamshares.htm

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per-share figures)

 

2021

 

2020

Revenues:

 

 

 

 

Rental and other property revenues

 

$

105,161

 

 

$

111,574

 

Interest income on loans and notes receivable

 

12,814

 

 

10,407

 

Interest income from related parties

 

410

 

 

604

 

Miscellaneous revenues

 

321

 

 

395

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total revenues

 

118,706

 

 

122,980

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating expenses:

 

 

 

 

Property operating and maintenance

 

15,580

 

 

17,283

 

Property salary and benefits

4,914

 

 

5,720

 

Property management costs

927

 

 

1,042

 

Real estate taxes and insurance

 

15,509

 

 

16,787

 

General and administrative

 

7,696

 

 

7,827

 

Equity compensation to directors and executives

925

 

 

246

 

Depreciation and amortization

 

44,732

 

 

51,793

 

Allowance for expected credit losses

 

(845)

 

 

482

 

Management Internalization expense

 

240

 

 

458

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total operating expenses

 

89,678

 

 

101,638

 

 

 

 

 

 

Operating income before loss from unconsolidated joint venture

 

29,028

 

 

21,342

 

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

 

(175)

 

 

 

Operating income

 

28,853

 

 

21,342

 

Interest expense

 

27,296

 

 

31,136

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

 

(6,156)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss)

 

1,557

 

 

(15,950)

 

Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests

(3)

 

 

266

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net income (loss) attributable to the Company

 

1,554

 

 

(15,684)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Dividends declared to preferred stockholders

 

(33,983)

 

 

(35,624)

 

Earnings attributable to unvested restricted stock

 

(138)

 

 

(11)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders

 

$

(32,567)

 

 

$

(51,319)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss per share of Common Stock available to

 

 

 

common stockholders, basic and diluted

 

$

(0.64)

 

 

$

(1.06)

 

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average number of shares of Common Stock outstanding,

 

 

 

basic and diluted

 

50,518

 

 

48,220

 

Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO

to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per-share figures)

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)

$

(32,567)

 

 

$

(51,319)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

Depreciation of real estate assets

35,977

 

 

40,996

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred leasing costs

8,486

 

 

9,973

 

 

Net loss attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)

16

 

 

(249)

 

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

11,912

 

 

(599)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Acquisition and pursuit costs

1

 

 

132

 

 

Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3)

482

 

 

528

 

 

Payment of costs related to property refinancing

118

 

 

6,863

 

 

Internalization costs (See note 4)

240

 

 

458

 

 

Deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock

4,110

 

 

2,772

 

 

Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (See note 5)

27

 

 

419

 

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (A)

16,890

 

 

10,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives

925

 

 

246

 

 

Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 7)

1,245

 

 

1,177

 

 

Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets

447

 

 

616

 

 

Net loan origination fees received (See note 8)

386

 

 

200

 

 

Deferred interest income received (See note 9)

1,569

 

 

 

 

Amortization of lease inducements (See note 10)

452

 

 

447

 

Less:

Amortization of purchase option termination revenues in excess of cash received (See note 11)

(227)

 

 

(435)

 

 

Non-cash loan interest income (See note 9)

(2,909)

 

 

(3,109)

 

 

Non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 6)

(1,256)

 

 

(122)

 

 

Cash paid for loan closing costs

(1,881)

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 12)

(3,248)

 

 

(4,144)

 

 

Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 13)

(941)

 

 

(941)

 

 

Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 14)

(2,977)

 

 

(2,124)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders

$

8,475

 

 

$

2,384

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:

 

 

 

 

Common Stock dividends

$

9,259

 

 

$

8,624

 

 

Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)

87

 

 

130

 

 

Total

 

 

 

$

9,346

 

 

$

8,754

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share

 

$

0.175

 

 

$

0.175

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.23

 

 

$

(0.01)

 

Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.33

 

 

$

0.22

 

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.17

 

 

$

0.05

 

 

 

 

 

Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

50,518

 

 

48,220

 

 

Class A Units

 

535

 

 

759

 

 

Common Stock and Class A Units

 

51,053

 

 

48,979

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (See note 15)

51,579

 

48,980

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 704 and 548 unvested shares

 

 

 

of restricted Common Stock at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

52,432

 

 

49,831

 

Actual Class A Units outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

497

 

 

742

 

 

Total

 

 

 

52,929

 

 

50,573

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(A)

Our Core FFO result for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 has been amended to reflect the movement of the adjustment for expense for current expected credit losses from an adjustment for Core FFO to an adjustment for AFFO.

 

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.

Reconciliation of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO

to Net (Loss) Income Attributable to Common Stockholders (A)

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30,

(In thousands, except per-share figures)

 

 

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to common stockholders (See note 1)

$

(69,176)

 

 

$

(260,771)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

Depreciation of real estate assets

72,809

 

 

80,771

 

 

Amortization of acquired intangible assets and deferred leasing costs

17,196

 

 

18,955

 

 

Gain on sale of real estate

(798)

 

 

 

 

Net loss attributable to Class A Unitholders (See note 2)

(17)

 

 

(3,343)

 

FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders

20,014

 

 

(164,388)

 

 

Acquisition and pursuit costs

5

 

 

378

 

 

Loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees (See note 3)

906

 

 

1,206

 

 

Payment of costs related to property refinancing

118

 

 

6,863

 

 

Internalization costs (See note 4)

485

 

 

179,251

 

 

Deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock

7,937

 

 

3,316

 

 

Expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic (See note 5)

81

 

 

448

 

 

Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser

 

 

(2,750)

 

Core FFO attributable to common stockholders and unitholders (A)

29,546

 

 

24,324

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Add:

Non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives

1,499

 

 

476

 

 

Amortization of loan closing costs (See note 7)

2,457

 

 

2,343

 

 

Depreciation/amortization of non-real estate assets

891

 

 

1,172

 

 

Net loan origination fees received (See note 8)

1,203

 

 

467

 

 

Deferred interest income received (See note 9)

4,486

 

 

8,277

 

 

Amortization of lease inducements (See note 10)

900

 

 

886

 

 

Earnest money forfeited by prospective asset purchaser

 

 

2,750

 

 

Cash received in excess of amortization of purchase option termination revenues (See note 11)

23

 

 

325

 

Less:

Non-cash loan interest income (See note 9)

(5,783)

 

 

(6,128)

 

 

Non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses (See note 6)

(1,139)

 

 

4,408

 

 

Cash paid for loan closing costs

(1,891)

 

 

 

 

Amortization of acquired real estate intangible liabilities and SLR (See note 12)

(6,563)

 

 

(8,797)

 

 

Amortization of deferred revenues (See note 13)

(1,881)

 

 

(1,881)

 

 

Normally recurring capital expenditures (See note 14)

(6,330)

 

 

(3,542)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

AFFO attributable to common stockholders and Unitholders

$

17,418

 

 

$

25,080

 

Common Stock dividends and distributions to Unitholders declared:

 

 

 

 

Common Stock dividends

$

18,250

 

 

$

21,115

 

 

Distributions to Unitholders (See note 2)

183

 

 

333

 

 

Total

 

 

 

$

18,433

 

 

$

21,448

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock dividends and Unitholder distributions per share

 

$

0.35

 

 

$

0.4375

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.39

 

 

$

(3.39)

 

Core FFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.58

 

 

$

0.50

 

AFFO per weighted average basic share of Common Stock and Unit outstanding

$

0.34

 

 

$

0.52

 

Weighted average shares of Common Stock and Units outstanding:

 

 

 

 

Basic:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Common Stock

 

50,277

 

 

47,674

 

 

Class A Units

 

 

 

572

 

 

793

 

 

Common Stock and Class A Units

50,849

 

 

48,467

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Diluted Common Stock and Class A Units (See note 15)

51,271

 

48,474

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Actual shares of Common Stock outstanding, including 704 and 548 unvested shares

 

 

 

of restricted Common Stock at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

52,432

 

 

49,831

 

Actual Class A Units outstanding at June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

497

 

 

742

 

 

Total

 

 

 

52,929

 

 

50,573

 

(A)

Our Core FFO result for the three-month period ended June 30, 2020 has been amended to reflect the movement of the adjustment for expense for current expected credit losses from an adjustment for Core FFO to an adjustment for AFFO.

 

See Notes to Reconciliation of FFO, Core FFO and AFFO to Net Income (Loss) Attributable to Common Stockholders.

Notes to Reconciliations of FFO Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders, Core FFO and AFFO to
Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders

 
 

1)

Rental and other property revenues and property operating expenses for the three months ended June 30, 2021 include activity for the properties acquired since June 30, 2020. Rental and other property revenues and expenses for the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 include activity for the acquisitions made during that period only from their respective dates of acquisition.

 

2)

Non-controlling interests in our Operating Partnership, consisted of a total of 497,291 Class A Units as of June 30, 2021. Included in this total are 419,228 Class A Units which were granted as partial consideration to the seller in conjunction with the seller's contribution to us on February 29, 2016 of the Wade Green grocery-anchored shopping center. The remaining Class A units were awarded primarily to our key executive officers. The Class A Units are apportioned a percentage of our financial results as non-controlling interests. The weighted average ownership percentage of these holders of Class A Units was calculated to be 1.05% and 1.55% for the three-month periods ended June 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively.

 

3)

We paid loan coordination fees to Preferred Apartment Advisors, LLC, (our "Former Manager") to reflect the administrative effort involved in arranging debt financing for acquired properties prior to the Internalization Transaction. The fees were calculated as 0.6% of the amount of any mortgage indebtedness on newly-acquired properties or refinancing and are amortized over the lives of the respective mortgage loans. This non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of Core FFO and AFFO. At June 30, 2021, aggregate unamortized loan coordination fees were approximately $10.9 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 10.2 years.

 

4)

This adjustment reflects the add-back of (i) consideration paid to the owners of the Former Manager and NMP Advisors, LLC (our "Former Sub-Manager"), (ii) accretion of the discount on the deferred liability payable to the owners of the Former Manager and (iii) due diligence and pursuit costs incurred by the Company related to the internalization of the functions performed by the Former Manager (the "Internalization Transaction").

 

5)

This additive adjustment to FFO consists of non-recurring costs for signage, cleaning and supplies necessary to create and maintain work environments necessary to adhere to CDC guidelines during the current COVID-19 pandemic. Since we do not expect to incur similar costs once the COVID-19 pandemic has subsided, we add these costs back to FFO in our calculation of Core FFO.

 

6)

Effective January 1, 2020, we adopted ASU 2016-03, which requires us to estimate the amount of future credit losses we expect to incur over the lives of our real estate loan investments at the inception of each loan. This loss reserve may be adjusted upward or downward over the lives of our loans and therefore the aggregate net adjustment for each period could be positive (removing the non-cash effect of a net increase in aggregate loss reserves) or negative (removing the non-cash effect of a net decrease in aggregate loss reserves) in these adjustments to Core FFO in calculating AFFO.

 

7)

We incur loan closing costs on our existing mortgage loans, which are secured on a property-by-property basis by each of our acquired real estate assets, and also for occasional amendments to our syndicated revolving line of credit with Key Bank National Association, or our Revolving Line of Credit. These loan closing costs are also amortized over the lives of the respective loans and the Revolving Line of Credit, and this non-cash amortization expense is an addition to FFO in the calculation of AFFO. Neither we nor the Operating Partnership have any recourse liability in connection with any of the mortgage loans, nor do we have any cross-collateralization arrangements with respect to the assets securing the mortgage loans, other than security interests in 49% of the equity interests of the subsidiaries owning such assets, granted in connection with our Revolving Line of Credit, which provides for full recourse liability. At June 30, 2021, unamortized loan costs on all the Company's indebtedness were approximately $30.9 million, which will be amortized over a weighted average remaining loan life of approximately 8.5 years.

 

8)

We receive loan origination fees in conjunction with the origination of certain real estate loan investments. These fees are then recognized as revenue over the lives of the applicable loans as adjustments of yield using the effective interest method. The total fees received are additive adjustments in the calculation of AFFO. Correspondingly, the amortized non-cash income is a deduction in the calculation of AFFO. Over the lives of certain loans, we accrue additional interest amounts that become due to us at the time of repayment of the loan or refinancing of the property, or when the property is sold. This non-cash interest income is subtracted from Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO. The amount of additional accrued interest becomes an additive adjustment to FFO once received from the borrower.

 

9)

This adjustment reflects the receipt during the periods presented of additional interest income (described in note 8 above) which was earned and accrued on various real estate loans prior to those periods and previously deducted in our calculation of AFFO.

 

10)

This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of costs incurred to induce tenants to lease space in our office buildings and grocery-anchored shopping centers.

 

11)

Occasionally we receive fees in exchange for the termination of our purchase options related to certain multifamily communities. These fees are recorded as revenue over the period beginning on the date of termination until the earlier of (i) the maturity of the real estate loan investment and (ii) the sale of the property. The receipt of the cash termination fees are an additive adjustment in our calculation of AFFO and the removal of non-cash revenue from the recognition of the termination fees are a reduction to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO; both of these adjustments are presented in a single net number within this line. For periods in which recognized termination fee revenues exceeded the amount of cash received, a negative adjustment is shown to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO; for periods in which cash received exceeded the amount of recognized termination fee revenues, an additive adjustment is shown to Core FFO in our calculation of AFFO.

 

12)

This adjustment reflects straight-line rent adjustments and the reversal of the non-cash amortization of below-market and above-market lease intangibles, which were recognized in conjunction with our acquisitions and which are amortized over the estimated average remaining lease terms from the acquisition date for multifamily communities and over the remaining lease terms for grocery-anchored shopping center assets and office buildings. At June 30, 2021, the balance of unamortized below-market lease intangibles was approximately $47.8 million, which will be recognized over a weighted average remaining lease period of approximately 8.4 years.

 

13)

This adjustment removes the non-cash amortization of deferred revenue recorded by us in conjunction with Company-owned lessee-funded tenant improvements in our office buildings.

 

14)

We deduct from Core FFO normally recurring capital expenditures that are necessary to maintain our assets’ revenue streams in the calculation of AFFO. This adjustment also deducts from Core FFO capitalized amounts for third party costs during the period to originate or renew leases in our grocery-anchored shopping centers and office buildings. This adjustment includes approximately $17,000 and $35,000 of recurring capitalized expenditures incurred at our corporate offices during the three-month and six-month periods ended June 30, 2021, respectively. No adjustment is made in the calculation of AFFO for nonrecurring capital expenditures. See Capital Expenditures, Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio, and Office Building Portfolio sections for definitions of these terms.

 

15)

Since our AFFO results are positive for the periods reflected, we are presenting recalculated diluted weighted average shares of Common Stock and Class A Units for these periods for purposes of this table, which includes the dilutive effect of common stock equivalents from grants of the Class B Units, warrants included in units of Series A Preferred Stock issued, as well as annual grants of restricted Common Stock and restricted stock units. The weighted average shares of Common Stock outstanding presented on the Consolidated Statements of Operations are the same for basic and diluted for any period for which we recorded a net loss available to common stockholders.

 
See Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

Assets

 

 

 

 

Real estate

 

 

 

Land

 

$

611,966

 

 

$

605,282

 

Building and improvements

3,092,932

 

 

3,034,727

 

Tenant improvements

189,413

 

 

184,288

 

Furniture, fixtures, and equipment

319,328

 

 

306,725

 

Construction in progress

10,980

 

 

12,269

 

Gross real estate

4,224,619

 

 

4,143,291

 

Less: accumulated depreciation

(582,583)

 

 

(509,547)

 

Net real estate

3,642,036

 

 

3,633,744

 

Real estate loan investments, net

269,862

 

 

279,895

 

Total real estate and real estate loan investments, net

3,911,898

 

 

3,913,639

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cash and cash equivalents

37,105

 

 

28,657

 

Restricted cash

53,679

 

 

47,059

 

Notes receivable

2,977

 

 

1,863

 

Note receivable and revolving line of credit due from related party

9,011

 

 

9,011

 

Accrued interest receivable on real estate loans

23,183

 

 

22,528

 

Acquired intangible assets, net of amortization

110,656

 

 

127,138

 

Tenant lease inducements, net

17,352

 

 

18,206

 

Investment in unconsolidated joint venture

 

6,288

 

 

6,657

 

Tenant receivables and other assets

98,050

 

 

106,321

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total assets

$

4,270,199

 

 

$

4,281,079

 

 

 

 

 

 

Liabilities and equity

 

 

 

Liabilities

 

 

 

Mortgage notes payable, net of deferred loan costs and mark-to-market adjustment

$

2,636,752

 

 

$

2,594,464

 

Revolving line of credit

56,500

 

 

22,000

 

Unearned purchase option termination fees

246

 

 

723

 

Deferred revenue

34,130

 

 

36,010

 

Accounts payable and accrued expenses

47,216

 

 

41,912

 

Deferred liability to Former Manager

23,675

 

 

23,335

 

Contingent liability due to Former Manager

14,725

 

 

14,814

 

Accrued interest payable

7,825

 

 

7,877

 

Dividends and partnership distributions payable

20,811

 

 

20,137

 

Acquired below market lease intangibles, net of amortization

47,820

 

 

51,934

 

Prepaid rent, security deposits and other liabilities

30,119

 

 

29,425

 

Total liabilities

2,919,819

 

 

2,842,631

 

 

 

 

 

 

Commitments and contingencies

 

 

 

Equity

 

 

 

 

Stockholders' equity

 

 

 

Series A Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 3,050 shares authorized; 2,226 shares issued; 1,647 and 1,735 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

16

 

 

17

 

Series A1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized; 218 and 149 shares issued and 217 and 149 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

2

 

 

1

 

Series M Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 500 shares authorized; 106 shares issued; 86 and 89 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

1

 

 

1

 

Series M1 Redeemable Preferred Stock, $0.01 par value per share; up to 1,000 shares authorized; 26 and 19 shares issued; 25 and 19 shares outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

 

 

 

Common Stock, $0.01 par value per share; 400,067 shares authorized; 51,728 and 49,994 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

517

 

 

500

 

Additional paid-in capital

 

1,543,665

 

 

1,631,646

 

Accumulated (deficit) earnings

 

(193,539)

 

 

(192,446)

 

Total stockholders' equity

1,350,662

 

 

1,439,719

 

Non-controlling interest

 

(282)

 

 

(1,271)

 

Total equity

 

1,350,380

 

 

1,438,448

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total liabilities and equity

 

$

4,270,199

 

 

$

4,281,079

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(Unaudited)

 

 

Six months ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2021

 

2020

Operating activities:

 

 

 

Net loss

$

(1,152)

 

 

$

(195,473)

 

Reconciliation of net loss to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:

 

 

 

Depreciation and amortization expense

90,559

 

 

101,302

 

Amortization of above and below market leases

(2,871)

 

 

(3,570)

 

Amortization of deferred revenues and other non-cash revenues

(2,545)

 

 

(2,482)

 

Amortization of purchase option termination fees

(4,440)

 

 

(4,475)

 

Amortization of equity compensation, lease incentives and other non-cash expenses

2,809

 

 

1,781

 

Deferred loan cost amortization

3,307

 

 

3,424

 

Non-cash accrued interest income on real estate loan investments

(5,585)

 

 

(6,156)

 

Receipt of accrued interest income on real estate loan investments

4,930

 

 

8,865

 

Gains on sale of real estate and land, net

(798)

 

 

(479)

 

Loss from unconsolidated joint venture

369

 

 

 

Cash received for purchase option terminations

4,463

 

 

4,800

 

Loss on extinguishment of debt

 

 

6,156

 

(Decrease) increase in allowance for expected credit losses

(323)

 

 

5,615

 

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:

 

 

 

Decrease (increase) in tenant receivables and other assets

3,710

 

 

(12,112)

 

(Increase) in tenant lease incentives

(45)

 

 

(382)

 

Increase in accounts payable and accrued expenses

7,476

 

 

36,431

 

Increase in deferred liability to Former Manager

 

 

22,851

 

Increase in contingent liability

 

 

15,004

 

Increase (decrease) in accrued interest, prepaid rents and other liabilities

2,047

 

 

(2,234)

 

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

101,911

 

 

(21,134)

 

 

 

 

 

Investing activities:

 

 

 

Investments in real estate loans

(30,825)

 

 

(24,547)

 

Repayments of real estate loans

41,435

 

 

53,896

 

Notes receivable issued

(1,257)

 

 

(686)

 

Notes receivable repaid

143

 

 

10,041

 

Notes receivable issued to and draws on line of credit by related parties

 

 

(9,624)

 

Repayments of notes receivable and lines of credit by related parties

 

 

4,546

 

Origination fees received on real estate loan investments

1,203

 

 

467

 

Acquisition of properties

(66,772)

 

 

(185,970)

 

Disposition of properties

4,798

 

 

 

Proceeds from land sales

259

 

 

738

 

Investment in property development

 

 

(50)

 

Capital improvements to real estate assets

(18,278)

 

 

(26,422)

 

Deposits paid on acquisitions

(1,558)

 

 

(105)

 

Net cash used in investing activities

(70,852)

 

 

(177,716)

 

 

 

 

 

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows - continued

(Unaudited)

 

 

 

 

 

Six months ended June 30,

(In thousands)

2021

 

2020

 

 

 

 

Financing activities:

 

 

 

Proceeds from mortgage notes payable

60,293

 

 

336,849

 

Repayments of mortgage notes payable

(20,572)

 

 

(134,493)

 

Payments for deposits and other mortgage loan costs

(2,411)

 

 

(10,541)

 

Payments for mortgage prepayment costs

 

 

(5,919)

 

Proceeds from lines of credit

225,000

 

 

284,000

 

Payments on lines of credit

(190,500)

 

 

(191,500)

 

Repayment of Term Loan

 

 

(70,000)

 

Proceeds from sales of preferred stock and Units, net of offering costs and redemptions

68,283

 

 

120,497

 

Proceeds from exercises of Warrants

 

 

29

 

Payments for redemptions of preferred stock

(83,256)

 

 

(48,202)

 

Proceeds from sales of common stock

14,879

 

 

 

Common Stock dividends paid

(17,736)

 

 

(24,647)

 

Preferred stock dividends and Class A Unit distributions paid

(67,870)

 

 

(68,538)

 

Payments for deferred offering costs

(2,001)

 

 

(9,701)

 

(Distributions to) contributions from non-controlling interests

(100)

 

 

197

 

Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities

(15,991)

 

 

178,031

 

 

 

 

 

Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

15,068

 

 

(20,819)

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of year

75,716

 

 

137,253

 

Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

$

90,784

 

 

$

116,434

 

Real Estate Loan Investments

The following tables present details pertaining to our portfolio of fixed rate, interest-only real estate loan investments.

Project/Property

 

Location

 

Maturity
date

 

Optional
extension
date

 

Total loan
commitments

 

Carrying amount (1) as of

 

Current /
deferred
interest %
per annum

 

 

 

 

 

June 30, 2021

 

December 31, 2020

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multifamily communities:

 

 

 

 

 

(in thousands)

 

 

Berryessa

 

San Jose, CA

 

2/13/2022

 

2/13/2023

 

$

137,616

 

 

$

132,103

 

 

$

126,237

 

 

8.5 / 3

The Anson

 

Nashville, TN

 

11/24/2021

 

11/24/2023

 

6,240

 

 

6,240

 

 

6,240

 

 

8.5 / 4.5

The Anson Capital

 

Nashville, TN

 

11/24/2021

 

11/24/2023

 

5,659

 

 

5,050

 

 

4,839

 

 

8.5 / 4.5

V & Three

 

Charlotte, NC

 

8/15/2021

 

8/15/2022

 

10,336

 

 

10,335

 

 

10,335

 

 

8.5 / 5

V & Three Capital

 

Charlotte, NC

 

8/18/2021

 

8/18/2022

 

7,338

 

 

7,338

 

 

7,162

 

 

8.5 / 5

Cameron Square

 

Alexandria, VA

 

10/11/2021

 

10/11/2023

 

21,340

 

 

21,298

 

 

20,874

 

 

8.5 / 3

Cameron Square Capital

 

Alexandria, VA

 

10/11/2021

 

10/11/2023

 

8,850

 

 

8,850

 

 

8,850

 

 

8.5 / 3

Southpoint

 

Fredericksburg, VA

2/28/2022

 

2/28/2024

 

7,348

 

 

7,348

 

 

7,348

 

 

8.5 / 4

Southpoint Capital

 

Fredericksburg, VA

2/28/2022

 

2/28/2024

 

4,962

 

 

4,828

 

 

4,626

 

 

8.5 / 4

Hidden River II

 

Tampa, FL

 

10/11/2022

 

10/11/2024

 

4,462

 

 

4,462

 

 

4,462

 

 

8.5 / 3.5

Hidden River II Capital

 

Tampa, FL

 

10/11/2022

 

10/11/2024

 

2,763

 

 

2,568

 

 

2,461

 

 

8.5 / 3.5

Vintage Horizon West

 

Orlando, FL

 

10/11/2022

 

10/11/2024

 

10,900

 

 

9,412

 

 

9,019

 

 

8.5 / 5.5

Chestnut Farms

 

Charlotte, NC

 

2/28/2025

 

N/A

 

13,372

 

 

12,179

 

 

11,671

 

 

8.5 / 5.5

Vintage Jones Franklin

 

Raleigh, NC

 

11/14/2023

 

5/14/2025

 

10,000

 

 

8,608

 

 

7,904

 

 

8.5 / 5.5

Solis Cumming Town

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Center

 

Atlanta, GA

 

9/3/2024

 

9/3/2026

 

20,681

 

 

13,433

 

 

5,584

 

 

8.5 / 5.5

Hudson at Metro West

 

Orlando, FL

 

9/1/2024

 

3/1/2026

 

16,791

 

 

5,015

 

 

 

 

8.5 / 4.5

Oxford Club Drive

 

Atlanta, GA

 

3/30/2022

 

N/A

 

7,744

 

 

7,744

 

 

 

 

13

Populus at Pooler

 

Savannah, GA

 

5/27/2025

 

5/27/2026

 

15,907

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.5 / 4.25

Populus at Pooler Capital

 

Savannah, GA

 

5/27/2025

 

5/27/2026

 

1,169

 

 

 

 

 

 

8.5 / 4.25

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Repaid multifamily communities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Newbergh

 

Atlanta, GA

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

11,749

 

 

(2)

Newbergh Capital

 

Atlanta, GA

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

6,176

 

 

(2)

Vintage Destin

 

Destin, FL

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

9,736

 

 

(3)

Kennesaw Crossing

 

Atlanta, GA

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

N/A

 

 

 

13,025

 

 

(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office property:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8West (5)

 

Atlanta, GA

 

11/29/2022

 

11/29/2024

 

19,193

 

 

12,735

 

 

11,858

 

 

8.5 / 5

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

332,671

 

 

279,546

 

 

290,156

 

 

 

Unamortized loan origination fees

 

 

 

(1,755)

 

 

(1,194)

 

 

 

Allowances for expected credit losses and doubtful accounts

 

(7,929)

 

 

(9,067)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Carrying amount

 

 

 

 

 

 

$

269,862

 

 

$

279,895

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Carrying amounts presented per loan are amounts drawn.

(2) On March 12, 2021, we received approximately $23.7 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loans.

(3) On June 1, 2021, we received approximately $13.8 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan.

(4) On June 30, 2021, we received approximately $14.8 million in full satisfaction of the principal and all interest due on the loan.

(5) This loan was sold at par, plus accrued interest to date, to Highwoods Properties, an unrelated party, on July 29, 2021.

We hold options or rights of first offer, but not obligations, to purchase some of the properties which are partially financed by our real estate loan investments. Certain option purchase prices may be negotiated at the time of the loan closing and are to be calculated based upon market cap rates at the time of exercise of the purchase option, with discounts up to 15 basis points (if any), depending on the loan. As of June 30, 2021, potential property acquisitions and units from projects in our real estate loan investment portfolio consisted of:

 

 

 

Total units
upon

 

Purchase option window

 

Project/Property

Location

 

completion (1)

 

Begin

 

End

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Multifamily communities

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase options at discount to market:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

V & Three

Charlotte, NC

 

338

 

 

S + 90 days (2)

 

S + 150 days (2)

 

The Anson

Nashville, TN

 

301

 

 

S + 90 days (2)

 

S + 150 days (2)

 

Southpoint

Fredericksburg, VA

 

240

 

 

S + 90 days (2)

 

S + 150 days (2)

 

Hidden River II

Tampa, FL

 

204

 

 

S + 90 days (2)

 

S + 150 days (2)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Purchase options with no discount or rights of first offer:

 

 

 

 

 

Hudson at Metro West

Orlando, FL

 

320

 

 

S + 90 days (2)

 

S + 150 days (2)

 

Vintage Horizon West

Orlando, FL

 

340

 

 

(3)

 

(3)

 

Vintage Jones Franklin

Raleigh, NC

 

277

 

 

(3)

 

(3)

 

Club Drive

Atlanta, GA

 

352

 

 

(5)

 

(5)

 

Populus at Pooler

Savannah, GA

 

316

 

 

(6)

 

(6)

 

Cameron Square

Alexandria, VA

 

302

 

 

(4)

 

(4)

 

Solis Chestnut Farm

Charlotte, NC

 

256

 

 

(4)

 

(4)

 

Solis Cumming Town Center

Atlanta, GA

 

320

 

 

(4)

 

(4)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Office property

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

8West

Atlanta, GA

 

 

 

(7)

 

(7)

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

3,566

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) We evaluate each project individually and we make no assurance that we will acquire any of the underlying properties from our real estate loan investment portfolio.

 

(2) The option period window begins and ends at the number of days indicated beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property.

 

(3) The option period window begins on the later of one year following receipt of final certificate of occupancy or 90 days beyond the achievement of a 93% physical occupancy rate by the underlying property and ends 60 days beyond the option period beginning date.

 

(4) We hold a right of first offer on the property.

 

(5) The underlying loan is a land acquisition bridge loan that is anticipated to be converted to a real estate loan investment in the future with a purchase option or right of first offer.

 

(6) The option period begins upon the property's achievement of 80% occupancy. If we are unable to reach an agreement on the property's market value, we have a right of first offer.

 

(7) The real estate loan investment supporting the 8West office building and five of our office properties were sold to Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership, an unrelated party, on July 29, 2021.

 

Mortgage Indebtedness

The following table and chart summarizes the future maturities of our mortgage notes payable:

(in thousands)

 

Total

 

 

 

Maturity dates occurring in:

 

 

 

 

 

2021

 

$

83,288

 

2022

 

121,001

 

2023

 

116,768

 

2024

 

290,171

 

2025

 

58,234

 

2026

 

255,709

 

2027

 

280,530

 

2028

 

339,189

 

2029

 

322,040

 

2030

 

359,458

 

Thereafter

 

454,038

 

 

 

 

Totals

 

$

2,680,426

 

Future Principal Payments

The Company’s estimated future principal payments due on its debt instruments as of June 30, 2021 were:

Period

Future principal
payments
(in thousands)

2021 (1)

$

139,788

2022

 

121,001

2023

 

116,768

2024

 

290,171

2025

 

58,234

2026

 

255,709

2027

 

280,530

2028

 

339,189

2029

 

322,040

2030

 

359,458

Thereafter

 

454,038

 

 

Total

$

2,736,926

 

 

(1) Includes the principal amount due on our
revolving line of credit of $56.5 million as of
June 30, 2021.

Multifamily Communities

As of June 30, 2021, our multifamily community portfolio consisted of the following properties:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Three months ended
June 30, 2021

Property

 

Location

 

Number of
units

 

Average unit
size (sq. ft.)

 

Average
physical
occupancy

 

Average rent
per unit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Same-Store Communities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Aldridge at Town Village

 

Atlanta, GA

 

300

 

 

969

 

 

98.1

%

 

$

1,451

 

Green Park

 

Atlanta, GA

 

310

 

 

985

 

 

96.7

%

 

$

1,530

 

Overton Rise

 

Atlanta, GA

 

294

 

 

1,018

 

 

95.4

%

 

$

1,603

 

Summit Crossing I

 

Atlanta, GA

 

345

 

 

1,034

 

 

98.1

%

 

$

1,301

 

Summit Crossing II

 

Atlanta, GA

 

140

 

 

1,100

 

 

98.1

%

 

$

1,401

 

The Reserve at Summit Crossing

 

Atlanta, GA

 

172

 

 

1,002

 

 

97.9

%

 

$

1,381

 

Avenues at Cypress

 

Houston, TX

 

240

 

 

1,170

 

 

96.3

%

 

$

1,488

 

Avenues at Northpointe

 

Houston, TX

 

280

 

 

1,167

 

 

96.8

%

 

$

1,429

 

Stone Creek

 

Houston, TX

 

246

 

 

852

 

 

96.9

%

 

$

1,185

 

Vineyards

 

Houston, TX

 

369

 

 

1,122

 

 

98.2

%

 

$

1,211

 

Aster at Lely Resort

 

Naples, FL

 

308

 

 

1,071

 

 

97.2

%

 

$

1,485

 

Sorrel

 

Jacksonville, FL

 

290

 

 

1,048

 

 

96.6

%

 

$

1,360

 

Lux at Sorrel

 

Jacksonville, FL

 

265

 

 

1,025

 

 

97.0

%

 

$

1,404

 

525 Avalon Park

 

Orlando, FL

 

487

 

 

1,394

 

 

96.9

%

 

$

1,526

 

Citi Lakes

 

Orlando, FL

 

346

 

 

984

 

 

96.1

%

 

$

1,457

 

Village at Baldwin Park

 

Orlando, FL

 

528

 

 

1,069

 

 

96.1

%

 

$

1,691

 

Luxe at Lakewood Ranch

 

Sarasota, FL

 

280

 

 

1,105

 

 

95.8

%

 

$

1,517

 

Venue at Lakewood Ranch

 

Sarasota, FL

 

237

 

 

1,001

 

 

97.5

%

 

$

1,564

 

Crosstown Walk

 

Tampa, FL

 

342

 

 

1,070

 

 

97.3

%

 

$

1,388

 

Overlook at Crosstown Walk

 

Tampa, FL

 

180

 

 

986

 

 

96.9

%

 

$

1,462

 

Citrus Village

 

Tampa, FL

 

296

 

 

980

 

 

96.3

%

 

$

1,397

 

Five Oaks at Westchase

 

Tampa, FL

 

218

 

 

983

 

 

97.4

%

 

$

1,552

 

Lodge at Hidden River

 

Tampa, FL

 

300

 

 

980

 

 

96.3

%

 

$

1,444

 

Lenox Village

 

Nashville, TN

 

273

 

 

906

 

 

96.7

%

 

$

1,319

 

Regent at Lenox

 

Nashville, TN

 

18

 

 

1,072

 

 

100.0

%

 

$

1,379

 

Retreat at Lenox

 

Nashville, TN

 

183

 

 

773

 

 

97.3

%

 

$

1,263

 

CityPark View

 

Charlotte, NC

 

284

 

 

948

 

 

95.5

%

 

$

1,168

 

CityPark View South

 

Charlotte, NC

 

200

 

 

1,005

 

 

95.8

%

 

$

1,290

 

Colony at Centerpointe

 

Richmond, VA

 

255

 

 

1,149

 

 

98.2

%

 

$

1,431

 

Founders Village

 

Williamsburg, VA

 

247

 

 

1,070

 

 

96.8

%

 

$

1,435

 

Retreat at Greystone

 

Birmingham, AL

 

312

 

 

1,100

 

 

97.1

%

 

$

1,419

 

Vestavia Reserve

 

Birmingham, AL

 

272

 

 

1,113

 

 

97.1

%

 

$

1,562

 

Adara Overland Park

 

Kansas City, KS

 

260

 

 

1,116

 

 

96.3

%

 

$

1,347

 

Claiborne Crossing

 

Louisville, KY

 

242

 

 

1,204

 

 

96.8

%

 

$

1,394

 

City Vista

 

Pittsburgh, PA

 

272

 

 

1,023

 

 

96.7

%

 

$

1,472

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total/Average Same-Store Communities

 

 

 

9,591

 

 

 

 

96.9

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Stabilized Communities:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Artisan at Viera

 

Melbourne, FL

 

259

 

 

1,070

 

 

95.9

%

 

$

1,703

 

The Menlo

 

Jacksonville, FL

 

332

 

 

966

 

 

95.6

%

 

$

1,517

 

The Blake

 

Orlando, FL

 

281

 

 

908

 

 

95.5

%

 

$

1,466

 

Parkside at the Beach

 

Panama City Beach, FL

 

288

 

 

1,041

 

 

98.3

%

 

$

1,444

 

Horizon at Wiregrass

 

Tampa, FL

 

392

 

 

973

 

 

97.8

%

 

$

1,539

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total/Average Stabilized Communities

 

 

 

1,552

 

 

 

 

96.8

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The Ellison

 

Atlanta, GA

 

250

 

 

1,064

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total multifamily community units

 

 

 

11,393

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, our average same-store multifamily communities' physical occupancy was 96.9%. We calculate average same-store physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average of the number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of each year. We exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We believe "Same Property" information is useful as it allows both management and investors to gauge our management effectiveness via comparisons of financial and operational results between interim and annual periods for those subsets of multifamily communities owned for current and prior comparative periods.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, our average stabilized physical occupancy was 96.8%. We calculate average stabilized physical occupancy for quarterly periods as the average number of occupied units on the 20th day of each of the trailing three months from the reporting period end date. All of our multifamily communities were stabilized for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021 except The Ellison.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, our average economic occupancy was 96.5%. We define average economic occupancy as market rent reduced by vacancy losses, expressed as a percentage. All of our multifamily properties are included in these calculations except for properties which are not yet stabilized (which we define as properties having first achieved 93% physical occupancy for three full months in a quarter), properties which are owned for less than the entire reporting period and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses or are adding additional phases. We also exclude properties which are currently being marketed for sale, of which we had none at June 30, 2021. Average economic occupancy is useful both to management and investors as a gauge of our effectiveness in realizing the full revenue generating potential of our multifamily communities given market rents and occupancy rates.

Capital Expenditures

We regularly incur capital expenditures related to our owned multifamily communities. Capital expenditures may be nonrecurring and discretionary, as part of a strategic plan intended to increase a property’s value and corresponding revenue-generating ability, or may be normally recurring and necessary to maintain the income streams and present value of a property. Certain capital expenditures may be budgeted and reserved for upon acquiring a property as initial expenditures necessary to bring a property up to our standards or to add features or amenities that we believe make the property a compelling value to prospective residents in its individual market. These budgeted nonrecurring capital expenditures in connection with an acquisition are funded from the capital source(s) for the acquisition and are not dependent upon subsequent property operating cash flows for funding. Certain recurring safety-related operational capital expenditures have continued without interruption as they remain necessary for the continued normal operation of our properties.

For the three-month period ended June 30, 2021, our capital expenditures for multifamily communities consisted of:

 

 

 

Capital Expenditures - Multifamily Communities

 

 

 

Recurring

 

Non-recurring

 

Total

(in thousands, except per-unit figures)

Amount

 

Per Unit

 

Amount

 

Per Unit

 

Amount

 

Per Unit

Appliances

$

183

 

 

$

16.37

 

 

$

 

 

$

 

 

$

183

 

 

$

16.37

 

Carpets

 

 

489

 

 

43.86

 

 

 

 

 

 

489

 

 

43.86

 

Wood / vinyl flooring

66

 

 

5.94

 

 

158

 

 

14.20

 

 

224

 

 

20.14

 

Mini blinds and ceiling fans

30

 

 

2.74

 

 

 

 

 

 

30

 

 

2.74

 

Fire safety

 

 

 

 

78

 

 

6.99

 

 

78

 

 

6.99

 

HVAC

 

220

 

 

19.76

 

 

 

 

 

 

220

 

 

19.76

 

Computers, equipment, misc.

15

 

 

1.35

 

 

47

 

 

4.14

 

 

62

 

 

5.49

 

Elevators

 

 

 

 

10

 

 

0.92

 

 

10

 

 

0.92

 

Exterior painting and lighting

 

 

 

 

122

 

 

10.90

 

 

122

 

 

10.90

 

Leasing office and other common amenities

18

 

 

1.62

 

 

179

 

 

16.11

 

 

197

 

 

17.73

 

Major structural projects

 

 

 

 

295

 

 

26.51

 

 

295

 

 

26.51

 

Cabinets, countertops and unit upgrades

 

 

 

 

287

 

 

25.74

 

 

287

 

 

25.74

 

Landscaping and fencing

 

 

 

 

255

 

 

22.86

 

 

255

 

 

22.86

 

Parking lots and sidewalks

19

 

 

1.72

 

 

2

 

 

0.19

 

 

21

 

 

1.91

 

Signage and sanitation

 

 

 

 

6

 

 

0.57

 

 

6

 

 

0.57

 

Totals

 

 

$

1,040

 

 

$

93.36

 

 

$

1,439

 

 

$

129.13

 

 

$

2,479

 

 

$

222.49

 

Grocery-Anchored Shopping Center Portfolio

As of June 30, 2021, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio consisted of the following properties:

Property name

Location

 

Year built

 

GLA (1)

 

Percent leased

 

Grocery anchor tenant

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Castleberry-Southard

Atlanta, GA

 

2006

 

80,018

 

 

100.0

%

 

Publix

Cherokee Plaza

Atlanta, GA

 

1958

 

102,864

 

 

100.0

%

 

Kroger

Governors Towne Square

Atlanta, GA

 

2004

 

68,658

 

 

100.0

%

 

Publix

Lakeland Plaza

Atlanta, GA

 

1990

 

301,711

 

 

95.3

%

 

Sprouts

Powder Springs

Atlanta, GA

 

1999

 

77,853

 

 

96.7

%

 

Publix

Rockbridge Village

Atlanta, GA

 

2005

 

102,432

 

 

84.4

%

 

Kroger

Roswell Wieuca Shopping Center

Atlanta, GA

 

2007

 

74,370

 

 

97.8

%

 

The Fresh Market

Royal Lakes Marketplace

Atlanta, GA

 

2008

 

119,493

 

 

94.5

%

 

Kroger

Sandy Plains Exchange

Atlanta, GA

 

1997

 

72,784

 

 

100.0

%

 

Publix

Summit Point

Atlanta, GA

 

2004

 

111,970

 

 

82.2

%

 

Publix

Thompson Bridge Commons

Atlanta, GA

 

2001

 

92,587

 

 

96.2

%

 

Kroger

Wade Green Village

Atlanta, GA

 

1993

 

74,978

 

 

94.5

%

 

Publix

Woodmont Village

Atlanta, GA

 

2002

 

85,639

 

 

96.3

%

 

Kroger

Woodstock Crossing

Atlanta, GA

 

1994

 

66,122

 

 

100.0

%

 

Kroger

East Gate Shopping Center

Augusta, GA

 

1995

 

75,716

 

 

95.0

%

 

Publix

Fury's Ferry

Augusta, GA

 

1996

 

70,458

 

 

98.0

%

 

Publix

Parkway Centre

Columbus, GA

 

1999

 

53,088

 

 

97.7

%

 

Publix

Greensboro Village

Nashville, TN

 

2005

 

70,203

 

 

100.0

%

 

Publix

Spring Hill Plaza

Nashville, TN

 

2005

 

66,693

 

 

100.0

%

 

Publix

Parkway Town Centre

Nashville, TN

 

2005

 

65,587

 

 

100.0

%

 

Publix

The Market at Salem Cove

Nashville, TN

 

2010

 

62,356

 

 

97.8

%

 

Publix

The Market at Victory Village

Nashville, TN

 

2007

 

71,300

 

 

100.0

%

 

Publix

The Overlook at Hamilton Place

Chattanooga, TN

 

1992

 

213,095

 

 

100.0

%

 

The Fresh Market

Shoppes of Parkland

Miami-Ft. Lauderdale, FL

 

2000

 

145,720

 

 

100.0

%

 

BJ's Wholesale Club

Crossroads Market

Naples, FL

 

1993

 

126,895

 

 

100.0

%

 

Publix

Neapolitan Way (2)

Naples, FL

 

1985

 

137,580

 

 

91.5

%

 

Publix

Berry Town Center

Orlando, FL

 

2003

 

99,441

 

 

84.0

%

 

Publix

Deltona Landings

Orlando, FL

 

1999

 

59,966

 

 

98.4

%

 

Publix

University Palms

Orlando, FL

 

1993

 

99,172

 

 

98.9

%

 

Publix

Disston Plaza

Tampa-St. Petersburg, FL

 

1954

 

129,150

 

 

96.1

%

 

Publix

Barclay Crossing

Tampa, FL

 

1998

 

54,958

 

 

100.0

%

 

Publix

Polo Grounds Mall

West Palm Beach, FL

 

1966

 

130,285

 

 

97.3

%

 

Publix

Kingwood Glen

Houston, TX

 

1998

 

103,397

 

 

97.1

%

 

Kroger

Independence Square

Dallas, TX

 

1977

 

140,218

 

 

87.0

%

 

Tom Thumb

Midway Market

Dallas, TX

 

2002

 

85,599

 

 

94.9

%

 

Kroger

Oak Park Village

San Antonio, TX

 

1970

 

64,855

 

 

100.0

%

 

H.E.B.

Irmo Station

Columbia, SC

 

1980

 

99,384

 

 

90.8

%

 

Kroger

Rosewood Shopping Center

Columbia, SC

 

2002

 

36,887

 

 

93.5

%

 

Publix

Anderson Central

Greenville Spartanburg, SC

 

1999

 

223,211

 

 

94.9

%

 

Walmart

Fairview Market

Greenville Spartanburg, SC

 

1998

 

46,303

 

 

97.0

%

 

Aldi

Brawley Commons

Charlotte, NC

 

1997

 

122,028

 

 

98.6

%

 

Publix

West Town Market

Charlotte, NC

 

2004

 

67,883

 

 

100.0

%

 

Harris Teeter

Heritage Station

Raleigh, NC

 

2004

 

72,946

 

 

100.0

%

 

Harris Teeter

Maynard Crossing

Raleigh, NC

 

1996

 

122,781

 

 

93.9

%

 

Harris Teeter

Wakefield Crossing

Raleigh, NC

 

2001

 

75,927

 

 

98.2

%

 

Food Lion

Southgate Village

Birmingham, AL

 

1988

 

75,092

 

 

96.8

%

 

Publix

Hollymead Town Center

Charlottesville, VA

 

2005

 

158,807

 

 

88.4

%

 

Harris Teeter

Free State Shopping Center

Washington, DC

 

1970

 

264,152

 

 

98.0

%

 

Giant

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4,922,612

 

 

95.8

%

 

 

Redevelopment properties:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Champions Village

Houston, TX

 

1973

 

383,346

 

 

67.6

%

 

Randalls

Sweetgrass Corner

Charleston, SC

 

1999

 

89,124

 

 

29.1

%

 

(3)

Conway Plaza

Orlando, FL

 

1966

 

117,705

 

 

76.3

%

 

Publix

Hanover Center (4)

Wilmington, NC

 

1954

 

305,346

 

 

81.7

%

 

Harris Teeter

Gayton Crossing

Richmond, VA

 

1983

 

158,316

 

(5)

74.0

%

 

Kroger

Fairfield Shopping Center (4)

Virginia Beach, VA

 

1985

 

231,829

 

 

83.6

%

 

Food Lion

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

1,285,666

 

 

72.7

%

 

 

Grand total/weighted average

 

 

 

 

6,208,278

 

 

91.1

%

 

 

(1)

Gross leasable area, or GLA, represents the total amount of property square footage that can be leased to tenants.

(2)

Investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that is not prorated for our ownership percentage.

(3)

Bi-Lo (the former anchor tenant) had extended their term through April 30, 2019 and had no further right or option to extend their lease.

(4)

Property is owned through a consolidated joint venture.

(5)

The GLA figure shown excludes the GLA of the Kroger store, which is owned by others.

As of June 30, 2021, our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio was 91.1% leased (95.8% excluding redevelopment properties). We define percent leased as the percentage of gross leasable area that is leased as of the period end date, including non-cancelable lease agreements that have been signed which have not yet commenced. This metric is used by management to gauge the extent to which our grocery-anchored shopping centers are delivering their total potential rental and other revenues.

Details regarding lease expirations (assuming no exercises of tenant renewal options) within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio as of June 30, 2021 were:

 

 

Totals

 

 

Number
of leases

 

Leased
GLA

 

Percent of
leased GLA

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Month to month

 

15

 

 

24,197

 

 

0.4

%

2021

 

70

 

 

219,502

 

 

3.9

%

2022

 

186

 

 

640,619

 

 

11.3

%

2023

 

145

 

 

642,239

 

 

11.4

%

2024

 

138

 

 

1,197,711

 

 

21.2

%

2025

 

126

 

 

981,446

 

 

17.4

%

2026

 

100

 

 

522,983

 

 

9.3

%

2027

 

31

 

 

200,704

 

 

3.6

%

2028

 

29

 

 

358,727

 

 

6.4

%

2029

 

25

 

 

151,566

 

 

2.7

%

2030

 

17

 

 

129,154

 

 

2.3

%

2031 +

 

33

 

 

579,718

 

 

10.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

915

 

 

5,648,566

 

5648566

100.0

%

Our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio contained the following anchor tenants as of June 30, 2021:

Tenant

 

GLA

 

Percent of
total GLA

Publix

 

1,179,030

 

 

19.0

%

Kroger

 

581,593

 

 

9.4

%

Harris Teeter

 

273,273

 

 

4.4

%

Wal-Mart

 

183,211

 

 

3.0

%

BJ's Wholesale Club

 

108,532

 

 

1.7

%

Food Lion

 

76,523

 

 

1.2

%

Giant

 

73,149

 

 

1.2

%

Randall's

 

61,604

 

 

1.0

%

H.E.B

 

54,844

 

 

0.9

%

Tom Thumb

 

43,600

 

 

0.7

%

The Fresh Market

 

43,321

 

 

0.7

%

Sprouts

 

29,855

 

 

0.5

%

Aldi

 

23,622

 

 

0.4

%

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

2,732,157

 

 

44.1

%

 

 

 

 

 

Our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2021 will present income statements of New Market Properties, LLC within the Results of Operations section of Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations.

Second-generation capital expenditures within our grocery-anchored shopping center portfolio by property for the second quarter 2021 totaled approximately $1.2 million. Second-generation capital expenditures exclude those expenditures made in our grocery-anchored shopping center and office building portfolios (i) to lease space to "first generation" tenants (i.e. leasing capital for existing vacancies and known move-outs at the time of acquisition), (ii) to bring recently acquired properties up to our ownership standards, and (iii) for property redevelopments and repositioning.

Office Building Portfolio

As of June 30, 2021, our office building portfolio consisted of the following properties:

Property Name

 

Location

 

GLA

 

Percent leased

Three Ravinia

 

Atlanta, GA

 

814,000

 

 

79

%

150 Fayetteville (1)

 

Raleigh, NC

 

560,000

 

 

89

%

Capitol Towers(1)

 

Charlotte, NC

 

479,000

 

 

98

%

CAPTRUST Tower (1)

 

Raleigh, NC

 

300,000

 

 

97

%

Morrocroft Centre (1)

 

Charlotte, NC

 

291,000

 

 

98

%

Westridge at La Cantera

 

San Antonio, TX

 

258,000

 

 

100

%

Armour Yards

 

Atlanta, GA

 

187,000

 

 

97

%

Brookwood Center

 

Birmingham, AL

 

169,000

 

 

100

%

Galleria 75 (1)

 

Atlanta, GA

 

111,000

 

 

70

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total/Average

 

 

 

3,169,000

 

 

91

%

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) Properties were sold to Highwoods Properties, an unrelated third party, on July 29, 2021

As of June 30, 2021, our office building portfolio includes the following significant tenants:

 

 

 

Rentable square
footage

 

Percent of
Annual Base
Rent

 

Annual Base
Rent (in
thousands)

InterContinental Hotels Group

493,000

 

 

14.1

%

 

$

12,064

 

Albemarle (1)

162,000

 

 

6.9

%

 

5,870

 

CapFinancial (1)

105,000

 

 

4.4

%

 

3,767

 

USAA

129,000

 

 

3.8

%

 

3,276

 

Vericast

129,000

 

 

3.5

%

 

3,027

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total

1,018,000

 

 

32.7

%

 

$

28,004

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

(1) The properties leased to these tenants were sold to Highwoods Realty Limited Partnership, an unrelated third party, on July 29, 2021.

We define Annual Base Rent as the current monthly base rent annualized under the respective leases.

As of June 30, 2021, the leased square footage of our office building portfolio expires according to the following schedule:

 

 

 

 

Percent of

Year of lease expiration

 

Rented square

 

rented

 

feet

 

square feet

2021

 

39,000

 

 

1.4

%

2022

 

122,000

 

 

4.3

%

2023

 

134,000

 

 

4.7

%

2024

 

279,000

 

 

9.8

%

2025

 

270,000

 

 

9.5

%

2026

 

282,000

 

 

9.9

%

2027

 

328,000

 

 

11.5

%

2028

 

255,000

 

 

9.0

%

2029

 

57,000

 

 

2.0

%

2030

 

178,000

 

 

6.3

%

2031 +

 

896,000

 

 

31.6

%

 

 

 

 

 

Total

 

2,840,000

 

 

100.0

%

The Company recognized second-generation capital expenditures within its office building portfolio of approximately $714,000 during the second quarter 2021.

Definitions of Non-GAAP Measures

We disclose FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI, each of which meet the definition of a “non-GAAP financial measure”, as set forth in Item 10(e) of Regulation S-K promulgated by the SEC. As a result we are required to include in this filing a statement of why the Company believes that presentation of these measures provides useful information to investors. The non-GAAP measures of FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be considered as an alternative to net income (determined in accordance with GAAP) as an indication of our performance, and we believe that to understand our performance further FFO, Core FFO, AFFO and NOI should be compared with our reported net income or net loss and considered in addition to cash flows in accordance with GAAP, as presented in our consolidated financial statements. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.

Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders (“FFO”)

FFO is one of the most commonly utilized Non-GAAP measures currently in practice. In its 2002 “White Paper on Funds From Operations,” which was restated in 2018, the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts, or NAREIT, standardized the definition of how Net income/loss should be adjusted to arrive at FFO, in the interests of uniformity and comparability. We have adopted the NAREIT definition for computing FFO as a meaningful supplemental gauge of our operating results, and as is most often presented by other REIT industry participants.

The NAREIT definition of FFO (and the one reported by the Company) is:

Net income/loss, excluding:

  • depreciation and amortization related to real estate;
  • gains and losses from the sale of certain real estate assets;
  • gains and losses from change in control and
  • impairment writedowns of certain real estate assets and investments in entities where the impairment is directly attributable to decreases in the value of depreciable real estate held by the entity.

Not all companies necessarily utilize the standardized NAREIT definition of FFO, so caution should be taken in comparing the Company’s reported FFO results to those of other companies. The Company’s FFO results are comparable to the FFO results of other companies that follow the NAREIT definition of FFO and report these figures on that basis. FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.

Core Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders (“Core FFO”)

The Company makes adjustments to FFO to remove costs incurred and revenues recorded that are singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company and portray its primary operational results. The Company calculates Core FFO as:

FFO, plus:

  • acquisition and pursuit (dead deal) costs;
  • loan cost amortization on acquisition term notes and loan coordination fees;
  • losses on debt extinguishments or refinancing costs;
  • Internalization costs;
  • expenses incurred on calls of preferred stock;
  • deemed dividends for redemptions of and non-cash dividends on preferred stock;
  • expenses related to the COVID-19 global pandemic; and

Less:

  • earnest money forfeitures by prospective asset purchasers.

Core FFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to Core FFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize Core FFO as a supplemental measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe Core FFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of Core FFO removes costs incurred and revenues recorded that are often singular in nature and outside the normal operations of the Company, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. Core FFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders.

Adjusted Funds From Operations Attributable to Common Stockholders and Unitholders (“AFFO”)

AFFO makes further adjustments to Core FFO results in order to arrive at a more refined measure of operating and financial performance. There is no industry standard definition of AFFO and practice is divergent across the industry. The Company calculates AFFO as:

Core FFO, plus:

  • non-cash equity compensation to directors and executives;
  • non-cash (income) expense for current expected credit losses;
  • amortization of loan closing costs;
  • depreciation and amortization of non-real estate assets;
  • net loan origination fees received;
  • deferred interest income received;
  • amortization of lease inducements;
  • cash received in excess of (exceeded by) amortization of purchase option termination revenues;
  • non-cash dividends on Series M Preferred Stock and mShares; and
  • earnest money forfeiture from prospective asset purchaser;

Less:

  • non-cash loan interest income;
  • cash paid for loan closing costs related to our Revolving Line of Credit;
  • amortization of straight-line rent adjustments and acquired real estate intangible assets and/or liabilities;
  • amortization of deferred revenues; and
  • normally-recurring capital expenditures and capitalized second generation leasing costs.

AFFO figures reported by us may not be comparable to those AFFO figures reported by other companies. We utilize AFFO as another measure of the operating performance of our portfolio of real estate assets. We believe AFFO is useful to investors as a supplemental gauge of our operating performance and may be useful in comparing our operating performance with other real estate companies. Since our calculation of AFFO removes other significant non-cash charges and revenues and other costs which are not representative of our ongoing business operations, we believe it improves comparability to investors in assessing our core operating results across periods. AFFO is a non-GAAP measure that is reconciled to its most comparable GAAP measure, net income/loss available to common stockholders. FFO, Core FFO and AFFO are not considered measures of liquidity and are not alternatives to measures calculated under GAAP.

Same-Store Net Operating Income (“NOI”)

We use same-store net operating income as an operational metric for our same-store multifamily communities, enabling comparisons of those properties’ operating results between the current reporting period and the prior year comparative period. We define our population of same-store multifamily communities as those that are stabilized and that have been owned for at least 15 full months as of the end of the first quarter of each year, and exclude the operating results of properties for which construction of adjacent phases has commenced, and properties which are undergoing significant capital projects, have sustained significant casualty losses, or are being marketed for sale as of the end of the reporting period. We define net operating income as rental and other property revenues, less total property and maintenance expenses, property management fees, real estate taxes, general and administrative expenses, and property insurance. We believe that net operating income is an important supplemental measure of operating performance for REITs because it provides measures of core operations, rather than factoring in depreciation and amortization, financing costs, acquisition costs, and other corporate expenses. Net operating income is a widely utilized measure of comparative operating performance in the REIT industry, but is not a substitute for the most comparable GAAP-compliant measure, net income/loss.

About Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc.

Preferred Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE: APTS) is a real estate investment trust engaged primarily in the ownership and operation of Class A multifamily properties, with select investments in grocery-anchored shopping centers. Preferred Apartment Communities’ investment objective is to generate attractive, stable returns for stockholders by investing in income-producing properties and acquiring or originating real estate loans for multifamily communities. As of June 30, 2021, the Company owned or was invested in 117 properties in 13 states, predominantly in the Southeast region of the United States.


