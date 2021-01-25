Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOS ANGELES, Jan. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), an independent commercial bank, today reported results for the quarter ended December 31, 2020. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $20.9 million or $1.40 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is up from net income of $19.6 million or $1.31 per diluted share for the fourth quarter of 2019 and easily tops recorded net income of $17.1 million or $1.15 per diluted share for the third quarter of 2020. The primary reason for the increase compared to the prior year is a 14.0% increase in net interest income partially offset by a larger provision for credit losses in the current quarter. On a linked quarter basis, net income increased due to a smaller provision for credit losses in the current quarter ($4.2 million vs $9.0 million) as well as a $1.9 million increase in net interest income.
Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “I am pleased to report that Preferred Bank posted record quarterly earnings per share of $1.40. On a pre-provision, pre-tax (“PPPT”) basis, 2020 was also a record year for earnings for Preferred Bank. Following are the highlights for the quarter and the year:
Net income of $1.40 (Q4) and $4.65 (Year)
Return on assets (“ROA”) of 1.63% (Q4) and 1.41% (Year)
Return on beginning equity (“ROE”) of 16.49% (Q4) and 14.78% (Year)
PPPT return on beginning equity of 26.25% (Q4) and 24.76% (Year)
Loan growth of 2.3% (Q4) and 6.4% (Year) excluding PPP
Deposit growth of 0.6% (Q4) and 11.5% (Year)
Net interest margin of 3.66% (Q4) and 3.62% (Year)
Efficiency ratio of 29.9% (Q4) and 31.8% (Year)
“Fourth quarter net interest income and net interest margin were enhanced by interest recorded on a purchased credit deteriorated (“PCD”) loan of $473,000 and by $499,000 in fees received on loans made through the Main Street Lending Program (“MSLP”). Both of these items are nonrecurring. The net interest margin was 3.66% for the quarter and without these two items, the margin would have been 3.58%. During the quarter, reductions in overall interest costs outpaced a modest decline in loan yields. The quarterly results were also negatively impacted by a loss on sales of securities of $663,000.
“Loan growth in the fourth quarter was $85.7 million or 2.2% and although moderate by our standards, it was very encouraging under the current economic conditions as our clients seem to be more optimistic on the future of the nation’s economy. Deposits grew mildly at $28.1 million or 0.6%. Liquidity of the Bank remains strong.
“Preferred Bank’s credit posture improved during the quarter, specifically at December 31, 2020:
Loans on deferment declined to $28 million from a peak of $610 million
Total nonaccrual loans declined to $20.5 million
Loans 30-89 days past due were $4.1 million
Total classified loans were $54.7 million
“At December 31, 2020, the Bank’s allowance for credit losses were 1.60% of total loans, excluding PPP loans.
“We remain conscientious of controlling the Bank’s overhead. Our fourth quarter efficiency ratio came in again at 29.9%, same as the prior quarter. For the year, our profitability greatly exceeded our internal forecast. With the vaccine becoming available and with the prospects for more government stimulus to help those so much in need, our outlook for 2021 is very positive.”
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $46.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is an increase over the $40.4 million recorded in the fourth quarter of 2019 as well as the $44.1 million recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The increase over both periods is due to growth in average total loans as well as declining deposit costs. The Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin was 3.66% for the fourth quarter of 2020, nearly flat compared to the 3.67% achieved in the fourth quarter of 2019 and a 12 basis point increase from the 3.54% posted in the third quarter of 2020. The Bank was the beneficiary during the fourth quarter of a onetime loan fee on a Main Street Lending Program (“MSLP”) as well as interest recorded on a PCD loan. These two items totaled $972,000 and had the effect of increasing the margin by 8 basis points for the quarter. The Bank also continues to benefit from lower deposit costs as the Bank’s total cost of deposits went from 0.64% in the third quarter down to 0.54% in the fourth quarter. Total deposit interest expense is down by more than half, or 55% from the same period last year.
Noninterest Income. For the fourth quarter of 2020, noninterest income was $1,356,000 compared with $1,883,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,605,000 for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to both periods is mainly due to a loss on investment securities in the current quarter of $663,000. Partially offsetting this loss when compared to the prior quarter was an increase in LC fee income of $314,000. Service charges on deposits continue to grow as the comparison to both prior periods was positive.
Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $14.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This is up compared to the $13.8 million recorded in the same quarter last year and is also up from the $13.7 million posted in the third quarter of 2020. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $9.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, a decrease of $306,000 from the fourth quarter of 2019 but an increase of $314,000 from the third quarter of 2020. The variances to each of the comparable periods were fairly small and were centered in various salary categories and capitalized loan salary costs. Business development and promotion was $204,000 for the quarter, an increase over the third quarter of 2020 due to year-end donations. Occupancy expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter which represented a small decrease from the $1.5 million recorded in third quarter of 2020 and flat compared to the same period last year. Professional services expense was $1.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020 which was an increase of $110,000 over the $974,000 recorded in the third quarter of 2020 and was up by $250,000 over the same quarter of 2019. In both instances, legal fees were the primary driver of the increase due to the two nonperforming loans. Other expenses were $1.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2020, an increase of $510,000 over the same period last year and flat compared to the third quarter of 2020. The increase over the prior year was due to FDIC insurance premiums of which there were none in the fourth quarter of 2019 compared to $660,000 in the fourth quarter of 2020. For the quarter ended December 31, 2020, the Bank’s efficiency ratio again was 29.9%, matching that of the third quarter of 2020.
Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.1% and a decrease from the ETR of 30.1% for the same quarter last year but up from the 25.7% recorded in the third quarter of 2020. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total gross loans at December 31, 2020 were $4.04 billion, an increase of $310.5 million or 8.3% over the total of $3.72 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total deposits increased to $4.44 billion, an increase of $459.2 million or 11.5% over the $3.98 billion as of December 31, 2019. Total assets ended the quarter at $5.14 billion, an increase of $512.9 million or 11.1% over the total of $4.63 billion as of December 31, 2019.
Below is a breakdown of the Bank’s loan portfolio by segment as of December 31, 2020:
Category
Loan Count
Total Balance (000's)
% of Loan Balance
Average LTV
Average DCR
Cash Secured
75
26,515
0.66%
N/A
N/A
Commercial
1,720
1,117,444
27.69%
N/A
N/A
International
47
22,071
0.55%
N/A
N/A
Construction - 1-4 Residential
46
148,825
3.69%
49.9%
N/A
Construction - Commercial
42
215,032
5.33%
57.3%
N/A
Real Estate - 1-4 Residential
163
251,436
6.23%
57.0%
1.72
Real Estate - Industrial
110
285,217
7.07%
54.0%
1.66
Real Estate - Multifamily
72
303,841
7.53%
58.1%
1.25
Real Estate - Office
69
319,168
7.91%
57.4%
1.67
Real Estate - Retail
120
422,989
10.48%
58.9%
1.58
Real Estate - Special Purpose
81
579,734
14.37%
53.2%
1.55
Real Estate - Vacant Land
3
7,295
0.18%
48.5%
N/A
PPP
193
70,234
1.74%
N/A
N/A
HELOC
5
1,086
0.03%
37.1%
N/A
Residential Mortgage
403
264,507
6.55%
59.5%
% (DTI)
Total
3,149
4,035,394
100.00%
Asset Quality As of December 31, 2020, nonaccrual loans totaled $20.5 million, down from the $25.2 million reported as of September 30, 2020 and but an increase over the $2.1 million reported at December 31, 2019. The decrease from the prior quarter was due to a combination of the payoff/resolution of approximately $2.6 million of nonaccrual loans and charge-offs totaling $2.0 million. Total net charge-offs for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $2.0 million compared to $3.5 million in the third quarter of 2020 and to net recoveries of $99,000 in the fourth quarter of 2019.
COVID – 19 Relief Modifications Below is a breakdown of loans that are in some form of payment deferment by segment at December 31, 2020:
Loan Type
Total in Deferral 12/31/20
% of Total Portfolio
Weighted Average LTV
Commercial and Industrial
$
1,330
0.1
%
N/A
Office
-
0.0
%
57.4
%
Industrial
11,829
4.1
%
54.0
%
Retail
2,538
0.6
%
58.9
%
Multi-Family
-
0.0
%
58.1
%
1-4 Family (Inv)
9,135
3.6
%
57.0
%
Restaurant
1,453
6.3
%
47.4
%
Special Purpose / Hotel
-
0.0
%
55.3
%
Special Purpose / Other
342
0.2
%
49.5
%
Construction / AD
-
0.0
%
Residential Mortgage
1,325
0.5
%
59.5
%
Grand Total
$
27,952
0.7
%
At December 31, 2020, total dollar amount of loans in deferral were equal to 0.7% of the Bank’s loan portfolio. Of the total modifications at present, approximately 63% are for the deferral of principal only and 37% are for principal and interest deferral.
Allowance for Credit Losses Due primarily to the ongoing partial economic shutdown and uncertainty regarding future economic activity, the provision for credit losses remains elevated over more normal economic times. The provision for the fourth quarter was $4.2 million compared to $450,000 for the same period last year and to $9.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. In the first quarter of 2020, the Bank implemented the current expected credit losses (“CECL”) methodology under Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 326, in which the allowance for credit losses now reflects expected credit losses over the life of loans and held-to-maturity debt securities, and incorporates macroeconomic forecasts as well as historical loss rates. Between the adoption of CECL in the first quarter, and the heightened provisions for credit losses to-date this year, the Bank’s allowance coverage ratio has increased from 0.94% of total loans as of December 31, 2019 to a coverage ratio totaling 1.60% of total non-PPP loans as of December 31, 2020.
Capitalization As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.03%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.15% and the total capital ratio was 14.59%. As of December 31, 2019, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.32%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 10.57% and the total risk based capital ratio was 13.70%.
About Preferred Bank Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.
Forward-Looking Statements This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
December 31,
2020
2020
2019
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
51,299
$
50,417
$
51,052
Investment securities
2,320
2,335
4,269
Fed funds sold
30
30
162
Total interest income
53,649
52,782
55,483
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand
1,499
1,432
3,490
Savings
21
20
16
Time certificates
4,534
5,681
10,038
Subordinated debit
1,532
1,530
1,530
Total interest expense
7,586
8,663
15,074
Net interest income
46,063
44,119
40,409
Provision for credit losses
4,200
9,000
450
Net interest income after provision for
credit losses
41,863
35,119
39,959
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
456
428
392
Letters of credit fee income
1,004
690
806
BOLI income
96
96
93
Net gain (loss) on called and sale of investment securities
(663
)
15
-
Other income
463
376
592
Total noninterest income
1,356
1,605
1,883
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
9,440
9,126
9,746
Net occupancy expense
1,378
1,455
1,374
Business development and promotion expense
204
95
258
Professional services
1,084
974
834
Office supplies and equipment expense
454
443
448
Net loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense
-
3
3
Other
1,617
1,567
1,107
Total noninterest expense
14,177
13,663
13,770
Income before provision for income taxes
29,042
23,061
28,072
Income tax expense
8,162
5,936
8,456
Net income
$
20,880
$
17,125
$
19,616
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
(42
)
(53
)
(164
)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
20,838
$
17,072
$
19,452
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
1.31
Diluted
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
1.31
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
14,895,925
14,893,774
14,836,374
Diluted
14,895,925
14,893,774
14,836,374
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.30
$
0.30
$
0.30
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
Change
2020
2019
%
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
203,093
$
207,218
-2.0
%
Investment securities
10,954
18,542
-40.9
%
Fed funds sold
215
961
-77.6
%
Total interest income
214,262
226,721
-5.5
%
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand
7,761
17,956
-56.8
%
Savings
72
55
31.7
%
Time certificates
26,151
37,932
-31.1
%
FHLB borrowings
0
19
-100.0
%
Subordinated debit
6,124
6,123
0.0
%
Total interest expense
40,108
62,084
-35.4
%
Net interest income
174,154
164,637
5.8
%
Provision for credit losses
26,000
3,450
653.6
%
Net interest income after provision for
credit losses
148,154
161,187
-8.1
%
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
1,627
1,579
3.1
%
Letters of credit fee income
3,284
3,821
-14.1
%
BOLI income
381
370
3.0
%
Net loss on called and sale of investment securities
(761
)
-
-100.0
%
Other income
1,532
1,696
-9.7
%
Total noninterest income
6,063
7,466
-18.8
%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
39,563
38,807
1.9
%
Net occupancy expense
5,525
5,121
7.9
%
Business development and promotion expense
564
840
-32.9
%
Professional services
4,078
4,417
-7.7
%
Office supplies and equipment expense
1,845
1,853
-0.4
%
Net loss on sale of other real estate owned and expense
6
1,220
-99.5
%
Other
5,777
4,989
15.8
%
Total noninterest expense
57,358
57,247
0.2
%
Income before provision for income taxes
96,859
111,406
-13.1
%
Income tax expense
27,391
33,035
-17.1
%
Net income
$
69,468
$
78,371
-11.4
%
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
(194
)
(666
)
-70.8
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
69,274
$
77,705
-10.9
%
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$
4.65
$
5.16
-9.8
%
Diluted
$
4.65
$
5.16
-9.8
%
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
14,885,230
15,060,476
-1.2
%
Diluted
14,885,230
15,060,476
-1.2
%
Dividends per share
$
1.20
$
1.20
0.0
%
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
739,465
$
498,645
Fed funds sold
20,000
37,000
Cash and cash equivalents
759,465
535,645
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
6,568
7,310
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
239,682
240,640
Loans
4,035,394
3,724,922
Less allowance for credit losses
(63,426
)
(34,830
)
Amortized deferred loan fees, net
(4,574
)
(3,028
)
Loans, net
3,967,394
3,687,064
Customers' liability on acceptances
3,596
7,379
Bank furniture and fixtures, net
11,825
12,236
Bank-owned life insurance
9,828
9,571
Accrued interest receivable
23,692
14,961
Investment in affordable housing
62,521
53,142
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
15,000
13,101
Deferred tax assets
20,730
19,560
Income tax receivable
1,454
3,368
Operating lease right-of-use assets
16,106
17,103
Other assets
3,499
7,401
Total assets
$
5,141,360
$
4,628,481
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
938,911
$
835,790
Interest-bearing deposits:
1,700,818
1,328,863
Savings
34,702
23,784
Time certificates of $250,000 or more
912,546
976,727
Other time certificates
855,503
818,130
Total deposits
4,442,480
3,983,294
Acceptances outstanding
3,596
7,379
Subordinated debt issuance
99,334
99,211
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership
30,715
24,149
Operating lease liabilities
18,682
20,497
Accrued interest payable
1,245
3,324
Other liabilities
22,556
20,612
Total liabilities
4,618,608
4,158,466
Shareholders' equity
522,752
470,015
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,141,360
$
4,628,481
Book value per common share
$
35.01
$
31.47
Number of common shares outstanding
14,931,861
14,933,768
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Quarter Ended
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
Interest income
$
53,649
$
52,782
$
52,164
$
55,667
$
55,483
Interest expense
7,586
8,663
9,983
13,876
15,074
Interest income before provision for credit losses
46,063
44,119
42,181
41,791
40,409
Provision for credit losses
4,200
9,000
7,500
5,300
450
Noninterest income
1,356
1,605
1,430
1,672
1,883
Noninterest expense
14,177
13,663
14,334
15,184
13,770
Income tax expense
8,162
5,936
6,468
6,825
8,456
Net income
$
20,880
$
17,125
$
15,309
$
16,154
$
19,616
Earnings per share
Basic
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
1.31
Diluted
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
1.03
$
1.08
$
1.31
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets
1.63
%
1.34
%
1.26
%
1.40
%
1.74
%
Return on beginning equity
16.49
%
13.94
%
13.00
%
13.82
%
16.95
%
Pre-provision and pre-tax return on beginning equity
26.25
%
26.10
%
24.85
%
24.20
%
24.65
%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
3.66
%
3.54
%
3.57
%
3.70
%
3.67
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.10
%
1.07
%
1.18
%
1.31
%
1.22
%
Efficiency ratio
29.90
%
29.88
%
32.87
%
34.93
%
32.56
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.20
%
0.35
%
-0.01
%
0.00
%
-0.01
%
Ratios as of period end:
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.03
%
9.75
%
9.87
%
10.05
%
10.32
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.15
%
11.02
%
10.39
%
10.80
%
10.57
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.15
%
11.02
%
10.39
%
10.80
%
10.57
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
14.59
%
14.51
%
13.80
%
14.26
%
13.70
%
Allowances for credit losses to loans and leases at end of period
1.57
%
1.55
%
1.41
%
1.24
%
0.94
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans and leases
308.96
%
243.56
%
211.08
%
2263.66
%
1631.42
%
Average balances:
Total securities
$
251,284
$
237,801
$
250,134
$
247,689
$
248,904
Total loans
$
3,971,537
$
3,956,145
$
3,919,674
$
3,717,175
$
3,613,400
Total earning assets
$
5,018,031
$
4,975,005
$
4,768,537
$
4,548,512
$
4,381,206
Total assets
$
5,110,041
$
5,073,548
$
4,868,356
$
4,651,956
$
4,482,210
Total time certificate of deposits
$
1,764,528
$
1,841,901
$
1,757,531
$
1,765,816
$
1,756,480
Total interest bearing deposits
$
3,508,276
$
3,501,275
$
3,399,924
$
3,244,711
$
3,050,318
Total deposits
$
4,426,326
$
4,408,882
$
4,220,197
$
4,010,629
$
3,849,825
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
3,607,592
$
3,600,560
$
3,499,178
$
3,343,933
$
3,149,511
Total equity
$
518,538
$
503,421
$
486,931
$
475,409
$
463,880
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Year Ended
December 31,
December 31,
2020
2019
Interest income
$
214,262
$
226,721
Interest expense
40,108
62,084
Interest income before provision for credit losses
174,154
164,637
Provision for credit losses
26,000
3,450
Noninterest income
6,063
7,466
Noninterest expense
57,358
57,247
Income tax expense
27,391
33,035
Net income
$
69,468
$
78,371
Earnings per share
Basic
$
4.65
$
5.16
Diluted
$
4.65
$
5.16
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets
1.41
%
1.82
%
Return on beginning equity
14.78
%
18.81
%
Pre-provision and pre-tax return on beginning equity
24.76
%
27.57
%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
3.62
%
3.92
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.16
%
1.33
%
Efficiency ratio
31.83
%
33.26
%
Net recoverie to average loans
0.14
%
-0.01
%
Average balances:
Total securities
$
246,715
$
232,537
Total loans
$
3,891,530
$
3,482,218
Total earning assets
$
4,828,445
$
4,213,271
Total assets
$
4,926,881
$
4,315,174
Total time certificate of deposits
$
1,782,558
$
1,639,829
Total interest bearing deposits
$
3,414,045
$
2,975,666
Total deposits
$
4,267,334
$
3,701,732
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
3,513,315
$
3,075,331
Total equity
$
496,156
$
449,520
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
As of
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
2020
2020
2020
2020
2019
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
759,465
$
807,791
$
656,183
$
484,869
$
535,645
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
6,568
6,727
6,922
7,077
7,310
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
239,682
219,778
270,667
235,097
240,640
Loans:
Real estate – Mortgage:
Real estate—Residential
$
523,789
$
528,371
$
511,354
$
493,226
$
468,321
Real estate—Commercial
1,911,485
1,808,200
1,781,660
1,730,017
1,731,017
Total Real Estate – Mortgage
2,435,274
2,336,571
2,293,014
2,223,243
2,199,338
Real estate – Construction:
R/E Construction — Residential
148,825
170,773
187,083
177,364
173,951
R/E Construction — Commercial
215,032
223,706
217,729
223,385
218,562
Total real estate construction loans
363,857
394,480
404,812
400,749
392,513
Commercial and industrial
1,165,990
1,144,051
1,192,056
1,269,242
1,132,629
PPP
70,234
74,551
73,524
-
-
Consumer and others
39
68
241
91
442
Gross loans
4,035,394
3,949,721
3,963,647
3,893,325
3,724,922
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(63,426
)
(61,262
)
(55,762
)
(48,130
)
(34,830
)
Net deferred loan fees
(4,574
)
(4,411
)
(5,097
)
(3,084
)
(3,028
)
Net loans, excluding loans held for sale
$
3,967,394
$
3,884,048
$
3,902,788
$
3,842,111
$
3,687,064
Loans held for sale
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net loans
$
3,967,394
$
3,884,048
$
3,902,788
$
3,842,111
$
3,687,064
Investment in affordable housing
62,521
47,917
49,658
51,400
53,142
Federal Home Loan Bank stock
15,000
15,000
15,000
13,101
13,101
Other assets
90,730
104,313
103,239
93,979
91,579
Total assets
$
5,141,360
$
5,085,574
$
5,004,457
$
4,727,634
$
4,628,481
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand
$
938,911
$
926,166
$
934,764
$
753,750
$
835,790
Interest-bearing demand
1,700,818
1,620,495
1,594,682
1,503,618
1,328,863
Savings
34,702
32,830
27,737
23,035
23,784
Time certificates of $250,000 or more
912,546
977,821
970,649
1,030,282
976,727
Other time certificates
855,503
857,113
822,404
775,792
818,130
Total deposits
$
4,442,480
$
4,414,425
$
4,350,236
$
4,086,477
$
3,983,294
Acceptances outstanding
$
3,596
$
7,463
$
6,112
$
6,507
$
7,379
Subordinated debt issuance
99,334
99,304
99,273
99,242
99,211
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnership
30,715
16,689
17,536
21,195
24,149
Other liabilities
42,483
43,826
42,571
40,428
44,433
Total liabilities
$
4,618,608
$
4,581,707
$
4,515,728
$
4,253,849
$
4,158,466
Equity:
Net common stock, no par value
$
214,749
$
213,519
$
212,187
$
210,091
$
210,998
Retained earnings
300,969
284,568
271,923
261,095
255,050
Accumulated other comprehensive income
7,034
5,780
4,619
2,599
3,967
Total shareholders' equity
$
522,752
$
503,867
$
488,729
$
473,785
$
470,015
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,141,360
$
5,085,574
$
5,004,457
$
4,727,634
$
4,628,481
PREFERRED BANK
QUARTER-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES
(Unaudited)
Three months ended December 31,
Three months ended September 30,
Three months ended December 31,
2020
2020
2019
Average
Interest Income or
Average Yield/
Average
Interest Income or
Average Yield/
Average
Interest Income or
Average Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1,2)
$
3,974,599
51,299
5.13
%
$
3,956,145
$
50,417
5.07
%
$
3,614,621
$
51,052
5.60
%
Investment securities (3)
251,284
1,936
3.07
%
237,801
1,967
3.29
%
248,904
2,202
3.51
%
Federal funds sold
22,939
30
0.51
%
23,828
30
0.50
%
31,647
162
2.03
%
Other earning assets
769,209
487
0.25
%
757,231
474
0.25
%
486,034
2,182
1.78
%
Total interest-earning assets
5,018,031
53,752
4.26
%
4,975,005
52,888
4.23
%
4,381,206
55,598
5.03
%
Deferred loan fees, net
(4,162
)
(4,713
)
(2,450
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(60,875
)
(55,822
)
(34,306
)
Noninterest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
8,214
7,355
5,615
Bank furniture and fixtures
11,892
11,856
12,419
Right of use assets
16,272
16,550
17,255
Other assets
120,669
123,317
102,471
Total assets
$
5,110,041
$
5,073,548
$
4,482,210
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand and savings
1,743,748
$
1,520
0.35
%
1,659,374
$
1,452
0.35
%
$
1,293,838
$
3,506
1.08
%
TCD $250K or more
923,079
2,298
0.99
%
987,631
2,993
1.21
%
978,717
5,513
2.23
%
Other time certificates
841,449
2,236
1.06
%
854,270
2,688
1.25
%
777,763
4,525
2.31
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,508,276
6,054
0.69
%
3,501,275
7,133
0.81
%
3,050,318
13,544
1.76
%
Short-term borrowings
3
0
0.20
%
-
-
0.00
%
3
0
2.08
%
Subordinated debt
99,316
1,532
6.14
%
99,285
1,530
6.13
%
99,193
1,530
6.12
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,607,595
7,586
0.84
%
3,600,560
8,663
0.96
%
3,149,514
15,074
1.90
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
918,050
907,607
799,507
Lease Liability
18,936
19,400
20,768
Other liabilities
46,922
42,560
48,541
Total liabilities
4,591,503
4,570,127
4,018,330
Shareholders’ equity
518,538
503,421
463,880
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
5,110,041
$
5,073,548
$
4,482,210
Net interest income
$
46,166
$
44,225
$
40,524
Net interest spread
3.42
%
3.27
%
3.14
%
Net interest margin
3.66
%
3.54
%
3.67
%
Cost of Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
918,050
$
907,607
$
799,507
Interest bearing deposits
3,508,276
6,054
0.69
%
3,501,275
7,133
0.81
%
3,050,318
13,544
1.76
%
Total Deposits
$
4,426,326
$
6,054
0.54
%
$
4,408,882
$
7,133
0.64
%
$
3,849,825
$
13,544
1.40
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2)
Net loan fee income of $1.1 million, $683,000 and $449,000 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and December 31, 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)
Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
PREFERRED BANK
YEAR-TO-DATE AVERAGE BALANCES, YIELD AND RATES
(Unaudited)
Year ended December 31,
2020
2019
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income or
Yield/
Average
Income or
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1,2)
$
3,892,811
$
203,093
5.22
%
$
3,482,555
$
207,218
5.95
%
Investment securities (3)
246,715
8,130
3.30
%
232,537
8,644
3.72
%
Federal funds sold
25,301
215
0.85
%
38,003
961
2.53
%
Other earning assets
663,618
3,222
0.49
%
460,176
10,324
2.24
%
Total interest-earning assets
4,828,445
214,660
4.45
%
4,213,271
227,147
5.39
%
Deferred loan fees, net
(3,788
)
(1,910
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(51,971
)
(32,903
)
Noninterest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
7,545
5,597
Bank furniture and fixtures
12,002
11,379
Right of use assets
16,648
14,644
Other assets
118,000
105,096
Total assets
$
4,926,881
$
4,315,174
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand/ savings
1,631,487
$
7,833
0.48
%
1,335,837
$
18,010
1.35
%
TCD $250K or more
956,269
13,767
1.44
%
850,266
19,505
2.29
%
Other time certificates
826,289
12,384
1.50
%
789,563
18,427
2.33
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,414,045
33,984
1.00
%
2,975,666
55,942
1.88
%
Short-term borrowings
1
0
0.15
%
1
0
1.57
%
Subordinated debt
99,269
6,124
6.17
%
99,142
6,123
6.18
%
Long-term debt
-
0
0.00
%
522
19
3.71
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,513,315
40,108
1.14
%
3,075,331
62,084
2.02
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
853,289
726,066
Lease Liability
19,620
17,804
Other liabilities
44,501
46,453
Total liabilities
4,430,725
3,865,654
Shareholders’ equity
496,156
449,520
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
4,926,881
$
4,315,174
Net interest income
$
174,552
$
165,063
Net interest spread
3.30
%
3.37
%
Net interest margin
3.62
%
3.92
%
Cost of Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
853,289
$
726,066
Interest bearing deposits
3,414,045
33,984
1.00
%
2,975,666
55,942
1.88
%
Total Deposits
$
4,267,334
$
33,984
0.80
%
$
3,701,732
$
55,942
1.51
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2)
Net loan fee income of $3.0 million and $2.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)
Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
Allowance For Credit Losses History
Year Ended
Year ended
December 31, 2020
December 31, 2019
(Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
34,830
$
31,065
Charge-Offs
Commercial & Industrial
3,700
526
Mini-perm Real Estate
1,900
101
Others
7
-
Total Charge-Offs
5,607
627
Recoveries
Commercial & Industrial
-
527
Mini-perm Real Estate
-
415
Construction - Commercial
194
-
Land - Commercial
9
-
Total Recoveries
203
942
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
5,404
(315
)
Provision for Credit Losses:
CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment
8,000
-
Current Provision
26,000
3,450
Balance at End of Period
$
63,426
$
34,830
Average Loans Held for Investment
$
3,891,530
$
3,482,218
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period
$
4,035,394
$
3,724,922
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans
0.14
%
-0.01
%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period
14.59
%
0.94
%
