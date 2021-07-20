Preferred Bank Reports Quarterly Earnings

LOS ANGELES, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Preferred Bank (NASDAQ: PFBC), one of the larger independent California banks, today reported results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Preferred Bank (“the Bank”) reported net income of $21.5 million or $1.44 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2021. This is up slightly from net income of $21.2 million or $1.42 per diluted share for the first quarter of 2021 and easily tops recorded net income of $15.3 million or $1.03 per diluted share for the second quarter of 2020. The primary reasons for the increase compared to the prior year is a $7.5 million decrease in the provision for credit losses this quarter, an increase in net interest income of $1.2 million, partially offset by an increase in noninterest expense of $630,000. When compared to the prior quarter, the provision for credit losses decreased by $1.4 million, noninterest income increased by $299,000 and noninterest expense decreased by $689,000. Net interest income however, decreased from the prior quarter due to a loan interest accrual adjustment of $2.29 million.
Second quarter 2021 Highlights:
Net income of $21.4 million, or $1.44 per diluted share
Linked quarter loan growth (non - PPP) of 2.7%
Linked quarter deposit growth of 1.6%
Return on average assets (“ROA”) of 1.58%
Return on beginning equity (“ROE”) of 15.98%
Li Yu, Chairman and CEO, commented, “Preferred Bank’s second quarter 2021 net income was $21.5 million or $1.44 a share.
“Second quarter net income was negatively impacted by a reversal of interest income of $2.29 million and a charge of $614,000 for unamortized issuance costs on our $100 million of subordinated notes which we called on June 18, 2021. Net interest income and loan revenue continue their positive trend, excluding these items.
“The current low interest rate environment has continued to pressure the Bank’s net interest margin (“NIM”). Second quarter NIM was 3.47% normalized, (see non-GAAP reconciliation) compared to 3.61% for the first quarter. Excluding the two previously mentioned charges, the Bank however, has been able to increase net interest income.
“Loan growth for the second quarter was $114 million (excl. PPP) or 2.7% sequentially. We have seen increased loan origination activities but see increased payoff activities as well. Deposit growth was $74 million or 1.6% on a linked quarter basis. Going forward, we look to continue to increase our deployment of excess liquidity.
Expenses remain in control with efficiency ratio at 33.2%. We are now seeing inflationary pressures in personnel and other expense items. While we may not pass on cost increases to customers, we were able to keep our peer-group leading assets per full time employee (FTE) at $19.5 million and revenue per FTE at approximately $702,000.
Recent Federal Reserve Open Market Committee minutes revealed that our economy is “expanding at a record pace”. We share this optimism and are prepared to take the opportunities presented to us.”
Results of Operations
Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin. Net interest income before provision for credit losses was $43.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This was down slightly from the $45.3 million recorded in the first quarter of 2021 and was slightly ahead of the $42.2 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020. This quarter’s loan interest income was negatively impacted by a $2.29 million adjustment to the accrued interest on our troubled debt restructured loan. This amount was reversed in the second quarter of 2021 and is the reason for the lowered net interest income against expectations. Also negatively impacting net interest income this quarter, the Bank called its $100 million of 6% subordinated notes (“sub debt”) as of June 18, 2021. Simultaneously, the Bank issued $150 million of subordinated notes due June 15, 2031 at a coupon rate of 3.375%. In conjunction with the call of the existing $100 million of notes, the Bank incurred a charge of $614,000 to interest expense related to the unamortized issuance costs of the old notes. Although we incurred the charge this quarter for the calling of the sub debt, the far lower coupon of the new notes (3.375% versus 6.0%) will result in over $900,000 of interest savings annually while increasing the size of the borrowing by $50 million. The aforementioned items (loan interest reversal and recognition of unamortized debt issuance costs) drove the Bank’s taxable equivalent net interest margin down to 3.25%. Excluding these two items the taxable equivalent margin would have been 3.47%, versus 3.61% for the prior quarter and 3.57% for the same period last year.
Noninterest Income. For the second quarter of 2021, noninterest income was $1,646,000 compared with $1,430,000 for the same quarter last year and compared to $1,347,000 for the first quarter of 2021. The increase compared to last year was due to service charges on deposits which increased by $186,000 over last year. This was partially offset by an increase in the loss on sale of loans which was $261,000 in the second quarter of 2021 versus a loss on sale of investment securities of $113,000 in the second quarter of 2020. On a linked quarter basis, service charges on deposits increased by $98,000 while the loss on sale of loans decreased from a loss of $379,000 last quarter to a loss of $261,000 this quarter.
Noninterest Expense. Total noninterest expense was $15.0 million for the second quarter of 2021. This is up compared to the $14.3 million recorded in the same quarter last year but is a decrease from the $15.7 million posted in the first quarter of 2021. Salaries and benefits expense totaled $10.3 million for the second quarter of 2021, an increase of $190,000 from the second quarter of 2020 but a decline from the $11.1 million posted in the first quarter of 2021. The increase over the prior year was due mainly to annual merit increases and the decrease from the first quarter of 2021 was mainly due to higher payroll taxes posted in the first quarter due to incentive compensation distributions. Occupancy expense totaled $1.4 million for the quarter which relatively flat from the prior quarter’s $1.4 million and up over the $1.3 million recorded in the second quarter of last year. The new Houston office and annual lease rate increases are responsible for the year-over-year change. Professional services expense was $996,000 for the second quarter of 2021, flat compared to last quarter’s $981,000 and flat compared to the $1.0 million recorded in the second quarter of 2020. Significant I.T initiatives or large legal cases usually drive the variations in this line item and there have been none in the periods compared. Other expenses were $1.7 million for the second quarter of 2021, fairly close to the $1.6 million recorded last quarter and up from the $1.4 over the same period last year. The increase over last year was mainly due to FDIC premiums increasing commensurately with the Bank’s asset size. For the quarter ended June 30, 2021, the Bank’s efficiency ratio was 33.2%, down slightly from last quarter and a small increase from the 32.9% recorded in the same period last year.
Income Taxes. The Bank recorded a provision for income taxes of $8.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. This represents an effective tax rate (“ETR”) of 28.5% and is consistent with the ETR of 28.5% for the prior quarter but a decrease from the ETR of 29.7% in the same period last year. The Bank’s ETR will fluctuate slightly from quarter to quarter within a fairly small range due to the timing of taxable events throughout the year.
Balance Sheet Summary
Total gross loans at June 30, 2021 were $4.28 billion, an increase of $243 million or 6.0% over the total of $4.04 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total deposits increased to $4.80 billion, an increase of $354 million or 8.0% over the $4.44 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total assets ended the quarter at $5.58 billion, an increase of $432.3 million or 8.4% over the total of $5.14 billion as of December 31, 2020.
Asset Quality
As of June 30, 2021, nonaccrual loans totaled $20.2 million, down slightly from the $22.0 million reported as of March 31, 2021. In addition, there are $1.7 million in loans that are 90+ days past due and still accruing. These are two loans that are well-secured and in the process of collection. Total net charge-offs (recoveries) for the second quarter of 2021 were $1.2 million compared to a net recovery of ($57,000) in the prior quarter and compared to a net recovery of ($132,000) in the second quarter of 2020.
At June 30, 2021, the Bank had just one loan for $1.5 million still on COVID-19 deferral status. It’s critical to note that as of June 30, 2021, the Bank had recouped 67% of all interest deferred during the deferral period.
Allowance for Credit Losses
The provision for credit losses for the second quarter of 2021 was $0 compared to the $1.4 million recorded last quarter and the $7.5 million posted in the same period last year. Between the adoption of the new accounting standard for credit losses (CECL) in the first quarter of last year, and the heightened provisions for credit losses throughout 2020, the Bank’s allowance coverage ratio has increased to 1.52% of total non-PPP loans as of June 30, 2021 from a total coverage level of 0.94% as of December 31, 2019 which was the last quarter end prior to the pandemic.
Capitalization
As of June 30, 2021, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.07%, the common equity tier 1 capital ratio was 11.28% and the total capital ratio climbed to 15.61%. As of December 31, 2020, the Bank’s leverage ratio was 10.08%, the common equity tier 1 ratio was 11.21% and the total risk-based capital ratio was 14.64%.
About Preferred Bank
Preferred Bank is one of the larger independent commercial banks headquartered in California. The Bank is chartered by the State of California, and its deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, or FDIC, to the maximum extent permitted by law. The Bank conducts its banking business from its main office in Los Angeles, California, and through eleven full-service branch banking offices in California (Alhambra, Century City, City of Industry, Torrance, Arcadia, Irvine, Diamond Bar, Pico Rivera, Tarzana and San Francisco (2)) and one branch in Flushing, New York. In addition, the Bank operates a Loan Production Office in the Houston, Texas suburb of Sugar Land. Preferred Bank offers a broad range of deposit and loan products and services to both commercial and consumer customers. The Bank provides personalized deposit services as well as real estate finance, commercial loans and trade finance to small and mid-sized businesses, entrepreneurs, real estate developers, professionals and high net worth individuals. Although originally founded as a Chinese-American Bank, Preferred Bank now derives most of its customers from the diversified mainstream market but does continue to benefit from the significant migration to California of ethnic Chinese from China and other areas of East Asia.
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Bank’s future financial and operating results, the Bank's plans, objectives, expectations and intentions and other statements that are not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of the Bank’s management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The following factors, among others, could cause actual results to differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements: changes in economic conditions; changes in the California real estate market; the loss of senior management and other employees; natural disasters or recurring energy shortage; changes in interest rates; competition from other financial services companies; ineffective underwriting practices; inadequate allowance for loan and lease losses to cover actual losses; risks inherent in construction lending; adverse economic conditions in Asia; downturn in international trade; inability to attract deposits; inability to raise additional capital when needed or on favorable terms; inability to manage growth; inadequate communications, information, operating and financial control systems, technology from fourth party service providers; the U.S. government’s monetary policies; government regulation; environmental liability with respect to properties to which the bank takes title; and the threat of terrorism. Additional factors that could cause the Bank's results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in the Bank’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which can be found on Preferred Bank’s website. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of the press release, and the Bank assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements. For additional information about Preferred Bank, please visit the Bank’s website at www.preferredbank.com.
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
47,906
$
49,859
$
49,813
Investment securities
2,548
2,277
2,320
Fed funds sold
19
24
31
Total interest income
50,473
52,160
52,164
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand
1,530
1,437
1,462
Savings
18
19
17
Time certificates
3,419
3,827
6,973
Subordinated debit
2,145
1,531
1,531
Total interest expense
7,112
6,814
9,983
Net interest income
43,361
45,346
42,181
Provision for credit losses
-
1,400
7,500
Net interest income after provision for
credit losses
43,361
43,946
34,681
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
525
426
339
Letters of credit fee income
811
808
742
BOLI income
98
96
95
Net gain (loss) on called and sale of investment securities
-
-
(113
)
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
(261
)
(379
)
-
Other income
473
396
367
Total noninterest income
1,646
1,347
1,430
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
10,285
11,123
10,095
Net occupancy expense
1,429
1,401
1,296
Business development and promotion expense
117
73
114
Professional services
996
981
1,006
Office supplies and equipment expense
476
438
459
Other
1,661
1,636
1,364
Total noninterest expense
14,964
15,652
14,334
Income before provision for income taxes
30,043
29,641
21,777
Income tax expense
8,563
8,447
6,468
Net income
$
21,480
$
21,194
$
15,309
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
(3
)
(3
)
(49
)
Net income available to common shareholders
$
21,477
$
21,191
$
15,260
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$
1.44
$
1.42
$
1.03
Diluted
$
1.44
$
1.42
$
1.03
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
14,954,688
14,950,019
14,879,383
Diluted
14,954,688
14,950,019
14,879,383
Cash dividends per common share
$
0.38
$
0.38
$
0.30
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for net income per share and shares)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
Change
2021
2020
%
Interest income:
Loans, including fees
$
97,765
$
101,377
-3.6
%
Investment securities
4,825
6,299
-23.4
%
Fed funds sold
43
156
-72.7
%
Total interest income
102,633
107,832
-4.8
%
Interest expense:
Interest-bearing demand
2,967
4,830
-38.6
%
Savings
37
31
17.8
%
Time certificates
7,246
15,936
-54.5
%
Subordinated debit
3,676
3,062
20.0
%
Total interest expense
13,926
23,859
-41.6
%
Net interest income
88,707
83,973
5.6
%
Provision for credit losses
1,400
12,800
-89.1
%
Net interest income after provision for
credit losses
87,307
71,173
22.7
%
Noninterest income:
Fees & service charges on deposit accounts
951
744
27.8
%
Letters of credit fee income
1,619
1,590
1.8
%
BOLI income
194
189
2.9
%
Net gain (loss) on called and sale of investment securities
-
(113
)
-100.0
%
Net gain (loss) on sale of loans
(640
)
15
-4363.5
%
Other income
869
677
28.4
%
Total noninterest income
2,993
3,102
-3.5
%
Noninterest expense:
Salary and employee benefits
21,408
20,997
2.0
%
Net occupancy expense
2,830
2,692
5.1
%
Business development and promotion expense
190
265
-28.3
%
Professional services
1,977
2,020
-2.1
%
Office supplies and equipment expense
914
948
-3.6
%
Other
3,297
2,597
27.0
%
Total noninterest expense
30,616
29,519
3.7
%
Income before provision for income taxes
59,684
44,756
33.4
%
Income tax expense
17,010
13,293
28.0
%
Net income
$
42,674
$
31,463
35.6
%
Dividend and earnings allocated to participating securities
$
(3
)
$
(51
)
-95.0
%
Net income available to common shareholders
$
42,671
$
31,412
35.8
%
Income per share available to common shareholders
Basic
$
2.85
$
2.11
35.3
%
Diluted
$
2.85
$
2.11
35.3
%
Weighted-average common shares outstanding
Basic
14,952,366
14,875,049
0.5
%
Diluted
14,952,366
14,875,049
0.5
%
Dividends per share
$
0.76
$
0.60
26.7
%
PREFERRED BANK
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition
(unaudited)
(in thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
(Unaudited)
(Audited)
Assets
Cash and due from banks
$
876,474
$
739,465
Fed funds sold
20,000
20,000
Cash and cash equivalents
896,474
759,465
Securities held to maturity, at amortized cost
15,749
6,568
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
278,460
239,682
Loans
4,278,403
4,035,394
Less allowance for credit losses
(63,635
)
(63,426
)
Less amortized deferred loan fees, net
(5,329
)
(4,574
)
Loans, net
4,209,439
3,967,394
Customers' liability on acceptances
7,797
3,596
Bank furniture and fixtures, net
11,208
11,825
Bank-owned life insurance
9,957
9,828
Accrued interest receivable
18,316
23,692
Investment in affordable housing partnerships
55,452
62,521
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
15,000
15,000
Deferred tax assets
24,583
24,466
Income tax receivable
5,736
-
Operating lease right-of-use assets
21,502
16,106
Other assets
6,235
3,498
Total assets
$
5,575,908
$
5,143,641
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand deposits
$
1,063,472
$
938,911
Interest-bearing deposits:
1,774,668
1,700,818
Savings
32,560
34,702
Time certificates of $250,000 or more
930,976
912,546
Other time certificates
994,630
855,503
Total deposits
4,796,306
4,442,480
Acceptances outstanding
7,797
3,596
Subordinated debt issuance, net
147,787
99,334
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships
19,197
30,715
Operating lease liabilities
23,287
18,682
Accrued interest payable
914
1,245
Other liabilities
21,651
22,142
Total liabilities
5,016,939
4,618,194
Shareholders' equity
558,969
525,447
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,575,908
$
5,143,641
Book value per common share
$
37.36
$
31.47
Number of common shares outstanding
14,962,164
14,931,861
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Quarter Ended
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Unaudited historical quarterly operations data:
Interest income
$
50,473
$
52,160
$
53,649
$
52,782
$
52,164
Interest expense
7,112
6,814
7,586
8,663
9,983
Interest income before provision for credit losses
43,361
45,346
46,063
44,119
42,181
Provision for credit losses
-
1,400
4,200
9,000
7,500
Noninterest income
1,646
1,347
1,356
1,605
1,430
Noninterest expense
14,964
15,652
14,177
13,663
14,334
Income tax expense
8,563
8,447
8,162
5,936
6,468
Net income
$
21,480
$
21,194
$
20,880
$
17,125
$
15,309
Earnings per share
Basic
$
1.44
$
1.42
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
1.03
Diluted
$
1.44
$
1.42
$
1.40
$
1.15
$
1.03
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets
1.58
%
1.65
%
1.63
%
1.34
%
1.26
%
Return on beginning equity
15.98
%
16.36
%
16.49
%
13.94
%
13.00
%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
3.25
%
3.61
%
3.66
%
3.54
%
3.57
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.10
%
1.22
%
1.10
%
1.07
%
1.18
%
Efficiency ratio
33.25
%
33.52
%
29.90
%
29.88
%
32.87
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans (annualized)
0.12
%
-0.01
%
0.20
%
0.35
%
-0.01
%
Ratios as of period end:
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio
10.07
%
10.26
%
10.08
%
9.75
%
9.87
%
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.28
%
11.34
%
11.21
%
11.02
%
10.39
%
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio
11.28
%
11.34
%
11.21
%
11.02
%
10.39
%
Total risk-based capital ratio
15.61
%
14.73
%
14.64
%
14.51
%
13.80
%
Allowances for credit losses to loans at end of period
1.49
%
1.56
%
1.57
%
1.55
%
1.41
%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
290.58
%
294.74
%
308.96
%
243.56
%
211.08
%
Average balances:
Total securities
$
269,000
$
242,200
$
251,284
$
237,801
$
250,134
Total loans
$
4,130,190
$
4,044,800
$
3,971,537
$
3,956,145
$
3,919,674
Total earning assets
$
5,364,598
$
5,102,291
$
5,018,031
$
4,975,005
$
4,768,537
Total assets
$
5,467,678
$
5,200,079
$
5,110,065
$
5,073,548
$
4,868,356
Total time certificate of deposits
$
1,893,247
$
1,820,461
$
1,764,528
$
1,841,901
$
1,757,531
Total interest bearing deposits
$
3,704,771
$
3,531,358
$
3,508,276
$
3,501,275
$
3,399,924
Total deposits
$
4,724,104
$
4,486,399
$
4,426,326
$
4,408,882
$
4,220,197
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
3,815,964
$
3,630,705
$
3,607,592
$
3,600,560
$
3,499,178
Total equity
$
553,561
$
538,282
$
518,567
$
503,421
$
486,931
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
Interest income
$
102,633
$
107,832
Interest expense
13,926
23,859
Interest income before provision for credit losses
88,707
83,973
Provision for credit losses
1,400
12,800
Noninterest income
2,993
3,102
Noninterest expense
30,616
29,519
Income tax expense
17,010
13,293
Net income
$
42,674
$
31,463
Earnings per share
Basic
$
2.85
$
2.11
Diluted
$
2.85
$
2.11
Ratios for the period:
Return on average assets
1.61
%
1.33
%
Return on beginning equity
16.38
%
13.46
%
Net interest margin (Fully-taxable equivalent)
3.43
%
3.63
%
Noninterest expense to average assets
1.16
%
1.25
%
Efficiency ratio
33.39
%
33.90
%
Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans
0.06
%
-0.01
%
Average balances:
Total securities
$
255,675
$
248,912
Total loans
$
4,087,731
$
3,818,424
Total earning assets
$
5,234,170
$
4,658,524
Total assets
$
5,334,618
$
4,760,156
Total time certificate of deposits
$
1,857,055
$
1,761,674
Total interest bearing deposits
$
3,618,543
$
3,322,318
Total deposits
$
4,605,908
$
4,115,413
Total interest bearing liabilities
$
3,723,846
$
3,421,556
Total equity
$
545,964
$
481,170
PREFERRED BANK
Selected Consolidated Financial Information
(unaudited)
(in thousands, except for ratios)
As of
June 30,
March 31,
December 31,
September 30,
June 30,
2021
2021
2020
2020
2020
Unaudited quarterly statement of financial position data:
Assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
896,474
$
943,126
$
759,465
$
807,791
$
656,183
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost
15,749
6,039
6,568
6,727
6,922
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value
278,460
228,635
239,682
219,778
270,667
Loans:
Real estate – Mortgage:
Real estate—Residential
$
558,147
$
541,313
$
523,789
$
528,371
$
511,354
Real estate—Commercial
2,019,995
1,925,554
1,911,485
1,808,200
1,781,660
Total Real Estate – Mortgage
2,578,142
2,466,867
2,435,274
2,336,571
2,293,014
Real estate – Construction:
R/E Construction — Residential
120,363
123,302
148,825
170,773
187,083
R/E Construction — Commercial
224,323
229,933
215,032
223,706
217,729
Total real estate construction loans
344,686
353,235
363,857
394,480
404,812
Commercial and industrial
1,259,668
1,248,550
1,165,990
1,144,051
1,192,056
PPP
95,765
95,434
70,234
74,551
73,524
Consumer and others
143
155
39
68
241
Gross loans
4,278,403
4,164,241
4,035,394
3,949,721
3,963,647
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(63,635
)
(64,883
)
(63,426
)
(61,262
)
(55,762
)
Net deferred loan fees
(5,329
)
(4,872
)
(4,574
)
(4,411
)
(5,097
)
Net loans, excluding loans held for sale
$
4,209,439
$
4,094,486
$
3,967,394
$
3,884,048
$
3,902,788
Loans held for sale
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
$
-
Net loans
$
4,209,439
$
4,094,486
$
3,967,394
$
3,884,048
$
3,902,788
Investment in affordable housing partnerships
55,452
59,824
62,521
47,917
49,658
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
15,000
15,000
15,000
15,000
15,000
Other assets
105,334
100,894
93,011
104,313
103,239
Total assets
$
5,575,908
$
5,448,004
$
5,143,641
$
5,085,574
$
5,004,457
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Demand
$
1,063,472
$
1,026,260
$
938,911
$
926,166
$
934,764
Interest-bearing demand
1,774,668
1,751,951
1,700,818
1,620,495
1,594,682
Savings
32,560
37,551
34,702
32,830
27,737
Time certificates of $250,000 or more
930,976
927,043
912,546
977,821
970,649
Other time certificates
994,630
979,694
855,503
857,113
822,404
Total deposits
$
4,796,306
$
4,722,499
$
4,442,480
$
4,414,425
$
4,350,236
Acceptances outstanding
$
7,797
$
9,670
$
3,596
$
7,463
$
6,112
Subordinated debt issuance, net
147,787
99,365
99,334
99,304
99,273
Commitments to fund investment in affordable housing partnerships
19,197
27,918
30,715
16,689
17,536
Other liabilities
45,852
49,283
42,069
43,826
42,571
Total liabilities
$
5,016,939
$
4,908,735
$
4,618,194
$
4,581,707
$
4,515,728
Equity:
Net common stock, no par value
$
219,958
$
218,593
$
217,444
$
213,519
$
212,187
Retained earnings
332,276
316,481
300,969
284,568
271,923
Accumulated other comprehensive income
6,735
4,195
7,034
5,780
4,619
Total shareholders' equity
$
558,969
$
539,269
$
525,447
$
503,867
$
488,729
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
5,575,908
$
5,448,004
$
5,143,641
$
5,085,574
$
5,004,457
PREFERRED BANK
Quarter-to-Date Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Three months ended June 30,
Three months ended March 31,
Three months ended June 30,
2021
2020
2020
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income or
Yield/
Average
Income or
Yield/
Average
Income or
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1,2)
$
4,132,451
47,906
4.65
%
$
4,044,823
$
49,859
5.00
%
$
3,921,694
$
49,813
5.11
%
Investment securities (3)
269,000
2,058
3.07
%
242,200
1,884
3.16
%
250,134
2,098
3.37
%
Federal funds sold
20,437
19
0.36
%
21,474
24
0.45
%
24,324
31
0.52
%
Other earning assets
942,710
597
0.25
%
793,794
493
0.25
%
572,385
318
0.23
%
Total interest-earning assets
5,364,598
50,580
3.78
%
5,102,291
52,260
4.15
%
4,768,537
52,260
4.41
%
Deferred loan fees, net
(4,924
)
(4,344
)
(3,182
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(64,842
)
(63,450
)
(48,247
)
Noninterest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
10,620
9,923
8,274
Bank furniture and fixtures
11,468
11,772
11,993
Right of use assets
19,735
16,847
16,768
Other assets
131,023
127,040
114,213
Total assets
$
5,467,678
$
5,200,079
$
4,868,356
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand and savings
1,811,524
$
1,548
0.34
%
1,710,897
$
1,456
0.35
%
$
1,642,393
$
1,479
0.36
%
TCD $250K or more
926,161
1,688
0.73
%
919,155
1,918
0.85
%
945,043
3,624
1.54
%
Other time certificates
967,086
1,731
0.72
%
901,306
1,909
0.86
%
812,488
3,349
1.66
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,704,771
4,967
0.54
%
3,531,358
5,283
0.61
%
3,399,924
8,452
1.00
%
Subordinated debt, net
111,193
2,145
7.74
%
99,347
1,531
6.25
%
99,254
1,531
6.20
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,815,964
7,112
0.75
%
3,630,705
6,814
0.76
%
3,499,178
9,983
1.15
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
1,019,333
955,041
820,273
Lease Liability
21,765
19,289
19,841
Other liabilities
57,055
56,762
42,133
Total liabilities
4,914,117
4,661,797
4,381,425
Shareholders’ equity
553,561
538,282
486,931
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
5,467,678
$
5,200,079
$
4,868,356
Net interest income
$
43,468
$
45,446
$
42,277
Net interest spread
3.03
%
3.39
%
3.26
%
Net interest margin
3.25
%
3.61
%
3.57
%
Cost of Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
1,019,333
$
955,041
$
820,273
Interest bearing deposits
3,704,771
4,967
0.54
%
3,531,358
5,283
0.61
%
3,399,924
8,452
1.00
%
Total Deposits
$
4,724,104
$
4,967
0.42
%
$
4,486,399
$
5,283
0.48
%
$
4,220,197
$
8,452
0.81
%
(1)
Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2)
Net loan fee income of $699,000, $539,000 and $542,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, June 30, 2020, respectively, are included in the yield computations
(3)
Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
PREFERRED BANK
Year-to-Date Average Balances, Yields and Rates
(Unaudited)
Six Months ended June 30,
2021
2020
Interest
Average
Interest
Average
Average
Income or
Yield/
Average
Income or
Yield/
Balance
Expense
Rate
Balance
Expense
Rate
ASSETS
(Dollars in thousands)
Interest-earning assets:
Loans (1,2)
$
4,088,879
$
97,765
4.82
%
$
3,819,453
$
101,377
5.34
%
Investment securities (3)
255,675
3,942
3.11
%
248,912
4,225
3.41
%
Federal funds sold
20,953
43
0.41
%
27,238
156
1.15
%
Other earning assets
868,663
1,090
0.25
%
562,921
2,263
0.81
%
Total interest-earning assets
5,234,170
102,840
3.96
%
4,658,524
108,021
4.66
%
Deferred loan fees, net
(4,636
)
(3,131
)
Allowance for credit losses on loans
(64,150
)
(45,523
)
Noninterest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks
10,273
7,304
Bank furniture and fixtures
11,619
12,131
Right of use assets
18,299
16,887
Other assets
129,042
113,964
Total assets
$
5,334,618
$
4,760,156
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Deposits:
Interest-bearing demand/ savings
1,761,488
$
3,004
0.34
%
1,560,644
$
4,861
0.63
%
TCD $250K or more
922,677
3,606
0.79
%
957,193
8,476
1.78
%
Other time certificates
934,378
3,640
0.79
%
804,481
7,460
1.86
%
Total interest-bearing deposits
3,618,543
10,250
0.57
%
3,322,318
20,797
1.26
%
Subordinated debt, net
105,303
3,676
7.04
%
99,238
3,062
6.20
%
Total interest-bearing liabilities
3,723,846
13,926
0.75
%
3,421,556
23,859
1.40
%
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits
987,365
793,095
Lease Liability
20,534
20,077
Other liabilities
56,909
44,258
Total liabilities
4,788,654
4,278,986
Shareholders’ equity
545,964
481,170
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
$
5,334,618
$
4,760,156
Net interest income
$
88,914
$
84,162
Net interest spread
3.21
%
3.26
%
Net interest margin
3.43
%
3.63
%
Cost of Deposits:
Noninterest bearing demand deposits
$
987,365
$
793,095
Interest bearing deposits
3,618,543
10,250
0.57
%
3,322,318
20,797
1.26
%
Total Deposits
$
4,605,908
$
10,250
0.45
%
$
4,115,413
$
20,797
1.02
%
(1) Includes non-accrual loans and loans held for sale
(2) Net loan fee income of $1.2 million for the six months ended June 30, 2021 and 2020 is included in the yield computations
(3) Yields on securities have been adjusted to a tax-equivalent basis
Preferred Bank
Loan and Credit Quality Information
Allowance For Credit Losses History
Six Months Ended
Year ended
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
(Dollars in 000's)
Allowance For Credit Losses
Balance at Beginning of Period
$
63,426
$
34,830
Charge-Offs
Commercial & Industrial
431
3,700
Mini-perm Real Estate
817
1,900
Others
-
7
Total Charge-Offs
1,248
5,607
Recoveries
Commercial & Industrial
57
-
Construction - Commercial
-
194
Land - Commercial
-
9
Total Recoveries
57
203
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries)
1,191
5,404
Provision for Credit Losses:
CECL Cumulative Effect Adjustment
-
8,000
Current Provision
1,400
26,000
Balance at End of Period
$
63,635
$
63,426
Average Loans Held for Investment
$
4,044,823
$
3,892,811
Loans Held for Investment at End of Period
$
4,278,403
$
4,035,394
Net Charge-Offs (Recoveries) to Average Loans
0.06
%
0.14
%
Allowances for Credit Losses to Loans at End of Period