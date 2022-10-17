Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Preformed Line Products Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLPC   US7404441047

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

(PLPC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:36 2022-10-17 am EDT
73.96 USD   +1.47%
10:31aPlp announces acquisition of delta conectores, s.a. de c.v.
PR
10/11Preformed Line Products : Plp again expands its operations in rogers, arkansas
PU
09/30PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PLP ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF DELTA CONECTORES, S.A. DE C.V.

10/17/2022 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) announced today that it has acquired Delta Conectores, S.A. de C.V.

Founded in 1979 and based out of Aguascalientes, Mexico, Delta designs and manufactures substation connector systems and accessory hardware for high-voltage AC systems and is a market leader in Mexico. The acquisition of Delta will greatly expand PLP's operational and technical capabilities in the region while supporting its overall global substation strategy.

"The addition of Delta to the PLP family expands our existing substation product offering. They bring a high level of design expertise and bolster our manufacturing capabilities in North America. We are excited to welcome the Delta team to PLP," stated Ryan Ruhlman, Vice President of Marketing & Business Development at PLP.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

MEDIA RELATIONS                         

JOSH NELSON                                                    
MANAGER, MARKETING COMMUNICATIONS      
+1 440 473 9120                                                           
JOSH.NELSON@PLP.COM

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plp-announces-acquisition-of-delta-conectores-sa-de-cv-301650892.html

SOURCE Preformed Line Products


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
10:31aPlp announces acquisition of delta conectores, s.a. de c.v.
PR
10/11Preformed Line Products : Plp again expands its operations in rogers, arkansas
PU
09/30PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/19Preformed Line Products Company Maintains Quarterly Dividend at $0.20 a Share, Payable ..
MT
09/19Preformed line products announces quarterly dividend
PR
09/19Preformed Line Products Announces Quarterly Dividend, Payable on October 20, 2022
CI
09/16Insider Buy: Preformed Line Products
MT
09/16Insider Buy: Preformed Line Products
MT
09/16Insider Buy: Preformed Line Products
MT
08/05PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
More news