Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Preformed Line Products Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLPC   US7404441047

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

(PLPC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  10:44:23 2023-05-18 am EDT
149.62 USD   -1.43%
10:31aPlp names j. ryan ruhlman president of the company
PR
05/11PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/11Preformed Line Products Company Announces President Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PLP NAMES J. RYAN RUHLMAN PRESIDENT OF THE COMPANY

05/18/2023 | 10:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC) is pleased to announce that it has appointed Mr. J. Ryan Ruhlman, age 40, as President of the Company. He takes over this role from Robert G. Ruhlman who has served as President since 1995 and who remains Chairman and CEO.

Ryan Ruhlman has been employed by the Company since January 2002 and has worked in various roles in Research and Engineering, Manufacturing and International Operations. He was promoted, in December 2015, to Vice President, Marketing and Business Development where he has been responsible for the Distribution and Transmission markets, Special Industries and Marketing Communications. As President, Ryan's responsibilities will initially expand to include PLP Mexico, PLP Canada, Corporate Human Resources and a consolidated Business Development Group.

Rob Ruhlman, Chairman and CEO, said, "One of my biggest responsibilities in recent years has been succession planning and assuring the right people are in the right roles to allow us to continue to build on our wonderful legacy. As we have grown at an ever-increasing pace in recent years it has become very important to redistribute areas of responsibility for both geographic and market reasons. Ryan has a life-long association with, knowledge of and passion for the Company that will enable him to help lead the organization for many years to come. I am very proud to be passing this baton at this time."

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/plp-names-j-ryan-ruhlman-president-of-the-company-301828671.html

SOURCE Preformed Line Products


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
10:31aPlp names j. ryan ruhlman president of the company
PR
05/11PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05/11Preformed Line Products Company Announces President Changes
CI
05/09Preformed Line Products Co : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
05/04PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition..
AQ
05/04Preformed Line Products : Q1-2023 Financial Press Release
PU
05/03Preformed Line : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
05/03Preformed line products announces first quarter 2023 financial results
PR
05/03Preformed Line Products Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended Ma..
CI
03/31PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer