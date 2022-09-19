Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Preformed Line Products Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLPC   US7404441047

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

(PLPC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-09-19 pm EDT
77.00 USD   +0.86%
04:31pPreformed line products announces quarterly dividend
PR
09/16INSIDER BUY : Preformed Line Products
MT
09/16INSIDER BUY : Preformed Line Products
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

09/19/2022 | 04:31pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, Sept. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC) on September 13, 2022, declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable October 20, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on October 3, 2022.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preformed-line-products-announces-quarterly-dividend-301627511.html

SOURCE Preformed Line Products


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
04:31pPreformed line products announces quarterly dividend
PR
09/16INSIDER BUY : Preformed Line Products
MT
09/16INSIDER BUY : Preformed Line Products
MT
09/16INSIDER BUY : Preformed Line Products
MT
08/05PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
08/05Tranche Update on Preformed Line Products Company's Equity Buyback Plan announced on Ma..
CI
08/05PREFORMED LINE : Q2 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08/04PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS : ANNOUNCES SECOND QUARTER AND FIRST HALF 2022 FINANCIAL RESULTS -..
PU
08/04Earnings Flash (PLPC) PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS Reports Q2 Revenue $163.5M
MT
08/04Preformed line products announces second quarter and first half 2022 financial results
PR
More news