Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Preformed Line Products Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    PLPC   US7404441047

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

(PLPC)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-12-21 pm EST
84.69 USD   +1.28%
11/01PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-Q)
AQ
11/01Preformed Line : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01Earnings Flash (PLPC) PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS Posts Q3 Revenue $165.4M
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

12/21/2022 | 05:31pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CLEVELAND, Dec. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC) on December 21, 2022, declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable January 25, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 6, 2023.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in over 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preformed-line-products-announces-quarterly-dividend-301708636.html

SOURCE Preformed Line Products


© PRNewswire 2022
All news about PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY
11/01PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS CO MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
11/01Preformed Line : Q3 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
11/01Earnings Flash (PLPC) PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS Posts Q3 Revenue $165.4M
MT
11/01Preformed line products announces third quarter and first nine months 2022 financial re..
PR
11/01Preformed Line Products Company Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine..
CI
10/17Preformed Line Products Acquires Delta Conectores for Undisclosed Sum
MT
10/17Plp announces acquisition of delta conectores, s.a. de c.v.
PR
10/17Preformed Line Products Company acquired Delta Conectores, S.A. De C.V. for approximate..
CI
10/11Preformed Line Products : Plp again expands its operations in rogers, arkansas
PU
09/30PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news