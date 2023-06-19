Advanced search
    PLPC   US7404441047

PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS COMPANY

(PLPC)
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-06-16 pm EDT
170.33 USD   +2.01%
PREFORMED LINE PRODUCTS ANNOUNCES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

06/19/2023 | 04:30pm EDT
CLEVELAND, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Preformed Line Products (Nasdaq: PLPC) on June 13, 2023, declared a regular quarterly dividend in the amount of $.20 per share on the Company's common shares, payable July 20, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 3, 2023.

ABOUT PLP

PLP protects the world's most critical connections by creating stronger and more reliable networks. The company's precision-engineered solutions are trusted by energy and communications providers worldwide to perform better and last longer. With locations in 20 countries, PLP works as a united global corporation, delivering high-quality products and unparalleled service to customers around the world.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/preformed-line-products-announces-quarterly-dividend-301854625.html

SOURCE Preformed Line Products


© PRNewswire 2023
