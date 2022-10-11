Advanced search
Preformed Line Products : PLP AGAIN EXPANDS ITS OPERATIONS IN ROGERS, ARKANSAS

10/11/2022 | 02:22pm EDT
ROGERS, ARKANSAS - OCTOBER 11, 2022 - Preformed Line Products Company (NASDAQ: PLPC), a major manufacturer of energy and telecommunications products, today announced another expansion to its operations in Rogers, Arkansas.

The $16 million expansion, expected to be complete in December of this year, will add 82,000 square feet to the company's Rogers manufacturing facility and more jobs to the local economy. The expansion will increase PLP's manufacturing capacity and provide additional warehouse space to ensure adequate product stock is available for customers to complete critical power and communications line repairs and large-scale installations.

"We are excited to expand our Rogers facility for the seventh time in the plant's 53-year history," commented Plant Manager Dan Harryman. "This latest expansion will add to our plastic injection molding capabilities and provide much-needed relief in the warehousing and shipping areas of the plant. Business growth has been very strong, and this expansion will allow us to continue to provide our customers with the great products and service we are known for."

The Rogers manufacturing facility currently employs over 450 people, and the company plans to continue growing that number. Over the past 12 months alone, PLP has added more than 75 employees to its Rogers location, and the company plans to add 50 more jobs in the coming months.

"The growth of our Rogers facility has in many ways mirrored the growth of the Rogers and Bentonville communities during our first 53 years here," commented Rob Ruhlman, PLP's President and CEO. "It has been the 'work hard, play hard' entrepreneurial spirit of the great people in the area that has made our growth from 48,000 square feet and 20 team members to what will be 423,000 square feet and over 500 members of the PLP family not only possible but a real pleasure. We are very thankful to have found a home here and proud to be a part of such a wonderful community."

The plant, which opened in 1969, has undergone several expansions and upgrades over the years to accommodate increases in product offerings and overall product demand. This latest expansion will include a new injection molding area, further increasing PLP's product manufacturing capabilities. When construction is complete, the facility will have expanded to roughly nine times its original size.

"A quality product and attention to customer service are the hallmarks of a successful business," said Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson. "PLP is a great example of how a company grows and adapts to industry changes to become a global industry leader. Arkansas is thrilled to have been a part of their success for more than half a century, and this expansion will help them meet the growing demands of the energy sector. I wish them well as they continue their journey."

Founded in Cleveland in 1947, PLP has grown from one location to over 20 and now employs over 3,000 people worldwide. The company, celebrating its 75th anniversary this year, provides essential components to the booming energy and telecommunications industries, supplying utilities and communications providers with the products needed to repair and enhance power utility infrastructure and broadband internet services in the U.S. and abroad.

"PLP has a history of quality, innovation, and excellent service that goes back 75 years," explained Arkansas Secretary of Commerce Mike Preston. "They have been a strong corporate citizen in Rogers, and we are delighted at the longtime commitment and investment they have made in northwest Arkansas. This expansion demonstrates that Arkansas has the workforce and business climate that helps companies succeed on the world stage. We congratulate PLP on this expansion and look forward to seeing the company continue to grow."

