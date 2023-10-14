Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated announced multiple clinical and preclinical posters at the AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference on Molecular Targets and Cancer Therapeutics, known as the Triple Meeting, from October 11 - 15, 2023 at the Hynes Convesntion Center in Boston, MA. The four Prelude poster presentations include data from two ongoing Phase 1 clinical trials for Prelude's CDK9 inhibitor, PRT2527, and CDK4/6 inhibitor, PRT3645, and two preclinical posters for SMARCA2 degrader compound, PRT3789.
Prelude Announces Multiple Clinical and Preclinical Poster Presentations at AACR-NCI-EORTC International Conference
October 14, 2023 at 12:30 pm EDT
