Prelude Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage fully integrated oncology company built on a foundation of drug discovery to deliver novel precision cancer medicines to underserved patients. Its CDK9 program is an essential regulator of cancer-promoting transcriptional programs, including MCL1, MYC and MYB. The Company's product candidates include PRT1419, PRT2527, PRT3789, and PRT3645. PRT1419 is designed to be a potent and selective inhibitor of the anti-apoptotic protein, MCL1. PRT2527 is a potent and highly selective CDK9 inhibitor. PRT2527 treatment demonstrated robust efficacy in both hematological malignancies and solid tumor models with MYC. PRT3645 is a next-generation CDK4/6 inhibitor. PRT3789 is an IV-administered SMARCA2 degrader. Its pipeline consists of multiple distinct programs spanning methyltransferases, kinases, protein-protein interactions, and targeted protein degraders.