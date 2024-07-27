Premco Global Limited reported earnings results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2024. For the first quarter, the company reported sales was INR 272.13 million compared to INR 246.38 million a year ago. Revenue was INR 285.04 million compared to INR 261.47 million a year ago.

Net income was INR 29.89 million compared to INR 30.63 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.04 compared to INR 9.27 a year ago. Diluted earnings per share from continuing operations was INR 9.04 compared to INR 9.27 a year ago.